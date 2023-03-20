CEE MARKETS-Warsaw shares hit four-month low, forint drops after Credit Suisse rescue

By Jason Hovet and Krisztina Than

PRAGUE, March 20 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint hit an 11-week low and Warsaw's blue-chip index fell to its lowest in over four months on Monday before each recovered some ground amid market volatility after Credit Suisse's state-backed rescue.

Banking shares fell across Europe after a weekend that saw the rescue of Credit Suisse CSGN.S by UBS UBSG.S and a coordinated central bank effort to safeguard global cash flows.

In central Europe, some Polish banks and Hungary's OTP Bank OTPB.BUlost more than 5% in early trade before settling to trade down 1-3% on the day.

UBS's state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse Group was orchestrated to try to restore confidence in a battered sector, although investor focus shifted on Monday to the massive hit some Credit Suisse bondholders will take.

Swiss authorities brokering the merger have said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17 billion) of Credit Suisse's Additional Tier 1 (AT1) debt will be written down to zero.

"The question arises who owned these securities and who will be affected by the consequences of Credit Suisse takeover and the redemption of these securities," mBank analyst Michal Konarski said in reference to the drop in Polish bank shares.

Warsaw's WIG 20 index .WIG2 was off session lows by midday, trading down 1.1% at 1139 GMT after falling more than 2% earlier in the day.

Prague's stock index fell over 1% to hit a two-month low before cutting some losses. Listed lenders Komercni Banka and Moneta Money Bank were down 1-2%, in line with other banks in Europe.

Banks have built up defences since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Czech central bank Vice-Governor Jan Frait was quoted as saying in an interview with Hospodarske Noviny published on Monday that Czech banks had no significant ties to Credit Suisse and that risks to the domestic sector were small or negligible.

Among currencies, the forint EURHUF= led losses, bouncing around the sensitive 400 per euro level, and was down 0.5% at 399.65 at midday. The forint has given up all of its 2023 gains - which had been around 7% - this month.

"Negative news has a much bigger impact on the forint, which is due to its high 'Beta', and to the fact that its gains since the start of the year were due to the inflow of hot money," Magyar Bankholding said.

Hungary's central bank has maintained an 18% quick deposit rate since last October, when the forint hit record lows beyond 430 to the euro. Its base rate of 13% is also the highest in the European Union.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK=inched to the firm side of 24 per euro,but has fallen over 1% in the last week. Poland's zloty EURPLN=was steady on the day at 4.7015 to the euro, with corporate wage data from February providing support.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1239 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.9820

24.0100

+0.12%

+0.73%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

399.6500

397.5000

-0.54%

-0.05%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7015

4.7030

+0.03%

-0.25%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9210

4.9212

+0.00%

+0.44%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.3000

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1306.91

1317.5500

-0.81%

+8.75%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

40911.34

40771.24

+0.34%

-6.58%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1659.68

1678.16

-1.10%

-7.38%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12139.84

12227.12

-0.71%

+4.08%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1178.95

1186.15

-0.61%

+12.41%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

893.64

897.50

-0.43%

+8.37%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

590.81

606.59

-2.60%

-1.78%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.3120

-0.0270

+306bps

+15bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7090

-0.0740

+271bps

+5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3860

-0.0890

+234bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.8060

-0.0840

+355bps

+9bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.8280

-0.0610

+383bps

+6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.9170

-0.0820

+387bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.96

6.46

5.73

7.19

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.05

13.37

12.12

16.31

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.69

6.42

5.96

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest, and Anna Banacka in Gdansk; editing by Barbara Lewis)

