CEE MARKETS-Zloty brushes off virus worries to lead FX gains

April 1 (Reuters) - Central European currencies rose on Thursday, with the Polish zloty EURPLN= leading gains, as investors squared off positions ahead of the Easter weekend, brushing off concerns over a new record number of coronavirus cases in the country.
The zloty had touched a 12-year low at the beginning of the week amid concerns about surging numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country, but has since rebounded and outperformed regional peers.
"This is ahead of holidays -- the zloty was underperforming earlier, now it's outperforming... it seems like the main reason is probably the market was long, squaring positions ahead of the Easter holidays," a Warsaw-based currency trader said.
Grzegorz Ogonek, an economist at Santander Bank Polska, said the zloty had also been supported by a lower-than-expected 2020 general government deficit, which came in at 6.9% of GDP according to statistics office data.
At 0929 GMT, the zloty was 0.17% firmer against the euro at 4.624. The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.12% firmer at 26.08 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was little changed at 362.10.
The forint has strengthened since last week, after the central bank said it was ready to prevent a sustained rise in inflation, traders said.
"The euro-forint rate is near a very important level. It arrived at the 50-day moving average, and if it breaks that, it can continue moving first until the 360-level," brokerage Equilor wrote.
Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR were little changed at 1.572%. On Wednesday, the Polish central bank, which had earlier announced that it would increase the frequency and flexibility of its bond-buying operations, said it could hold more operations in April.
Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR fell almost 7 basis points to 1.88%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1129 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.0800
26.1100
+0.12%
+0.57%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
362.1000
362.0000
-0.03%
+0.17%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6240
4.6320
+0.17%
-1.40%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9120
4.9180
+0.12%
-0.96%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5720
7.5715
-0.01%
-0.32%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5600
+0.03%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1093.45
1090.5000
+0.27%
+6.46%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44241.44
44326.18
-0.19%
+5.07%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1947.96
1938.84
+0.47%
-1.82%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11230.86
11189.60
+0.37%
+14.54%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
994.58
993.80
+0.08%
+10.40%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1876.39
1872.22
+0.22%
+7.88%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
749.81
754.40
-0.61%
+0.16%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
502.37
502.28
+0.02%
+12.25%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.6460
-0.1350
+135bps
-13bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4610
-0.0900
+210bps
-9bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.8800
-0.0690
+218bps
-6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0710
-0.0140
+077bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.8390
-0.0040
+148bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.5720
-0.0030
+188bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.45
0.65
0.97
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.03
1.24
1.43
0.78
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.27
0.32
0.42
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
