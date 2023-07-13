CEE MARKETS-Weaker dollar lifts CEE currencies, Czech inflation helps

By 0945 GMT, the Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.1% at 23.77 per euro.
"The overall trend is supported by softer dollar against euro," Generali Investments analyst Jakub Kratky said.
"The Czech inflation reading likely helped the crown to firm... It could be influenced by the fact that there was no surprise, so markets are likely calmer," he added.
He also pointed to recent comments as suggesting interest rates would remain stable at their peak level for longer.
A Prague-based currency dealer called the market's mood generally "risk on" and expected the crown to continue in "a sort of summer range-trading".
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.2% at 375 per euro. Hungary has three, five and 10-year bond auctions scheduled for later in the day.
A Budapest-based bond trader said local factors were driving the "Hungarian story".
"The budget, the EUR/HUF exchange rate, the latest legislation of the government nudging portfolios to shore up with Hungarian bonds are far more important now."
"Czech inflation boosts sentiment for the region," the Budapest-based trader added.
Meanwhile, the Polish zloty EURPLN= held largely flat at 4.4425 per euro, off of a nearly three-year high of 4.4160 hit last week.
According to ING Bank Slaski economists, the zloty's appreciation was running its course, with a weaker likelihood of it falling significantly below 4.40 per euro.
Elsewhere, the Romanian leu EURRON= hit a two-month high at 4.9420 per euro.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1145 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.7700
23.7860
+0.07%
+1.63%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
375.0000
375.6500
+0.17%
+6.52%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4425
4.4405
-0.05%
+5.56%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9425
4.9475
+0.10%
+0.00%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1900
117.2450
+0.05%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1298.98
1299.3100
-0.03%
+8.09%
Budapest
.BUX
51572.23
51376.25
+0.38%
+17.76%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2118.48
2114.50
+0.19%
+18.22%
Bucharest
.BETI
12998.79
12997.20
+0.01%
+11.45%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7870
-0.0620
+257bps
+1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.5800
-0.1580
+199bps
-6bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.1800
-0.1370
+172bps
-5bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.2810
-0.1530
+207bps
-8bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.2800
-0.1230
+269bps
-3bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.5100
-0.1140
+305bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.91
6.14
5.25
7.13
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.55
11.29
9.91
15.14
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.11
5.44
4.99
6.85
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Robert Muller in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.