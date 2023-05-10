CEE MARKETS-Weaker dollar helps zloty scale 15-month peak

By 1045 GMT the zloty had gained 0.24% to 4.5410 per euro, pushing further to its highest level since February 2022.

Sulewski said he, however, sees little room for further growth ahead.

"I think that the dollar in the next 2-3 weeks could gain a little (against the euro), so here the potential for further appreciation of currencies in our region is limited."

The Polish central bank will decide on rates on Wednesday, with all 14 respondents in a Reuters poll expecting them to stay unchanged and experts waiting for signals on their further direction from the central bank governor's speech scheduled for Thursday.

Also on Wednesday Romania's central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark rate on hold and present its latest inflation forecasts on Friday.

Elsewhere the Czech crown EURCZK= and Hungarian forint EURHUF= remained flat.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1245 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.3940

23.3930

-0.00%

+3.27%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

371.1500

371.1500

+0.00%

+7.62%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5410

4.5520

+0.24%

+3.27%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9230

4.9209

-0.04%

+0.40%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2300

117.2800

+0.04%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1388.83

1384.1500

+0.34%

+15.57%

Budapest

.BUX

46439.66

46741.15

-0.65%

+6.04%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1919.84

1919.92

-0.00%

+7.13%

Bucharest

.BETI

12191.70

12181.07

+0.09%

+4.53%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1214.27

1213.35

+0.08%

+15.78%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2245.78

2242.45

+0.15%

+754.66%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

913.67

914.49

-0.09%

+10.80%

Sofia

.SOFIX

620.33

617.95

+0.39%

+3.13%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7120

-0.2670

+307bps

-24bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0440

-0.0470

+279bps

-3bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5590

0.0030

+224bps

+2bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.7830

-0.0150

+314bps

+1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.7450

-0.0320

+349bps

-1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.8130

-0.0250

+350bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.28

6.89

6.18

7.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.40

12.87

11.68

16.20

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.81

6.47

6.07

6.89

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.