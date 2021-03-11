CEE MARKETS-Surging COVID-19 cases dent optimism ahead of ECB meeting

March 11 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mostly little changed on Thursday as concerns about surging COVID-19 case numbers offset optimism that the European Central Bank will send calming signals about borrowing costs to the markets.
Poland reported 21,045 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, health ministry data showed, the highest tally since November, underlining a surge in infections.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.07% weaker at 4.5793 at 1015 GMT, changing course after trading firmer earlier in the session.
"I think this info that we had about there being around 21,000 new COVID cases today influenced the zloty," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.
The Czech crown EURCZK=, which had also been firmer earlier in the session, was 0.02% weaker at 26.2450. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.27% stronger at 366.20.
CEE currencies have been under pressure since fears about a spike in inflation rose, pushing up U.S. treasury yields and strengthening the dollar.
However, softer consumer price data in the United States on Wednesday helped ease yields and investors were looking to the European Central Bank for further reassurance that it would act to keep a lid on borrowing costs.
"If we hear a message from the ECB that it will buy more European debt it will cause yields to go down and it should cause also a strengthening of CEE currencies," said Mateusz Sutowicz, financial market analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw.
The ECB was to announce its decision at 1245 GMT with a press conference planned for 1330 GMT.
Stock markets in Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX were 0.50%and 0.57% higher respectively. Warsaw's WIG 20 was 0.62% lower.
Bartosz Kulesza, an analyst at BM Pekao in Warsaw, said the WIG 20 had reached a technical resistance level and was cooling down after recent strong gains.
In Prague, CEZ CEZP.PR shares climbed to their highest level since Jan. 18 amid increasing signs that the state will take up 100% of the financing of an expansion at the utility's Dukovany nuclear power plant, cheering investors.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1115 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.2450
26.2400
-0.02%
-0.06%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
366.2000
367.2000
+0.27%
-0.95%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5793
4.5760
-0.07%
-0.44%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8850
4.8885
+0.07%
-0.41%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5860
7.5885
+0.03%
-0.51%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5200
117.5600
+0.03%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1076.19
1070.8600
+0.50%
+4.78%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43828.47
43579.39
+0.57%
+4.09%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1991.16
2003.55
-0.62%
+0.36%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10703.68
10595.79
+1.02%
+9.16%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
984.08
987.44
-0.34%
+9.24%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1857.59
1862.70
-0.27%
+6.80%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
746.72
748.03
-0.18%
-0.25%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
491.07
487.49
+0.73%
+9.73%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.5210
-0.1880
+120bps
-19bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.3930
-0.0440
+201bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.8190
-0.0200
+214bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0330
-0.0620
+071bps
-6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.8260
-0.0610
+144bps
-6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.4750
-0.0730
+180bps
-6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.43
0.60
0.82
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.94
1.07
1.22
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.23
0.25
0.30
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest Editing by Mark Heinrich)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))
