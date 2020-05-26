CEE MARKETS-Zloty at new 2-month peak, forint up ahead of central bank

PRAGUE, May 26 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty gained half a percent on Tuesday, leading central European currencies higher, while stocks also climbed more than 1.6% as the reopening of European economies continued to cheer investors.

In Hungary, analysts widely expected the central bank to hold key interest rates steady at a meeting on Tuesday after a bond purchase programme helped bring down longer-dated yields.

Hungary kicks off a week of central bank meetings on Tuesday, with Poland and Romania to follow.

The forint EURHUF= was 0.3% firmer at 349.70 to the euro by 0828 GMT. The zloty EURPLN= was the main gainer, rising to its strongest level against the euro since March 20, up 0.5% on the day at 4.479.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) tightened its previously ultra-dovish policy in April to stabilise the forint and started a quantitative easing programme in May to stimulate the economy.

The forint has been in a range of 348-355 per euro in May and has stayed well off a record low of 369.54 hit on April 1.

"On balance, the FX market concluded that the central bank would hike rates if the forint weakened too far," Commerzbank analysts said.

"As Hungary is preparing to lift lockdown in stages and the same is occurring across most of the European Union, we anticipate no further (quantitative easing) expansion announcement at this stage.

"The (central bank) will likely state that measures taken so far have been effective and that accommodation will be maintained at appropriate levels going forward."

Elsewhere, Romania's leu EURRON= nudged higher to 4.839 to the euro and the Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.4% to 27.125.

Budapest .BUX stocks gained 2.2% and Prague .PX and Warsaw .WIG20 were up around 1.6%.

A wave of business reopenings has boosted sentiment around Europe. Czech restaurants opened their indoor dining rooms on Monday for the first time since mid-March, the latest easing of restrictions in central Europe this month.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1028 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.1250

27.2225

+0.36%

-6.24%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

349.7000

350.8350

+0.32%

-5.31%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4794

4.5036

+0.54%

-4.98%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8390

4.8417

+0.06%

-1.05%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5835

7.5825

-0.01%

-1.82%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5400

117.6100

+0.06%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

896.61

882.0000

+1.66%

-19.63%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

35976.50

35210.60

+2.18%

-21.93%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1671.42

1644.74

+1.62%

-22.26%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8701.88

8688.36

+0.16%

-12.78%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

816.46

812.76

+0.46%

-11.82%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1605.26

1576.47

+1.83%

-20.43%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

667.85

668.97

-0.17%

-16.69%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

450.62

450.22

+0.09%

-20.69%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0960

-0.0430

+075bps

-7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3610

-0.0750

+100bps

-12bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.7820

0.0070

+123bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.5550

0.0030

+121bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.9920

0.0220

+163bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.4460

0.0250

+189bps

-2bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.25

0.26

0.30

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.83

0.80

0.75

0.97

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.43

0.38

0.39

0.68

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

