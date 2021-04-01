CEE MARKETS-Zloty brushes off virus worries to lead FX gains

April 1 (Reuters) - Central European currencies rose on Thursday, with the Polish zloty EURPLN= leading gains, as investors squared off positions ahead of the Easter weekend, brushing off concerns over a new record number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The zloty had touched a 12-year low at the beginning of the week amid concerns about surging numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country, but has since rebounded and outperformed regional peers.

"This is ahead of holidays -- the zloty was underperforming earlier, now it's outperforming... it seems like the main reason is probably the market was long, squaring positions ahead of the Easter holidays," a Warsaw-based currency trader said.

Grzegorz Ogonek, an economist at Santander Bank Polska, said the zloty had also been supported by a lower-than-expected 2020 general government deficit, which came in at 6.9% of GDP according to statistics office data.

At 0929 GMT, the zloty was 0.17% firmer against the euro at 4.624. The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.12% firmer at 26.08 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was little changed at 362.10.

The forint has strengthened since last week, after the central bank said it was ready to prevent a sustained rise in inflation, traders said.

"The euro-forint rate is near a very important level. It arrived at the 50-day moving average, and if it breaks that, it can continue moving first until the 360-level," brokerage Equilor wrote.

Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR were little changed at 1.572%. On Wednesday, the Polish central bank, which had earlier announced that it would increase the frequency and flexibility of its bond-buying operations, said it could hold more operations in April.

Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR fell almost 7 basis points to 1.88%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1129 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.0800

26.1100

+0.12%

+0.57%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

362.1000

362.0000

-0.03%

+0.17%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6240

4.6320

+0.17%

-1.40%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9120

4.9180

+0.12%

-0.96%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5720

7.5715

-0.01%

-0.32%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5600

+0.03%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1093.45

1090.5000

+0.27%

+6.46%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44241.44

44326.18

-0.19%

+5.07%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1947.96

1938.84

+0.47%

-1.82%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11230.86

11189.60

+0.37%

+14.54%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

994.58

993.80

+0.08%

+10.40%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1876.39

1872.22

+0.22%

+7.88%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

749.81

754.40

-0.61%

+0.16%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

502.37

502.28

+0.02%

+12.25%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.6460

-0.1350

+135bps

-13bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4610

-0.0900

+210bps

-9bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.8800

-0.0690

+218bps

-6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0710

-0.0140

+077bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.8390

-0.0040

+148bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.5720

-0.0030

+188bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.45

0.65

0.97

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.03

1.24

1.43

0.78

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.27

0.32

0.42

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.