CEE MARKETS-Warsaw rebounds from worst-ever hit, crown stabilises

The hardest-hit Central European stock markets recovered some losses on Friday, with Warsaw blue-chips adding more than 5% after their worst-ever fall in the previous session, while the Czech crown stabilised after a sharp fall.

The crown EURCZK= firmed 0.4% to 26.10 to the euro after dropping over 2% on Thursday amid market turmoil caused by economic worries from the coronavirus outbreak. The fall was its biggest one-day drop since the Czech central bank launched a currency intervention regime in 2013 as part of its monetary policy.

Markets on Friday started slightly rolling back the pricing in of aggressive Czech rate cuts over the next year. Last month the Czech central bank delivered its ninth rate hike since 2017, and Governor Jiri Rusnok said this week there was not an acute need for easing yet.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= inched up 0.1%. Hungary's forint EURHUF= gained 0.3% to 338 to the euro by 0945 GMT.

The Romania leu EURRON= was also a touch higher, at 4.816 per euro, amid talks about a new government that can fully tackle the coronavirus outbreak that is spreading.

Romanian interim prime minister and Liberal Party leader Ludovic Orban will quarantine himself after coming into contact with one of his party's senators, who was later confirmed to have the coronavirus, he said on Friday. Orban was meant to attend consultations with President Klaus Iohannis later on Friday in a new attempt to form a government.

On equity markets, Warsaw's WIG20 index led gains, rising 5.7%, gaining back about half of its loss from Thursday alone. The index has lost 34% in the past three weeks.

Budapest .BUX rose 1.24% while Prague .PX was up 1%.

Amid the selloff this week, Hungarian bank OTP OTPB.BU has acquired hundreds of thousands of its owns shares, including 200,000 on Thursday, according to bourse filings.

Analysts and markets players are expecting volatility to continue as investors wait for policymakers to step up their response to the virus. Global hopes of that boosted the market on Friday.

"The (Hungarian central bank) is expected to inject significant liquidity into the banking system at its next weekly tender on Monday if needed, which could weaken the forint slightly," Equilor brokerage said.

While central Europe has fewer confirmed cases of the new virus than in western neighbours, the region's governments have taken some of the swiftest steps to contain the spread, including curbing or controlling international travel to their countries, closing schools, and banning large gatherings.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1000

26.1955

+0.37%

-2.56%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

338.0000

339.0150

+0.30%

-2.03%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3600

4.3645

+0.10%

-2.38%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8160

4.8250

+0.19%

-0.58%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5800

7.6050

+0.33%

-1.78%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6100

117.6650

+0.05%

-0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

823.56

815.7400

+0.96%

-26.18%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

32720.03

32317.89

+1.24%

-29.00%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1379.90

1305.73

+5.68%

-35.82%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

7911.80

7950.02

-0.48%

-20.70%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

718.39

753.70

-4.68%

-22.41%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1458.00

1429.47

+2.00%

-27.73%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

724.46

726.17

-0.24%

-9.63%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

434.83

457.61

-4.98%

-23.46%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.6540

0.0350

+258bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5770

0.1050

+241bps

+5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.1040

0.0000

+174bps

-10bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4240

0.0560

+235bps

+4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.8010

0.0590

+263bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8330

0.0000

+247bps

-10bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

1.83

1.40

1.16

2.33

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.68

0.76

0.87

0.66

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.38

1.13

1.02

1.69

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

