CEE MARKETS-Strong dollar, U.S. inflation weigh on stocks, FX

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 13 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies and stocks weakened on Monday, as a global negative market mood and a strengthening dollar put pressure on assets in the region with the Hungarian forint trading near its historic lows versus the euro.

Soaring U.S. inflation data released on Friday fuelled bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve, which will meet on Wednesday, could get more aggressive and deliver a bigger-than-expected rate hike, which weighed on stocks and boosted the dollar.

Stocks in Warsaw .WIG20 were 2.26% lower, while Prague's index .PX was down 1.35%. Budapest's equities .BUX were 2.32% weaker.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.2% on the day at 397.30 per euro after falling to 399.65 earlier in the morning, a three-month low, and a whisker away from its historic low of 400.

"This sour international mood caught the forint at a time when it was very weak already, and if that continues, it could weaken past 400," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"The high (budget) deficit, the low level of FX reserves and the slowing of the central bank's rate hikes will continue to pressure the forint... the lack of good news about EU funds is also not helping either."

The forint has been the worst performer among its regional peers so far in 2022, losing about 7% versus the euro so far.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.24% to 4.6300 per euro as central banker Rafal Sura told Reuters the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) could bring down the size of its next hike in borrowing costs to 50 basis points in July.

This makes Sura the first MPC member to signal a less hawkish stance after Governor Adam Glapinski also said last week that Poland was approaching the end of its tightening cycle.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was flat after Central Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying by Pravo newspaper on Saturday that the bank could raise its key interest rate by 50-100 basis points at its June 22 policy meeting.

"The market is fully pricing in a 125-bp hike with a residual risk of more tightening coming in August, currently close to one more "standard"... 25 bps. In this light, Rusnok's comments ... appear very conservative," Komercni Banka trader Marek Lesko wrote in a note.

Markets in Bucharest were closed for a holiday on Monday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1053 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7100

24.7090

-0.00%

+0.66%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

397.3000

398.1000

+0.20%

-7.02%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6300

4.6190

-0.24%

-0.84%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9465

4.9426

-0.08%

+0.03%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5200

7.5215

+0.02%

-0.03%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3700

117.4200

+0.04%

+0.18%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1297.52

1315.2900

-1.35%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

38045.85

38950.67

-2.32%

-24.99%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1686.25

1725.18

-2.26%

-25.61%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12354.35

12354.35

+0.00%

-5.41%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1152.71

1180.55

-2.36%

-8.18%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2072.80

2100.59

-1.32%

-0.32%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

824.03

827.32

-0.40%

+0.40%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

618.79

620.06

-0.20%

-2.66%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.1720

0.0120

+511bps

-9bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.6130

0.0870

+420bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.5690

0.1560

+402bps

+10bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.4140

0.2010

+635bps

+10bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.5980

0.2030

+619bps

+10bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.4460

0.2120

+589bps

+16bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.36

7.40

7.33

6.39

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.53

9.24

9.52

7.06

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.80

7.96

7.95

6.77

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.