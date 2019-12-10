CEE MARKETS-Trade uncertainty weakens stocks, inflation weighs on forint

BUCHAREST, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Emerging European stocks tracked other European markets lower in early trade on Tuesday driven by uncertainty over a looming deadline for U.S. tariffs on China, while a pick-up in inflation weighed on the Hungarian forint.
Hungarian headline inflation rose to an annual 3.4% in November, slightly above market expectations. .
The forint EURHUF= edged 0.1% lower on the day.
The forint has lost 3.2% against the euro this year, the region's worst performing currency, as the central bank's loose monetary policy added to global uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade war and Brexit to weigh on the unit.
"We stick to our forecast that the base stance of the monetary policy will remain dovish in the upcoming quarters," Erste Bank said in a research note.
The National Bank of Hungary will release new forecasts from its quarterly inflation report on Dec. 17.
Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= was flat on the day, ignoring the fastest rise in headline inflation in seven years.
The Romanian leu EURON= was also flat, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.1% at 4.2888.
"Global market sentiment has slightly deteriorated, because there is still no decision if the US will increase the tariffs on China products on Dec. 15," Santander Bank Polska said in a note. "We expect further slight zloty depreciation in the coming days towards 4.29-4.30 levels."
By 0950 GMT, Prague's .PX and Warsaw's .WIG20 stocks led losses in the region, both down 0.6% on the day, while Bucharest's .BETI and Budapest's .BUX were down 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1058 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5250
25.5150
-0.04%
+0.71%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
331.6500
331.6000
-0.02%
-3.19%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2884
4.2832
-0.12%
+0.03%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7785
4.7790
+0.01%
-2.61%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4395
7.4385
-0.01%
-0.40%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4200
117.5700
+0.13%
+0.75%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
Prague
.PX
1080.69
1087.2500
-0.60%
+9.54%
Budapest
.BUX
44636.19
44640.38
-0.01%
+14.05%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2053.46
2066.55
-0.63%
-9.80%
Bucharest
.BETI
9917.38
9937.67
-0.20%
+34.31%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
906.21
909.85
-0.40%
+12.68%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1983.26
1987.51
-0.21%
+13.41%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
775.60
776.79
-0.15%
+1.83%
Sofia
.SOFIX
548.09
547.84
+0.05%
-7.80%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.4900
-0.0090
+218bps
-1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.2870
0.0660
+186bps
+5bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5240
0.0460
+182bps
+4bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4140
0.0200
+210bps
+2bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7480
0.0080
+232bps
-1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0110
0.0460
+230bps
+4bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.23
2.23
2.17
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.26
0.31
0.34
0.00
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.71
1.70
1.66
1.70
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312))
