CEE MARKETS-Trade deal talks boost stocks, forint off record low

By 1010 GMT, Bucharest's blue-chip index .BETI led the region, up 0.6% on the day. Prague's .PX was up 0.4% while Budapest's .BUX and Warsaw's .WIG20 were up 0.2% and 0.1% respectively.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.1% stronger versus the euro on the day at 335.9500, off a record low of 336.95 hit on Tuesday. It remains the region's worst performer, having lost 4.5% this year, and analysts said loose monetary policy despite rising core inflation would continue to put downward pressure.

"We trace the underperformance of the forint to overshooting inflation," Commerzbank said in a daily note.

"We view the latest EUR-HUF move to be an extension of the trend already underway because of this rising core inflation trend. (The central bank's) unconditional dovish stance is making the FX market increasingly uneasy."

Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= and Polish zloty EURPLN= were each down 0.1% against the euro.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat, but fiscal slippage and rising budget and current account deficits will continue to put pressure on assets.

The finance ministry aims to sell 200 million euros of December 2023 bonds later on Wednesday. Markets expect the finance ministry to ramp up debt sales to plug the budget deficit.

"In our view, the market remains fairly complacent on the increased budget gap news, as yields are probably at attractive enough levels to keep buying interest alive," ING Bank Romania said in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1121 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5170

25.4980

-0.07%

+0.74%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

336.0500

336.1100

+0.02%

-4.45%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3077

4.3046

-0.07%

-0.42%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7790

4.7805

+0.03%

-2.62%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4380

7.4333

-0.06%

-0.38%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.6400

+0.14%

+0.70%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

.PX

1084.78

1079.0100

+0.53%

+9.96%

Budapest

.BUX

43888.38

43781.96

+0.24%

+12.13%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2191.48

2190.58

+0.04%

-3.74%

Bucharest

.BETI

9859.52

9797.21

+0.64%

+33.53%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

897.78

897.51

+0.03%

+11.63%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1991.59

1994.43

-0.14%

+13.88%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

767.73

765.72

+0.26%

+0.79%

Sofia

.SOFIX

542.55

545.79

-0.59%

-8.73%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.4430

-0.0250

+208bps

-3bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.2150

-0.0370

+183bps

-4bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4600

-0.0230

+184bps

-2bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.3740

-0.0090

+201bps

-1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7400

0.0030

+235bps

+0bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.9970

0.0060

+237bps

+1bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.23

2.23

2.16

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.23

0.24

0.28

0.17

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.70

1.66

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Larry King)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312))

