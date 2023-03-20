CEE MARKETS-Warsaw shares hit four-month low, forint lowest since January

By Jason Hovet and Krisztina Than
PRAGUE, March 20 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint hit an 11-week low on Monday, Warsaw's blue-chip index fell to its lowest in over four months, and Prague stocks touched a two-month low as markets digested Credit Suisse's state-backed rescue.
Shares in European banking stocks fell more than 2% in early trading before recovering ground following a weekend that saw the rescue of Credit Suisse CSGN.S by UBS UBSG.S and a coordinated central bank effort to ensure global cash flows.
Central Europe's banks fell, with some Polish banks dropping over 5%. Hungary's OTP Bank OTPB.BU also shed over 5%.
Among currencies, the forint EURHUF= led losses, stuck beyond the sensitive 400 per euro level - down 0.9% at 401.00 by 0846 GMT. The forint has given up all of its 2023 gains - which had been around 7% - this month.
"Negative news have a much bigger impact on the forint, which is due to its high Beta, and to the fact that its gains since the start of the year were due to the inflow of hot money," Magyar Bankholding said.
Hungary's central bank has maintained an 18% quick deposit rate since last October, when the forint hit record lows above 430 to the euro. Its base rate of 13% is also the highest in the European Union.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was down beyond the 24 per euro level and has fallen over 1% in the last week. Poland's zloty EURPLN= dropped 0.2% to 4.7145 to the euro.
UBS's state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse Group was orchestrated to try to restore confidence in a battered sector.
Investor focus shifted on Monday to the massive hit some Credit Suisse bondholders will take.
Czech central bank Vice-Governor Jan Frait was quoted as saying in an interview with Hospodarske Noviny published on Monday that Czech banks had no significant ties to Credit Suisse and that risk to the domestic sector was small or negligible.
Prague's stock index fell over 1%, with dual-listed Austrian bank Erste Group losing over 3%. The fall in Czech banks Komercni Banka and Moneta Money Bank was less.
Warsaw's WIG20 was down 2%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0946 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.0000
24.0100
+0.04%
+0.66%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
401.0000
397.5000
-0.87%
-0.39%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7145
4.7030
-0.24%
-0.53%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9230
4.9212
-0.04%
+0.40%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2700
117.3000
+0.03%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1301.41
1317.5500
-1.23%
+8.29%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
40181.50
40771.24
-1.45%
-8.25%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1643.95
1678.16
-2.04%
-8.26%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12110.02
12227.12
-0.96%
+3.83%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1180.61
1186.15
-0.47%
+12.57%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
895.03
897.50
-0.28%
+8.54%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
602.68
606.59
-0.64%
+0.20%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5440
0.2050
+339bps
+48bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7340
-0.0480
+285bps
+20bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3790
-0.0960
+242bps
+7bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.7610
-0.1290
+361bps
+15bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.7480
-0.1410
+387bps
+10bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.8840
-0.1150
+393bps
+5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.93
6.44
5.78
7.19
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.05
13.34
12.13
16.31
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.64
6.31
5.82
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest; editing by Barbara Lewis)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
