CEE MARKETS-Zloty brushes off virus worries to lead FX gains

Central European currencies rose on Thursday, with the Polish zloty leading gains, as investors squared off positions ahead of the Easter weekend, brushing off concerns over a new record number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The zloty had touched a 12-year low at the beginning of the week amid concerns about surging numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country, but has since rebounded and outperformed regional peers.

"This is ahead of holidays -- the zloty was underperforming earlier, now it's outperforming... it seems like the main reason is probably the market was long, squaring positions ahead of the Easter holidays," a Warsaw-based currency trader said.

Grzegorz Ogonek, an economist at Santander Bank Polska, said the zloty had also been supported by a lower-than-expected 2020 general government deficit, which came in at 6.9% of GDP according to statistics office data.

At 0929 GMT, the zloty was 0.17% firmer against the euro at 4.624. The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.12% firmer at 26.08 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was little changed at 362.10.

The forint has strengthened since last week, after the central bank said it was ready to prevent a sustained rise in inflation, traders said.

"The euro-forint rate is near a very important level. It arrived at the 50-day moving average, and if it breaks that, it can continue moving first until the 360-level," brokerage Equilor wrote.

Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR were little changed at 1.572%. On Wednesday, the Polish central bank, which had earlier announced that it would increase the frequency and flexibility of its bond-buying operations, said it could hold more operations in April.

Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR fell almost 7 basis points to 1.88%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1129 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.0800

26.1100

+0.12%

+0.57%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

362.1000

362.0000

-0.03%

+0.17%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6240

4.6320

+0.17%

-1.40%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9120

4.9180

+0.12%

-0.96%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5720

7.5715

-0.01%

-0.32%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5600

+0.03%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1093.45

1090.5000

+0.27%

+6.46%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44241.44

44326.18

-0.19%

+5.07%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1947.96

1938.84

+0.47%

-1.82%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11230.86

11189.60

+0.37%

+14.54%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

994.58

993.80

+0.08%

+10.40%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1876.39

1872.22

+0.22%

+7.88%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

749.81

754.40

-0.61%

+0.16%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

502.37

502.28

+0.02%

+12.25%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.6460

-0.1350

+135bps

-13bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4610

-0.0900

+210bps

-9bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.8800

-0.0690

+218bps

-6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0710

-0.0140

+077bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.8390

-0.0040

+148bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.5720

-0.0030

+188bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.45

0.65

0.97

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.03

1.24

1.43

0.78

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.27

0.32

0.42

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

