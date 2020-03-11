CEE MARKETS-Warsaw stocks lowest since 2009, strong demand for Czech bonds

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, March 11 (Reuters) - Warsaw's blue-chip index slumped on Wednesday to its lowest since April 2009 as central European stocks slipped further amid deepening worries over the coronavirus outbreak, while investors also pushed into Czech bonds.
The region's currencies were a mixed bag, with the Czech crown EURCZK= losing half a percent, staying under pressure as markets weigh whether the central bank could reverse its recent interest rate tightening as the economy comes under strain.
Czech National Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok reiterated the bank was ready to cut if needed, but now was not yet the time.
Markets have priced in a steep five-plus rate cuts over the next year, which analysts have called too aggressive.
At a planned state bond auction, the Czech Finance Ministry sold twice as much as originally planned, boosting its offer for new bonds due 2031 as yields have come down sharply in the last month. CNB07, CNB08
"Demand was strong again," a dealer said.
On the equity front, Warsaw dropped 5.87%, continuing a slide to bring its 2020 losses to 30%, amid growing nervousness about the impact that the new virus, which has infected more and more people around Europe, will have.
The Bank of England cut rates by 50 bps on Wednesday and the region's players are looking to Thursday's meeting of the European Central Bank, expecting measures to ease the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
Regional central bank officials have said they were assessing the economic damage caused by the virus but have sent mixed messages about the need for rate cuts.
In Poland, two rate-setters said this week that it was time to consider a rate cut, while a third called for a wait-and-see strategy before changing rates.
Recent "commentary by some central banks from the region highlighted the stark divergence between central bankers' views of rate stability and the market's implied easing, which now expects a cut from most countries in the region at their next meeting," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= inched up 0.05% on Wednesday and Hungary's forint EURHUF= lost less than 0.1%.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1729 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.7450
25.6175
-0.50%
-1.22%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
336.0500
335.7900
-0.08%
-1.46%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3166
4.3186
+0.05%
-1.39%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8189
4.8215
+0.05%
-0.63%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5750
7.5455
-0.39%
-1.71%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6100
117.6000
-0.01%
-0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
885.10
912.7600
-3.03%
-20.66%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
36536.24
38380.60
-4.81%
-20.72%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1505.64
1599.48
-5.87%
-29.97%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8381.47
8722.11
-3.91%
-15.99%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
827.84
843.94
-1.91%
-10.59%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1591.42
1665.47
-4.45%
-21.12%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
752.28
757.33
-0.67%
-6.16%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
495.12
494.81
+0.06%
-12.85%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7660
-0.0810
+272bps
-8bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.1450
-0.1040
+206bps
-13bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.1320
-0.0120
+188bps
-6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.2330
0.0560
+219bps
+6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.4830
0.1450
+240bps
+12bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.7130
0.1700
+246bps
+12bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
1.82
1.39
1.08
2.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.64
0.58
0.55
0.67
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.42
1.15
1.03
1.69
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
