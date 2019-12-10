CEE MARKETS-Trade uncertainty weakens stocks, inflation weighs on forint

BUCHAREST, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Emerging European stocks tracked other European markets lower in early trade on Tuesday driven by uncertainty over a looming deadline for U.S. tariffs on China, while a pick-up in inflation weighed on the Hungarian forint.

Hungarian headline inflation rose to an annual 3.4% in November, slightly above market expectations. .

The forint EURHUF= edged 0.1% lower on the day.

The forint has lost 3.2% against the euro this year, the region's worst performing currency, as the central bank's loose monetary policy added to global uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade war and Brexit to weigh on the unit.

"We stick to our forecast that the base stance of the monetary policy will remain dovish in the upcoming quarters," Erste Bank said in a research note.

The National Bank of Hungary will release new forecasts from its quarterly inflation report on Dec. 17.

Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= was flat on the day, ignoring the fastest rise in headline inflation in seven years.

The Romanian leu EURON= was also flat, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.1% at 4.2888.

"Global market sentiment has slightly deteriorated, because there is still no decision if the US will increase the tariffs on China products on Dec. 15," Santander Bank Polska said in a note. "We expect further slight zloty depreciation in the coming days towards 4.29-4.30 levels."

By 0950 GMT, Prague's .PX and Warsaw's .WIG20 stocks led losses in the region, both down 0.6% on the day, while Bucharest's .BETI and Budapest's .BUX were down 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1058 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5250

25.5150

-0.04%

+0.71%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

331.6500

331.6000

-0.02%

-3.19%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2884

4.2832

-0.12%

+0.03%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7785

4.7790

+0.01%

-2.61%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4395

7.4385

-0.01%

-0.40%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4200

117.5700

+0.13%

+0.75%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

.PX

1080.69

1087.2500

-0.60%

+9.54%

Budapest

.BUX

44636.19

44640.38

-0.01%

+14.05%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2053.46

2066.55

-0.63%

-9.80%

Bucharest

.BETI

9917.38

9937.67

-0.20%

+34.31%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

906.21

909.85

-0.40%

+12.68%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1983.26

1987.51

-0.21%

+13.41%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

775.60

776.79

-0.15%

+1.83%

Sofia

.SOFIX

548.09

547.84

+0.05%

-7.80%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.4900

-0.0090

+218bps

-1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.2870

0.0660

+186bps

+5bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5240

0.0460

+182bps

+4bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4140

0.0200

+210bps

+2bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7480

0.0080

+232bps

-1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0110

0.0460

+230bps

+4bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.23

2.23

2.17

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.26

0.31

0.34

0.00

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.71

1.70

1.66

1.70

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312))

