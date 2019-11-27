CEE MARKETS-Trade deal talks boost stocks, forint off record low
By 1010 GMT, Bucharest's blue-chip index .BETI led the region, up 0.6% on the day. Prague's .PX was up 0.4% while Budapest's .BUX and Warsaw's .WIG20 were up 0.2% and 0.1% respectively.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.1% stronger versus the euro on the day at 335.9500, off a record low of 336.95 hit on Tuesday. It remains the region's worst performer, having lost 4.5% this year, and analysts said loose monetary policy despite rising core inflation would continue to put downward pressure.
"We trace the underperformance of the forint to overshooting inflation," Commerzbank said in a daily note.
"We view the latest EUR-HUF move to be an extension of the trend already underway because of this rising core inflation trend. (The central bank's) unconditional dovish stance is making the FX market increasingly uneasy."
Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= and Polish zloty EURPLN= were each down 0.1% against the euro.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat, but fiscal slippage and rising budget and current account deficits will continue to put pressure on assets.
The finance ministry aims to sell 200 million euros of December 2023 bonds later on Wednesday. Markets expect the finance ministry to ramp up debt sales to plug the budget deficit.
"In our view, the market remains fairly complacent on the increased budget gap news, as yields are probably at attractive enough levels to keep buying interest alive," ING Bank Romania said in a note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1121 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5170
25.4980
-0.07%
+0.74%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
336.0500
336.1100
+0.02%
-4.45%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3077
4.3046
-0.07%
-0.42%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7790
4.7805
+0.03%
-2.62%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4380
7.4333
-0.06%
-0.38%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.6400
+0.14%
+0.70%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
Prague
.PX
1084.78
1079.0100
+0.53%
+9.96%
Budapest
.BUX
43888.38
43781.96
+0.24%
+12.13%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2191.48
2190.58
+0.04%
-3.74%
Bucharest
.BETI
9859.52
9797.21
+0.64%
+33.53%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
897.78
897.51
+0.03%
+11.63%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1991.59
1994.43
-0.14%
+13.88%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
767.73
765.72
+0.26%
+0.79%
Sofia
.SOFIX
542.55
545.79
-0.59%
-8.73%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.4430
-0.0250
+208bps
-3bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.2150
-0.0370
+183bps
-4bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4600
-0.0230
+184bps
-2bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.3740
-0.0090
+201bps
-1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7400
0.0030
+235bps
+0bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.9970
0.0060
+237bps
+1bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.23
2.23
2.16
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.23
0.24
0.28
0.17
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.70
1.66
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Larry King)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.