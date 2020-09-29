CEE MARKETS-Zloty at April lows as pressure on CEE FX stays

PRAGUE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty dropped to its lowest since early April for a second straight day on Tuesday, as pressure remained on central Europe's currencies amid a spike in new coronavirus cases, raising worries over the speed of economic recovery.

Stock markets also fell along with global equities before the first U.S. presidential debate.

The zloty EURPLN= had inched lower to 4.585 to the euro by 0846 GMT, earlier touching its lowest since April 3. Other currencies were also down, with the Czech crown around its weakest since the end of May.

The fall comes amid a rising number of cases of COVID-19 around Europe throughout September that has soured sentiment.

Central Europe weathered the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic relatively well compared with its western neighbours, but has lately seen a surge in cases, led by the Czech Republic.

Hungary has also seen a large uptick while Poland and Slovakia have had record daily tallies in the past week.

"One million deaths due to COVID-19 in the world and, above all, the growing number of cases in Europe generate risk aversion," Bank Millennium said in a daily note.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= was testing its April lows after hitting levels around 366 last week. It briefly strengthened after the central bank unexpectedly raised the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility by 15 basis points to 0.75% last Thursday.

Analysts said the effect could be short-lived and the forint is likely to stay above 360. It was down less than 0.1% at 365.95 per euro on Tuesday.

"The euro-forint rate is aiming at the 370 level," Equilor said in a note. "The one-week deposit tender will have a much bigger role."

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= weakened to 27.20 per euro and Romania's leu EURRON= was down at 4.873.

Stock markets mostly slipped, although Prague .PX bucked the trend after gains for top stocks CEZ CEZP.PR and Erste Group Bank ERST.PR.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1046 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 27.2000 27.1900 -0.04% -6.50% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 365.9500 365.8250 -0.03% -9.51% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.5850 4.5830 -0.04% -7.17% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8730 4.8722 -0.02% -1.74% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5500 7.5525 +0.03% -1.39% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5500 117.6000 +0.04% +0.02% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 869.29 863.9300 +0.62% -22.08% .BUX Budapest .BUX 32908.65 33150.26 -0.73% -28.59% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1728.08 1738.44 -0.60% -19.63% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 8994.83 9010.30 -0.17% -9.85% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 857.67 855.85 +0.21% -7.37% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1619.94 1620.71 -0.05% -19.70% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 687.60 693.21 -0.81% -14.23% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 426.99 426.43 +0.13% -24.84% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.0590 -0.0210 +077bps -1bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.5850 0.0200 +131bps +3bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 0.8650 -0.0120 +141bps +0bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.0450 -0.0400 +076bps -3bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.5970 -0.0140 +133bps +0bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.2970 -0.0100 +184bps +1bps FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.31 0.31 0.36 0.34 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 1.08 1.13 1.18 0.75 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.18 0.17 0.18 0.22 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Larry King) ((larry.king@thomsonreuters.com;))

