CEE MARKETS-Weaker dollar helps zloty and forint hit over one-year highs

By 1340 GMT the zloty <EURPLN=> had gained 0.71% to 4.5200 per euro, pushing further to its highest level since February 2022.
Earlier on Wednesday the forint EURHUF= firmed 0.47% to 369.4000 per euro, its strongest level since April 2022.
"I think the fact that the euro-dollar exchange rate, despite the correction, remains at an elevated level is conducive here," Ipopema Securities economist Marcin Sulewski said.
Sulewski said he, however, sees little room for further growth ahead.
"I think that the dollar in the next 2-3 weeks could gain a little (against the euro), so here the potential for further appreciation of currencies in our region is limited."
The dollar EUR= eased against the euro on Wednesday after gaining earlier this week.
A Budapest-based trader said this morning's CPI data for Hungary meant that rate-cutting shouldn't be expected in the near future, which supported the forint.
He also said U.S. CPI data this afternoon also made the market price out any rate-hike for the dollar, pushing the Hungarian currency higher.
Polish and Romanian central banks held key rates on hold on Wednesday, as expected by analysts.
Elsewhere the Czech crown EURCZK=eased 0.15%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1540 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.4270
23.3930
-0.15%
+3.12%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
369.8500
371.1500
+0.35%
+8.00%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5200
4.5520
+0.71%
+3.75%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9235
4.9209
-0.05%
+0.39%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2300
117.2800
+0.04%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1388.27
1384.1500
+0.30%
+15.52%
Budapest
.BUX
46405.08
46741.15
-0.72%
+5.96%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1940.83
1919.92
+1.09%
+8.30%
Bucharest
.BETI
12188.61
12181.07
+0.06%
+4.50%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1211.04
1213.35
-0.19%
+15.47%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2243.78
2242.45
+0.06%
+753.90%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
913.91
914.49
-0.06%
+10.83%
Sofia
.SOFIX
619.26
617.95
+0.21%
+2.95%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7120
-0.2670
+308bps
-23bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0310
-0.0600
+280bps
-2bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5350
-0.0210
+224bps
+2bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.7710
-0.0270
+314bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.7420
-0.0350
+351bps
+1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.8060
-0.0320
+351bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.27
6.86
6.15
7.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.61
12.87
11.68
16.20
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.80
6.47
6.07
6.89
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
