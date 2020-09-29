CEE MARKETS-Zloty at April lows as pressure on CEE FX stays

Poland's zloty dropped to its lowest since early April for a second straight day on Tuesday, as pressure remained on central Europe's currencies amid a spike in new coronavirus cases, raising worries over the speed of economic recovery.

Stock markets also fell along with global equities before the first U.S. presidential debate.

The zloty EURPLN= had inched lower to 4.585 to the euro by 0846 GMT, earlier touching its lowest since April 3. Other currencies were also down, with the Czech crown around its weakest since the end of May.

The fall comes amid a rising number of cases of COVID-19 around Europe throughout September that has soured sentiment.

Central Europe weathered the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic relatively well compared with its western neighbours, but has lately seen a surge in cases, led by the Czech Republic.

Hungary has also seen a large uptick while Poland and Slovakia have had record daily tallies in the past week.

"One million deaths due to COVID-19 in the world and, above all, the growing number of cases in Europe generate risk aversion," Bank Millennium said in a daily note.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= was testing its April lows after hitting levels around 366 last week. It briefly strengthened after the central bank unexpectedly raised the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility by 15 basis points to 0.75% last Thursday.

Analysts said the effect could be short-lived and the forint is likely to stay above 360. It was down less than 0.1% at 365.95 per euro on Tuesday.

"The euro-forint rate is aiming at the 370 level," Equilor said in a note. "The one-week deposit tender will have a much bigger role."

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= weakened to 27.20 per euro and Romania's leu EURRON= was down at 4.873.

Stock markets mostly slipped, although Prague .PX bucked the trend after gains for top stocks CEZ CEZP.PR and Erste Group Bank ERST.PR.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1046 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.2000

27.1900

-0.04%

-6.50%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

365.9500

365.8250

-0.03%

-9.51%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5850

4.5830

-0.04%

-7.17%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8730

4.8722

-0.02%

-1.74%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5500

7.5525

+0.03%

-1.39%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6000

+0.04%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

869.29

863.9300

+0.62%

-22.08%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

32908.65

33150.26

-0.73%

-28.59%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1728.08

1738.44

-0.60%

-19.63%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8994.83

9010.30

-0.17%

-9.85%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

857.67

855.85

+0.21%

-7.37%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1619.94

1620.71

-0.05%

-19.70%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

687.60

693.21

-0.81%

-14.23%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

426.99

426.43

+0.13%

-24.84%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0590

-0.0210

+077bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5850

0.0200

+131bps

+3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8650

-0.0120

+141bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0450

-0.0400

+076bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.5970

-0.0140

+133bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2970

-0.0100

+184bps

+1bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.31

0.31

0.36

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.08

1.13

1.18

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.18

0.17

0.18

0.22

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Larry King)

((larry.king@thomsonreuters.com;))

