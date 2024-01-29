CEE MARKETS-Uncertainty over rates for bank loans weighs on forint

By 0849 GMT the forint EURHUF= was down 0.4% at 389 per euro, underperforming central European currencies and extending its losses for the year to 1.5%.

Also weighing on the forint, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is likely to accelerate the pace of rate cuts to 100 basis points on Tuesday, lowering its base rate to 9.75% HUINT=ECI, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Erste Bank expects a 100 bp cut as it sees indications that January's headline inflation may fall within the 2%-4% tolerance band of the central bank.

"We believe that the Hungarian central bank will take the opportunity to frontload interest rate cuts and may slow the pace later in the year when the inflation outlook changes," Erste Bank analysts wrote in a note.

However, some economists anticipate a more cautious 75 bps reduction. Investors will also monitor this week's Federal Reserve decision on interest rates and U.S. labour market data.

"Until then, the EUR/PLN exchange rate should remain in a consolidation range, oscillating around the level of 4.37," Bank Millenium analysts said.

On Monday, the zloty EURPLN= was stable at 4.3655 per euro. Poland's finance ministry will offer bonds worth 5-7 billion zlotys at an auction.

"The slightly reduced offer compared to the original plan, together with the high liquidity of the banking sector, should ensure solid interest in the auction," Bank Millennium said.

Elsewhere the Czech crown was stable at 24.7470 per euro.

Markets are pricing in a second 25 bp cut to follow the start of an easing cycle launched in December.

Last week's weakening of the Romanian leu was most likely curbed by the central bank just below 4.98, which seems to be its new "line in the sand", Erste bank said. On Monday, it was traded at 4.9760 per euro.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0949 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7470

24.7600

+0.05%

-0.18%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

389.0000

387.4000

-0.41%

-1.49%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3655

4.3675

+0.05%

-0.48%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9760

4.9770

+0.02%

-0.03%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1400

117.1950

+0.05%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1449.26

1447.3600

+0.13%

+2.49%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

63254.84

64092.56

-1.31%

+4.35%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2220.73

2223.47

-0.12%

-5.22%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15218.47

15126.22

+0.61%

-0.99%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.2140

-0.0040

+172bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.7720

-0.0260

+162bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8910

-0.0240

+163bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.9950

-0.0290

+250bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1930

-0.0180

+304bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.4050

-0.0130

+314bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.66

4.54

3.67

6.58

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.18

5.82

5.41

9.35

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.69

5.39

5.04

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

