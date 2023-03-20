CEE MARKETS-Warsaw shares hit four-month low, forint lowest since January

By Jason Hovet and Krisztina Than

PRAGUE, March 20 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint hit an 11-week low on Monday, Warsaw's blue-chip index fell to its lowest in over four months, and Prague stocks touched a two-month low as markets digested Credit Suisse's state-backed rescue.

Shares in European banking stocks fell more than 2% in early trading before recovering ground following a weekend that saw the rescue of Credit Suisse CSGN.S by UBS UBSG.S and a coordinated central bank effort to ensure global cash flows.

Central Europe's banks fell, with some Polish banks dropping over 5%. Hungary's OTP Bank OTPB.BU also shed over 5%.

Among currencies, the forint EURHUF= led losses, stuck beyond the sensitive 400 per euro level - down 0.9% at 401.00 by 0846 GMT. The forint has given up all of its 2023 gains - which had been around 7% - this month.

"Negative news have a much bigger impact on the forint, which is due to its high Beta, and to the fact that its gains since the start of the year were due to the inflow of hot money," Magyar Bankholding said.

Hungary's central bank has maintained an 18% quick deposit rate since last October, when the forint hit record lows above 430 to the euro. Its base rate of 13% is also the highest in the European Union.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was down beyond the 24 per euro level and has fallen over 1% in the last week. Poland's zloty EURPLN= dropped 0.2% to 4.7145 to the euro.

UBS's state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse Group was orchestrated to try to restore confidence in a battered sector.

Investor focus shifted on Monday to the massive hit some Credit Suisse bondholders will take.

Czech central bank Vice-Governor Jan Frait was quoted as saying in an interview with Hospodarske Noviny published on Monday that Czech banks had no significant ties to Credit Suisse and that risk to the domestic sector was small or negligible.

Prague's stock index fell over 1%, with dual-listed Austrian bank Erste Group losing over 3%. The fall in Czech banks Komercni Banka and Moneta Money Bank was less.

Warsaw's WIG20 was down 2%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0946 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.0000

24.0100

+0.04%

+0.66%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

401.0000

397.5000

-0.87%

-0.39%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7145

4.7030

-0.24%

-0.53%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9230

4.9212

-0.04%

+0.40%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2700

117.3000

+0.03%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1301.41

1317.5500

-1.23%

+8.29%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

40181.50

40771.24

-1.45%

-8.25%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1643.95

1678.16

-2.04%

-8.26%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12110.02

12227.12

-0.96%

+3.83%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1180.61

1186.15

-0.47%

+12.57%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

895.03

897.50

-0.28%

+8.54%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

602.68

606.59

-0.64%

+0.20%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5440

0.2050

+339bps

+48bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7340

-0.0480

+285bps

+20bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3790

-0.0960

+242bps

+7bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.7610

-0.1290

+361bps

+15bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.7480

-0.1410

+387bps

+10bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.8840

-0.1150

+393bps

+5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.93

6.44

5.78

7.19

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.05

13.34

12.13

16.31

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.64

6.31

5.82

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest; editing by Barbara Lewis)

