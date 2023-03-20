CEE MARKETS-Warsaw shares hit four-month low, forint drops after Credit Suisse rescue

By Jason Hovet and Krisztina Than
PRAGUE, March 20 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint hit an 11-week low and Warsaw's blue-chip index fell to its lowest in over four months on Monday before each recovered some ground amid market volatility after Credit Suisse's state-backed rescue.
Banking shares fell across Europe after a weekend that saw the rescue of Credit Suisse CSGN.S by UBS UBSG.S and a coordinated central bank effort to safeguard global cash flows.
In central Europe, some Polish banks and Hungary's OTP Bank OTPB.BUlost more than 5% in early trade before settling to trade down 1-3% on the day.
UBS's state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse Group was orchestrated to try to restore confidence in a battered sector, although investor focus shifted on Monday to the massive hit some Credit Suisse bondholders will take.
Swiss authorities brokering the merger have said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17 billion) of Credit Suisse's Additional Tier 1 (AT1) debt will be written down to zero.
"The question arises who owned these securities and who will be affected by the consequences of Credit Suisse takeover and the redemption of these securities," mBank analyst Michal Konarski said in reference to the drop in Polish bank shares.
Warsaw's WIG 20 index .WIG2 was off session lows by midday, trading down 1.1% at 1139 GMT after falling more than 2% earlier in the day.
Prague's stock index fell over 1% to hit a two-month low before cutting some losses. Listed lenders Komercni Banka and Moneta Money Bank were down 1-2%, in line with other banks in Europe.
Banks have built up defences since the 2008 global financial crisis.
Czech central bank Vice-Governor Jan Frait was quoted as saying in an interview with Hospodarske Noviny published on Monday that Czech banks had no significant ties to Credit Suisse and that risks to the domestic sector were small or negligible.
Among currencies, the forint EURHUF= led losses, bouncing around the sensitive 400 per euro level, and was down 0.5% at 399.65 at midday. The forint has given up all of its 2023 gains - which had been around 7% - this month.
"Negative news has a much bigger impact on the forint, which is due to its high 'Beta', and to the fact that its gains since the start of the year were due to the inflow of hot money," Magyar Bankholding said.
Hungary's central bank has maintained an 18% quick deposit rate since last October, when the forint hit record lows beyond 430 to the euro. Its base rate of 13% is also the highest in the European Union.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK=inched to the firm side of 24 per euro,but has fallen over 1% in the last week. Poland's zloty EURPLN=was steady on the day at 4.7015 to the euro, with corporate wage data from February providing support.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1239 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.9820
24.0100
+0.12%
+0.73%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
399.6500
397.5000
-0.54%
-0.05%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7015
4.7030
+0.03%
-0.25%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9210
4.9212
+0.00%
+0.44%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.3000
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1306.91
1317.5500
-0.81%
+8.75%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
40911.34
40771.24
+0.34%
-6.58%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1659.68
1678.16
-1.10%
-7.38%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12139.84
12227.12
-0.71%
+4.08%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1178.95
1186.15
-0.61%
+12.41%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
893.64
897.50
-0.43%
+8.37%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
590.81
606.59
-2.60%
-1.78%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.3120
-0.0270
+306bps
+15bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7090
-0.0740
+271bps
+5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3860
-0.0890
+234bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.8060
-0.0840
+355bps
+9bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.8280
-0.0610
+383bps
+6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.9170
-0.0820
+387bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.96
6.46
5.73
7.19
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.05
13.37
12.12
16.31
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.69
6.42
5.96
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest, and Anna Banacka in Gdansk; editing by Barbara Lewis)
