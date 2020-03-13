CEE MARKETS-Warsaw stocks jump after worst-ever drop as markets rebound

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, March 13 (Reuters) - The hardest-hit central European stock markets recovered some losses on Friday, with Warsaw blue-chips on track for their biggest jump since 2009 a day after posting their worst-ever fall to an 11-year low.

The WIG20 index .WIG20 was up 6.7% at 1438 GMT, winning back half its drop on Thursday and cutting losses over the last three weeks to 34%. Budapest .BUX rose 4.9% and Prague .PX gained 2.7%.

Currencies also clawed back ground as the Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.2% to 26.144 to the euro after dropping over 2% on Thursday amid market turmoil caused by economic worries from the coronavirus outbreak.

The fall was its biggest one-day drop since the Czech central bank launched a currency intervention regime in 2013 as part of its monetary policy.

Markets on Friday started slightly rolling back the pricing in of aggressive Czech rate cuts over the next year although still firmly see a hike at the next meeting on March 26.

Last month the Czech central bank delivered its ninth rate hike since 2017, and Governor Jiri Rusnok said this week there was not an acute need for easing yet.

While until recently markets were expecting a hawkish turn from the region's central banks as policymakers dealt with persisting domestic inflationary pressures amid slowing growth, many see rate cuts coming down the line amid the coronavirus outbreak. Polish markets price in chances of more than two cuts in the next year.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= inched 0.1% lower on Friday. Hungary's forint EURHUF= gained 0.1% to 338.75 to the euro.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was also a touch higher, at 4.822 per euro, amid attempts to get a new government that can fully tackle the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Romania's centrist President Klaus Iohannis on Friday asked interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to form a government and get a parliamentary vote of confidence as early as Saturday.

Orban said earlier in the day that he and his entire cabinet would quarantine themselves after coming into contact with a senator who was later confirmed to have the coronavirus.

Analysts and market players are expecting volatility to continue as investors wait for policymakers to step up their response to the virus. Global hopes of that boosted the market on Friday.

"The (Hungarian central bank) is expected to inject significant liquidity into the banking system at its next weekly tender on Monday if needed, which could weaken the forint slightly," Equilor brokerage said in a morning note.

While central Europe has fewer confirmed cases of the new virus than in its western neighbours, the region's governments have taken some of the swiftest steps to contain the spread, including curbing or controlling international travel to their countries, closing most schools and banning large gatherings.

The Czech government on Friday imposed a ban on foreigners entering the country and Czechs travelling abroad as of Monday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1440

26.1955

+0.20%

-2.72%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

338.7500

339.0150

+0.08%

-2.25%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3700

4.3645

-0.13%

-2.60%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8220

4.8250

+0.06%

-0.70%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5650

7.6050

+0.53%

-1.58%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6300

117.6650

+0.03%

-0.05%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

837.45

815.7400

+2.66%

-24.93%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

33888.58

32317.89

+4.86%

-26.46%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1392.67

1305.73

+6.66%

-35.23%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8086.83

7950.02

+1.72%

-18.95%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

761.38

753.70

+1.02%

-17.77%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1512.59

1429.47

+5.81%

-25.02%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

714.24

726.17

-1.64%

-10.91%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

448.11

457.61

-2.08%

-21.13%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.6670

0.0480

+259bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5100

0.0380

+230bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.1040

0.0000

+170bps

-15bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4530

0.0850

+238bps

+6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7880

0.0460

+258bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8330

0.0000

+243bps

-15bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

1.83

1.40

1.22

2.32

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.64

0.70

0.80

0.66

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.40

1.17

1.11

1.69

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Nick Macfie)

