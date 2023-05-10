CEE MARKETS-Weaker dollar helps zloty and forint hit over one-year highs

By 1340 GMT the zloty <EURPLN=> had gained 0.71% to 4.5200 per euro, pushing further to its highest level since February 2022.

Earlier on Wednesday the forint EURHUF= firmed 0.47% to 369.4000 per euro, its strongest level since April 2022.

"I think the fact that the euro-dollar exchange rate, despite the correction, remains at an elevated level is conducive here," Ipopema Securities economist Marcin Sulewski said.

Sulewski said he, however, sees little room for further growth ahead.

"I think that the dollar in the next 2-3 weeks could gain a little (against the euro), so here the potential for further appreciation of currencies in our region is limited."

The dollar EUR= eased against the euro on Wednesday after gaining earlier this week.

A Budapest-based trader said this morning's CPI data for Hungary meant that rate-cutting shouldn't be expected in the near future, which supported the forint.

He also said U.S. CPI data this afternoon also made the market price out any rate-hike for the dollar, pushing the Hungarian currency higher.

Polish and Romanian central banks held key rates on hold on Wednesday, as expected by analysts.

Elsewhere the Czech crown EURCZK=eased 0.15%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1540 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.4270

23.3930

-0.15%

+3.12%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

369.8500

371.1500

+0.35%

+8.00%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5200

4.5520

+0.71%

+3.75%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9235

4.9209

-0.05%

+0.39%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2300

117.2800

+0.04%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1388.27

1384.1500

+0.30%

+15.52%

Budapest

.BUX

46405.08

46741.15

-0.72%

+5.96%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1940.83

1919.92

+1.09%

+8.30%

Bucharest

.BETI

12188.61

12181.07

+0.06%

+4.50%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1211.04

1213.35

-0.19%

+15.47%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2243.78

2242.45

+0.06%

+753.90%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

913.91

914.49

-0.06%

+10.83%

Sofia

.SOFIX

619.26

617.95

+0.21%

+2.95%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7120

-0.2670

+308bps

-23bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0310

-0.0600

+280bps

-2bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5350

-0.0210

+224bps

+2bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.7710

-0.0270

+314bps

+1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.7420

-0.0350

+351bps

+1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.8060

-0.0320

+351bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.27

6.86

6.15

7.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.61

12.87

11.68

16.20

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.80

6.47

6.07

6.89

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Shailesh Kuber)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.