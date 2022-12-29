CEE MARKETS-Zloty down as hopes of quick access to EU funds fade

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened on Thursday in thin trade, as optimism over the country's access to European Union funds and possible peace talks in Ukraine faded.
Poland's government said earlier this month that it had agreed amendments to a judicial law with Brussels that would pave the way to the release of 35.4 billion euros ($37.6 billion) in COVID-19 recovery funds withheld due to a dispute over the rule of law.
The funds from the National Recovery Plan are seen by many economists and lawmakers as crucial to Poland's economy as it deals with the fallout from the war in Ukraine, and gaining access to them would boost the zloty.
However, the future of the amendments looks uncertain as Poland's ruling camp is deeply split over them.
"The zloty strengthened too much on a wave of hope on one hand of peace and on the other concerning the National Recovery Plan, but these things are still very distant and due to that the market returned to the hard reality," said Damian Rosinski, chief economist at brokerage DM AFS.
The zloty was 0.15% weaker against the euro at 4.6930 at 1037 GMT.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.07% firmer at 24.203.
"These days are usually tricky (as there) is not good liquidity and sometimes big flows trade. So we can see bigger moves," one trader said.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was flat at 402.25.
Stock markets in Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX were down 0.12% and 0.43% respectively. In Warsaw, the WIG 20 .WIG20 rose 0.69%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1137 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.2030
24.2200
+0.07%
+2.76%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
402.2500
402.3000
+0.01%
-8.17%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6930
4.6860
-0.15%
-2.17%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9469
4.9480
+0.02%
+0.03%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
-0.21%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.3000
+0.09%
+0.32%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1203.87
1205.3300
-0.12%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43964.38
44155.50
-0.43%
-13.32%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1780.15
1767.88
+0.69%
-21.47%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11629.59
11729.05
-0.85%
-10.96%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1055.15
1057.38
-0.21%
-15.96%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1979.88
1979.88
+0.00%
-4.78%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
825.99
811.27
+1.81%
+0.63%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
602.85
602.95
-0.02%
-5.16%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5950
0.0070
+292bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.2530
0.0130
+274bps
+3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.0850
0.0650
+259bps
+8bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.8030
0.1170
+413bps
+12bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.9680
0.1480
+446bps
+16bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.9230
0.1540
+443bps
+17bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.21
6.93
6.61
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.78
14.33
13.38
16.19
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.20
7.27
7.10
7.03
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 0.9405 euros)
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
