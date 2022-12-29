CEE MARKETS-Zloty down as hopes of quick access to EU funds fade

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened on Thursday in thin trade, as optimism over the country's access to European Union funds and possible peace talks in Ukraine faded.

Poland's government said earlier this month that it had agreed amendments to a judicial law with Brussels that would pave the way to the release of 35.4 billion euros ($37.6 billion) in COVID-19 recovery funds withheld due to a dispute over the rule of law.

The funds from the National Recovery Plan are seen by many economists and lawmakers as crucial to Poland's economy as it deals with the fallout from the war in Ukraine, and gaining access to them would boost the zloty.

However, the future of the amendments looks uncertain as Poland's ruling camp is deeply split over them.

"The zloty strengthened too much on a wave of hope on one hand of peace and on the other concerning the National Recovery Plan, but these things are still very distant and due to that the market returned to the hard reality," said Damian Rosinski, chief economist at brokerage DM AFS.

The zloty was 0.15% weaker against the euro at 4.6930 at 1037 GMT.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.07% firmer at 24.203.

"These days are usually tricky (as there) is not good liquidity and sometimes big flows trade. So we can see bigger moves," one trader said.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was flat at 402.25.

Stock markets in Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX were down 0.12% and 0.43% respectively. In Warsaw, the WIG 20 .WIG20 rose 0.69%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1137 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.2030

24.2200

+0.07%

+2.76%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

402.2500

402.3000

+0.01%

-8.17%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6930

4.6860

-0.15%

-2.17%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9469

4.9480

+0.02%

+0.03%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

-0.21%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.3000

+0.09%

+0.32%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1203.87

1205.3300

-0.12%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43964.38

44155.50

-0.43%

-13.32%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1780.15

1767.88

+0.69%

-21.47%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11629.59

11729.05

-0.85%

-10.96%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1055.15

1057.38

-0.21%

-15.96%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1979.88

1979.88

+0.00%

-4.78%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

825.99

811.27

+1.81%

+0.63%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

602.85

602.95

-0.02%

-5.16%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5950

0.0070

+292bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.2530

0.0130

+274bps

+3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.0850

0.0650

+259bps

+8bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.8030

0.1170

+413bps

+12bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.9680

0.1480

+446bps

+16bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.9230

0.1540

+443bps

+17bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.21

6.93

6.61

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.78

14.33

13.38

16.19

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.20

7.27

7.10

7.03

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 0.9405 euros)

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

