CEE MARKETS-Zloty at April lows as pressure on CEE FX stays

PRAGUE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty dropped to its lowest since early April for a second straight day on Tuesday, as pressure remained on central Europe's currencies amid a spike in new coronavirus cases, raising worries over the speed of economic recovery.
Stock markets also fell along with global equities before the first U.S. presidential debate.
The zloty EURPLN= had inched lower to 4.585 to the euro by 0846 GMT, earlier touching its lowest since April 3. Other currencies were also down, with the Czech crown around its weakest since the end of May.
The fall comes amid a rising number of cases of COVID-19 around Europe throughout September that has soured sentiment.
Central Europe weathered the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic relatively well compared with its western neighbours, but has lately seen a surge in cases, led by the Czech Republic.
Hungary has also seen a large uptick while Poland and Slovakia have had record daily tallies in the past week.
"One million deaths due to COVID-19 in the world and, above all, the growing number of cases in Europe generate risk aversion," Bank Millennium said in a daily note.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= was testing its April lows after hitting levels around 366 last week. It briefly strengthened after the central bank unexpectedly raised the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility by 15 basis points to 0.75% last Thursday.
Analysts said the effect could be short-lived and the forint is likely to stay above 360. It was down less than 0.1% at 365.95 per euro on Tuesday.
"The euro-forint rate is aiming at the 370 level," Equilor said in a note. "The one-week deposit tender will have a much bigger role."
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= weakened to 27.20 per euro and Romania's leu EURRON= was down at 4.873.
Stock markets mostly slipped, although Prague .PX bucked the trend after gains for top stocks CEZ CEZP.PR and Erste Group Bank ERST.PR.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1046 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.2000
27.1900
-0.04%
-6.50%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
365.9500
365.8250
-0.03%
-9.51%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5850
4.5830
-0.04%
-7.17%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8730
4.8722
-0.02%
-1.74%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5500
7.5525
+0.03%
-1.39%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6000
+0.04%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
869.29
863.9300
+0.62%
-22.08%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
32908.65
33150.26
-0.73%
-28.59%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1728.08
1738.44
-0.60%
-19.63%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8994.83
9010.30
-0.17%
-9.85%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
857.67
855.85
+0.21%
-7.37%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1619.94
1620.71
-0.05%
-19.70%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
687.60
693.21
-0.81%
-14.23%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
426.99
426.43
+0.13%
-24.84%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0590
-0.0210
+077bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5850
0.0200
+131bps
+3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8650
-0.0120
+141bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0450
-0.0400
+076bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.5970
-0.0140
+133bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2970
-0.0100
+184bps
+1bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.31
0.31
0.36
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.08
1.13
1.18
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.18
0.17
0.18
0.22
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Larry King)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.