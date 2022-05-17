CEE MARKETS-Strong Q1 economic growth data lifts shares, currencies

By 0905 GMT, Hungary’s bluechip index .BUX led gains among the region’s stocks, up 2.6% on the day. Warsaw’s index .WIG20 was up 1.9%, while Prague’s .PX and Bucharest’s .BETI rose 1.4% and 1.0%, respectively.

The Hungarian forint EUHUF= was up 0.9% on the day at 307.2000 per euro from its lowest levels since early March hit in Monday’s session, a Budapest-based currency dealer said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy central bank Governor Barnabas Virag said a further increase in real interest rates was needed in Hungary to wrestle down inflation over the medium term.

Virag, who said last week the aggressive period of rate hikes was over and a more gradual approach can be expected, also said a slowdown in the pace of hikes will not result in a lower interest rate peak than previously planned.

Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= and Polish zloty EURPLN= were each up 0.2% on the day, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.

The region's largest economy, Poland, grew by 8.5% year on year, exceeding expectations for 7.9% growth. Romania's economy expanded 6.5% on the year in the first quarter, sharply above market expectations of 2.2%.

Hungary's economy expanded by an annual 8.2% in the first quarter, above analysts' forecasts for 6.9% growth.

"As for the outlook, it is not so favourable, however," Erste Bank said in a research note.

"The Russian-Ukrainian war and wider level of economic sanctions would not leave the Hungarian economy untouched either from the second quarter onwards. The coming quarters could thus bring a gradual slowdown in annual GDP growth rates."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1224 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6930

24.7460

+0.21%

+0.72%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

386.7500

390.6000

+1.00%

-4.49%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6535

4.6650

+0.25%

-1.34%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9475

4.9470

-0.01%

+0.01%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5230

7.5225

-0.01%

-0.07%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4400

117.4800

+0.03%

+0.12%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

Prague

.PX

1316.46

1297.3800

+1.47%

#VALUE!

Budapest

.BUX

42324.69

41248.02

+2.61%

-16.55%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1802.00

1762.22

+2.26%

-20.51%

Bucharest

.BETI

12212.14

12098.92

+0.94%

-6.50%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1136.79

1136.81

-0.00%

-9.45%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2083.74

2077.86

+0.28%

+0.21%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

818.61

817.26

+0.17%

-0.26%

Sofia

.SOFIX

604.32

600.70

+0.60%

-4.93%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7610

-0.0220

+559bps

-6bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.3600

-0.0390

+471bps

-9bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.1720

-0.0690

+418bps

-12bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.3010

-0.0160

+613bps

-5bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.9000

-0.0460

+625bps

-9bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.6810

-0.0330

+569bps

-9bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.80

6.75

6.36

6.03

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.99

8.36

8.35

6.81

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.28

7.39

7.35

6.42

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.