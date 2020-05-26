CEE MARKETS-Zloty at new 2-month peak, forint up ahead of central bank

PRAGUE, May 26 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty gained half a percent on Tuesday, leading central European currencies higher, while stocks also climbed more than 1.6% as the reopening of European economies continued to cheer investors.
In Hungary, analysts widely expected the central bank to hold key interest rates steady at a meeting on Tuesday after a bond purchase programme helped bring down longer-dated yields.
Hungary kicks off a week of central bank meetings on Tuesday, with Poland and Romania to follow.
The forint EURHUF= was 0.3% firmer at 349.70 to the euro by 0828 GMT. The zloty EURPLN= was the main gainer, rising to its strongest level against the euro since March 20, up 0.5% on the day at 4.479.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) tightened its previously ultra-dovish policy in April to stabilise the forint and started a quantitative easing programme in May to stimulate the economy.
The forint has been in a range of 348-355 per euro in May and has stayed well off a record low of 369.54 hit on April 1.
"On balance, the FX market concluded that the central bank would hike rates if the forint weakened too far," Commerzbank analysts said.
"As Hungary is preparing to lift lockdown in stages and the same is occurring across most of the European Union, we anticipate no further (quantitative easing) expansion announcement at this stage.
"The (central bank) will likely state that measures taken so far have been effective and that accommodation will be maintained at appropriate levels going forward."
Elsewhere, Romania's leu EURRON= nudged higher to 4.839 to the euro and the Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.4% to 27.125.
Budapest .BUX stocks gained 2.2% and Prague .PX and Warsaw .WIG20 were up around 1.6%.
A wave of business reopenings has boosted sentiment around Europe. Czech restaurants opened their indoor dining rooms on Monday for the first time since mid-March, the latest easing of restrictions in central Europe this month.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1028 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.1250
27.2225
+0.36%
-6.24%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
349.7000
350.8350
+0.32%
-5.31%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4794
4.5036
+0.54%
-4.98%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8390
4.8417
+0.06%
-1.05%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5835
7.5825
-0.01%
-1.82%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5400
117.6100
+0.06%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
896.61
882.0000
+1.66%
-19.63%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
35976.50
35210.60
+2.18%
-21.93%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1671.42
1644.74
+1.62%
-22.26%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8701.88
8688.36
+0.16%
-12.78%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
816.46
812.76
+0.46%
-11.82%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1605.26
1576.47
+1.83%
-20.43%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
667.85
668.97
-0.17%
-16.69%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
450.62
450.22
+0.09%
-20.69%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0960
-0.0430
+075bps
-7bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3610
-0.0750
+100bps
-12bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.7820
0.0070
+123bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.5550
0.0030
+121bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.9920
0.0220
+163bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.4460
0.0250
+189bps
-2bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.25
0.26
0.30
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.83
0.80
0.75
0.97
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.43
0.38
0.39
0.68
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613))
