CEE MARKETS-Warsaw rebounds from worst-ever hit, crown stabilises

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, March 13 (Reuters) - The hardest-hit Central European stock markets recovered some losses on Friday, with Warsaw blue-chips adding more than 5% after their worst-ever fall in the previous session, while the Czech crown stabilised after a sharp fall.
The crown EURCZK= firmed 0.4% to 26.10 to the euro after dropping over 2% on Thursday amid market turmoil caused by economic worries from the coronavirus outbreak. The fall was its biggest one-day drop since the Czech central bank launched a currency intervention regime in 2013 as part of its monetary policy.
Markets on Friday started slightly rolling back the pricing in of aggressive Czech rate cuts over the next year. Last month the Czech central bank delivered its ninth rate hike since 2017, and Governor Jiri Rusnok said this week there was not an acute need for easing yet.
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= inched up 0.1%. Hungary's forint EURHUF= gained 0.3% to 338 to the euro by 0945 GMT.
The Romania leu EURRON= was also a touch higher, at 4.816 per euro, amid talks about a new government that can fully tackle the coronavirus outbreak that is spreading.
Romanian interim prime minister and Liberal Party leader Ludovic Orban will quarantine himself after coming into contact with one of his party's senators, who was later confirmed to have the coronavirus, he said on Friday. Orban was meant to attend consultations with President Klaus Iohannis later on Friday in a new attempt to form a government.
On equity markets, Warsaw's WIG20 index led gains, rising 5.7%, gaining back about half of its loss from Thursday alone. The index has lost 34% in the past three weeks.
Budapest .BUX rose 1.24% while Prague .PX was up 1%.
Amid the selloff this week, Hungarian bank OTP OTPB.BU has acquired hundreds of thousands of its owns shares, including 200,000 on Thursday, according to bourse filings.
Analysts and markets players are expecting volatility to continue as investors wait for policymakers to step up their response to the virus. Global hopes of that boosted the market on Friday.
"The (Hungarian central bank) is expected to inject significant liquidity into the banking system at its next weekly tender on Monday if needed, which could weaken the forint slightly," Equilor brokerage said.
While central Europe has fewer confirmed cases of the new virus than in western neighbours, the region's governments have taken some of the swiftest steps to contain the spread, including curbing or controlling international travel to their countries, closing schools, and banning large gatherings.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1000
26.1955
+0.37%
-2.56%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
338.0000
339.0150
+0.30%
-2.03%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3600
4.3645
+0.10%
-2.38%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8160
4.8250
+0.19%
-0.58%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5800
7.6050
+0.33%
-1.78%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6100
117.6650
+0.05%
-0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
823.56
815.7400
+0.96%
-26.18%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
32720.03
32317.89
+1.24%
-29.00%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1379.90
1305.73
+5.68%
-35.82%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
7911.80
7950.02
-0.48%
-20.70%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
718.39
753.70
-4.68%
-22.41%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1458.00
1429.47
+2.00%
-27.73%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
724.46
726.17
-0.24%
-9.63%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
434.83
457.61
-4.98%
-23.46%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.6540
0.0350
+258bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5770
0.1050
+241bps
+5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.1040
0.0000
+174bps
-10bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4240
0.0560
+235bps
+4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8010
0.0590
+263bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.8330
0.0000
+247bps
-10bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
1.83
1.40
1.16
2.33
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.68
0.76
0.87
0.66
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.38
1.13
1.02
1.69
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw)
