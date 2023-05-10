CEE MARKETS-Weaker dollar helps zloty scale 15-month peak

By 1045 GMT the zloty had gained 0.24% to 4.5410 per euro, pushing further to its highest level since February 2022.
Sulewski said he, however, sees little room for further growth ahead.
"I think that the dollar in the next 2-3 weeks could gain a little (against the euro), so here the potential for further appreciation of currencies in our region is limited."
The Polish central bank will decide on rates on Wednesday, with all 14 respondents in a Reuters poll expecting them to stay unchanged and experts waiting for signals on their further direction from the central bank governor's speech scheduled for Thursday.
Also on Wednesday Romania's central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark rate on hold and present its latest inflation forecasts on Friday.
Elsewhere the Czech crown EURCZK= and Hungarian forint EURHUF= remained flat.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1245 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.3940
23.3930
-0.00%
+3.27%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
371.1500
371.1500
+0.00%
+7.62%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5410
4.5520
+0.24%
+3.27%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9230
4.9209
-0.04%
+0.40%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2300
117.2800
+0.04%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1388.83
1384.1500
+0.34%
+15.57%
Budapest
.BUX
46439.66
46741.15
-0.65%
+6.04%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1919.84
1919.92
-0.00%
+7.13%
Bucharest
.BETI
12191.70
12181.07
+0.09%
+4.53%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1214.27
1213.35
+0.08%
+15.78%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2245.78
2242.45
+0.15%
+754.66%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
913.67
914.49
-0.09%
+10.80%
Sofia
.SOFIX
620.33
617.95
+0.39%
+3.13%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7120
-0.2670
+307bps
-24bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0440
-0.0470
+279bps
-3bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5590
0.0030
+224bps
+2bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.7830
-0.0150
+314bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.7450
-0.0320
+349bps
-1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.8130
-0.0250
+350bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.28
6.89
6.18
7.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.40
12.87
11.68
16.20
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.81
6.47
6.07
6.89
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; editing by Eileen Soreng)
((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.