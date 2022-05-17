CEE MARKETS-Strong Q1 economic growth data lifts shares, currencies
By 0905 GMT, Hungary’s bluechip index .BUX led gains among the region’s stocks, up 2.6% on the day. Warsaw’s index .WIG20 was up 1.9%, while Prague’s .PX and Bucharest’s .BETI rose 1.4% and 1.0%, respectively.
The Hungarian forint EUHUF= was up 0.9% on the day at 307.2000 per euro from its lowest levels since early March hit in Monday’s session, a Budapest-based currency dealer said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy central bank Governor Barnabas Virag said a further increase in real interest rates was needed in Hungary to wrestle down inflation over the medium term.
Virag, who said last week the aggressive period of rate hikes was over and a more gradual approach can be expected, also said a slowdown in the pace of hikes will not result in a lower interest rate peak than previously planned.
Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= and Polish zloty EURPLN= were each up 0.2% on the day, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.
The region's largest economy, Poland, grew by 8.5% year on year, exceeding expectations for 7.9% growth. Romania's economy expanded 6.5% on the year in the first quarter, sharply above market expectations of 2.2%.
Hungary's economy expanded by an annual 8.2% in the first quarter, above analysts' forecasts for 6.9% growth.
"As for the outlook, it is not so favourable, however," Erste Bank said in a research note.
"The Russian-Ukrainian war and wider level of economic sanctions would not leave the Hungarian economy untouched either from the second quarter onwards. The coming quarters could thus bring a gradual slowdown in annual GDP growth rates."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1224 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6930
24.7460
+0.21%
+0.72%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
386.7500
390.6000
+1.00%
-4.49%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6535
4.6650
+0.25%
-1.34%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9475
4.9470
-0.01%
+0.01%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5230
7.5225
-0.01%
-0.07%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4400
117.4800
+0.03%
+0.12%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1316.46
1297.3800
+1.47%
#VALUE!
Budapest
.BUX
42324.69
41248.02
+2.61%
-16.55%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1802.00
1762.22
+2.26%
-20.51%
Bucharest
.BETI
12212.14
12098.92
+0.94%
-6.50%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1136.79
1136.81
-0.00%
-9.45%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2083.74
2077.86
+0.28%
+0.21%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
818.61
817.26
+0.17%
-0.26%
Sofia
.SOFIX
604.32
600.70
+0.60%
-4.93%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7610
-0.0220
+559bps
-6bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.3600
-0.0390
+471bps
-9bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.1720
-0.0690
+418bps
-12bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.3010
-0.0160
+613bps
-5bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.9000
-0.0460
+625bps
-9bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.6810
-0.0330
+569bps
-9bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.80
6.75
6.36
6.03
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.99
8.36
8.35
6.81
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.28
7.39
7.35
6.42
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.