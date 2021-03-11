CEE MARKETS-Surging COVID-19 cases dent optimism ahead of ECB meeting

March 11 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mostly little changed on Thursday as concerns about surging COVID-19 case numbers offset optimism that the European Central Bank will send calming signals about borrowing costs to the markets.

Poland reported 21,045 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, health ministry data showed, the highest tally since November, underlining a surge in infections.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.07% weaker at 4.5793 at 1015 GMT, changing course after trading firmer earlier in the session.

"I think this info that we had about there being around 21,000 new COVID cases today influenced the zloty," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.

The Czech crown EURCZK=, which had also been firmer earlier in the session, was 0.02% weaker at 26.2450. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.27% stronger at 366.20.

CEE currencies have been under pressure since fears about a spike in inflation rose, pushing up U.S. treasury yields and strengthening the dollar.

However, softer consumer price data in the United States on Wednesday helped ease yields and investors were looking to the European Central Bank for further reassurance that it would act to keep a lid on borrowing costs.

"If we hear a message from the ECB that it will buy more European debt it will cause yields to go down and it should cause also a strengthening of CEE currencies," said Mateusz Sutowicz, financial market analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw.

The ECB was to announce its decision at 1245 GMT with a press conference planned for 1330 GMT.

Stock markets in Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX were 0.50%and 0.57% higher respectively. Warsaw's WIG 20 was 0.62% lower.

Bartosz Kulesza, an analyst at BM Pekao in Warsaw, said the WIG 20 had reached a technical resistance level and was cooling down after recent strong gains.

In Prague, CEZ CEZP.PR shares climbed to their highest level since Jan. 18 amid increasing signs that the state will take up 100% of the financing of an expansion at the utility's Dukovany nuclear power plant, cheering investors.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

