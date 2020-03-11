CEE MARKETS-Warsaw stocks lowest since 2009, strong demand for Czech bonds

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

Warsaw's blue-chip index slumped on Wednesday to its lowest since April 2009 as central European stocks slipped further amid deepening worries over the coronavirus outbreak, while investors also pushed into Czech bonds.

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, March 11 (Reuters) - Warsaw's blue-chip index slumped on Wednesday to its lowest since April 2009 as central European stocks slipped further amid deepening worries over the coronavirus outbreak, while investors also pushed into Czech bonds.

The region's currencies were a mixed bag, with the Czech crown EURCZK= losing half a percent, staying under pressure as markets weigh whether the central bank could reverse its recent interest rate tightening as the economy comes under strain.

Czech National Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok reiterated the bank was ready to cut if needed, but now was not yet the time.

Markets have priced in a steep five-plus rate cuts over the next year, which analysts have called too aggressive.

At a planned state bond auction, the Czech Finance Ministry sold twice as much as originally planned, boosting its offer for new bonds due 2031 as yields have come down sharply in the last month. CNB07, CNB08

"Demand was strong again," a dealer said.

On the equity front, Warsaw dropped 5.87%, continuing a slide to bring its 2020 losses to 30%, amid growing nervousness about the impact that the new virus, which has infected more and more people around Europe, will have.

The Bank of England cut rates by 50 bps on Wednesday and the region's players are looking to Thursday's meeting of the European Central Bank, expecting measures to ease the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Regional central bank officials have said they were assessing the economic damage caused by the virus but have sent mixed messages about the need for rate cuts.

In Poland, two rate-setters said this week that it was time to consider a rate cut, while a third called for a wait-and-see strategy before changing rates.

Recent "commentary by some central banks from the region highlighted the stark divergence between central bankers' views of rate stability and the market's implied easing, which now expects a cut from most countries in the region at their next meeting," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= inched up 0.05% on Wednesday and Hungary's forint EURHUF= lost less than 0.1%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1729 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.7450

25.6175

-0.50%

-1.22%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

336.0500

335.7900

-0.08%

-1.46%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3166

4.3186

+0.05%

-1.39%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8189

4.8215

+0.05%

-0.63%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5750

7.5455

-0.39%

-1.71%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6100

117.6000

-0.01%

-0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

885.10

912.7600

-3.03%

-20.66%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

36536.24

38380.60

-4.81%

-20.72%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1505.64

1599.48

-5.87%

-29.97%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8381.47

8722.11

-3.91%

-15.99%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

827.84

843.94

-1.91%

-10.59%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1591.42

1665.47

-4.45%

-21.12%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

752.28

757.33

-0.67%

-6.16%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

495.12

494.81

+0.06%

-12.85%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.7660

-0.0810

+272bps

-8bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.1450

-0.1040

+206bps

-13bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.1320

-0.0120

+188bps

-6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.2330

0.0560

+219bps

+6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.4830

0.1450

+240bps

+12bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.7130

0.1700

+246bps

+12bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

1.82

1.39

1.08

2.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.64

0.58

0.55

0.67

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.42

1.15

1.03

1.69

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, William Maclean)

