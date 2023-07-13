CEE MARKETS-Weaker dollar lifts CEE currencies, Czech inflation helps

By 0945 GMT, the Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.1% at 23.77 per euro.

"The overall trend is supported by softer dollar against euro," Generali Investments analyst Jakub Kratky said.

"The Czech inflation reading likely helped the crown to firm... It could be influenced by the fact that there was no surprise, so markets are likely calmer," he added.

He also pointed to recent comments as suggesting interest rates would remain stable at their peak level for longer.

A Prague-based currency dealer called the market's mood generally "risk on" and expected the crown to continue in "a sort of summer range-trading".

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.2% at 375 per euro. Hungary has three, five and 10-year bond auctions scheduled for later in the day.

A Budapest-based bond trader said local factors were driving the "Hungarian story".

"The budget, the EUR/HUF exchange rate, the latest legislation of the government nudging portfolios to shore up with Hungarian bonds are far more important now."

"Czech inflation boosts sentiment for the region," the Budapest-based trader added.

Meanwhile, the Polish zloty EURPLN= held largely flat at 4.4425 per euro, off of a nearly three-year high of 4.4160 hit last week.

According to ING Bank Slaski economists, the zloty's appreciation was running its course, with a weaker likelihood of it falling significantly below 4.40 per euro.

Elsewhere, the Romanian leu EURRON= hit a two-month high at 4.9420 per euro.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1145 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.7700

23.7860

+0.07%

+1.63%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

375.0000

375.6500

+0.17%

+6.52%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4425

4.4405

-0.05%

+5.56%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9425

4.9475

+0.10%

+0.00%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1900

117.2450

+0.05%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1298.98

1299.3100

-0.03%

+8.09%

Budapest

.BUX

51572.23

51376.25

+0.38%

+17.76%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2118.48

2114.50

+0.19%

+18.22%

Bucharest

.BETI

12998.79

12997.20

+0.01%

+11.45%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7870

-0.0620

+257bps

+1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.5800

-0.1580

+199bps

-6bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.1800

-0.1370

+172bps

-5bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.2810

-0.1530

+207bps

-8bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2800

-0.1230

+269bps

-3bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5100

-0.1140

+305bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.91

6.14

5.25

7.13

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.55

11.29

9.91

15.14

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.11

5.44

4.99

6.85

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Robert Muller in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.