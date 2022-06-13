CEE MARKETS-Strong dollar, U.S. inflation weigh on stocks, FX
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 13 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies and stocks weakened on Monday, as a global negative market mood and a strengthening dollar put pressure on assets in the region with the Hungarian forint trading near its historic lows versus the euro.
Soaring U.S. inflation data released on Friday fuelled bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve, which will meet on Wednesday, could get more aggressive and deliver a bigger-than-expected rate hike, which weighed on stocks and boosted the dollar.
Stocks in Warsaw .WIG20 were 2.26% lower, while Prague's index .PX was down 1.35%. Budapest's equities .BUX were 2.32% weaker.
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.2% on the day at 397.30 per euro after falling to 399.65 earlier in the morning, a three-month low, and a whisker away from its historic low of 400.
"This sour international mood caught the forint at a time when it was very weak already, and if that continues, it could weaken past 400," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"The high (budget) deficit, the low level of FX reserves and the slowing of the central bank's rate hikes will continue to pressure the forint... the lack of good news about EU funds is also not helping either."
The forint has been the worst performer among its regional peers so far in 2022, losing about 7% versus the euro so far.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.24% to 4.6300 per euro as central banker Rafal Sura told Reuters the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) could bring down the size of its next hike in borrowing costs to 50 basis points in July.
This makes Sura the first MPC member to signal a less hawkish stance after Governor Adam Glapinski also said last week that Poland was approaching the end of its tightening cycle.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was flat after Central Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying by Pravo newspaper on Saturday that the bank could raise its key interest rate by 50-100 basis points at its June 22 policy meeting.
"The market is fully pricing in a 125-bp hike with a residual risk of more tightening coming in August, currently close to one more "standard"... 25 bps. In this light, Rusnok's comments ... appear very conservative," Komercni Banka trader Marek Lesko wrote in a note.
Markets in Bucharest were closed for a holiday on Monday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1053 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7100
24.7090
-0.00%
+0.66%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
397.3000
398.1000
+0.20%
-7.02%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6300
4.6190
-0.24%
-0.84%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9465
4.9426
-0.08%
+0.03%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5200
7.5215
+0.02%
-0.03%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3700
117.4200
+0.04%
+0.18%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1297.52
1315.2900
-1.35%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
38045.85
38950.67
-2.32%
-24.99%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1686.25
1725.18
-2.26%
-25.61%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12354.35
12354.35
+0.00%
-5.41%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1152.71
1180.55
-2.36%
-8.18%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2072.80
2100.59
-1.32%
-0.32%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
824.03
827.32
-0.40%
+0.40%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
618.79
620.06
-0.20%
-2.66%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.1720
0.0120
+511bps
-9bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.6130
0.0870
+420bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.5690
0.1560
+402bps
+10bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.4140
0.2010
+635bps
+10bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.5980
0.2030
+619bps
+10bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.4460
0.2120
+589bps
+16bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.36
7.40
7.33
6.39
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.53
9.24
9.52
7.06
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.80
7.96
7.95
6.77
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.