CEE MARKETS-Stocks weaken, most currencies ease as risk-on rally halts

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Central European stocks weakened and most currencies eased on Friday as the risk-on sentiment of the week fuelled by U.S. stimulus hopes faded, stopping the weakening of the dollar and recent gains in equities.
Stocks in the CEE region fell, tracking the decline of their European peers as data showed euro zone business activity shrank in January amid renewed coronavirus lockdowns.
Sentiment in Europe was also more cautious after the European Central Bank's message on Thursday was perceived as more hawkish than expected.
Prague's equities .PX were down 1.17%, extending losses after their biggest one-day drop in a month on Thursday. Financial stocks fell the most.
Budapest's index .BUX led losses, falling 1.31%. Warsaw .WIG20 lost 0.55%. Bucharest .BETI was down 0.41%.
After three straight days of losses, the dollar stabilized on Friday and riskier currencies lost out.
"The EURUSD turned south this morning which marginally weakens CEE currencies," Erste Bank wrote in a note.
CEE currencies eased, except for the Hungarian forint, EURHUF= which added to its gains from the previous sessions and edged up 0.08% to trade at 356.70 per euro.
The currency managed to gain this week and break out of the 359-362 range where it has been stuck recently.
"The weakening of the dollar initiated the strengthening of the forint," a Budapest-based FX trader said. "The market has been positive towards the forint recently, due to relatively high interest rates, good covid numbers and positive messages from the central bank."
According to a Reuters poll of analysts, Hungary's central bank is expected to leave key interest rates on hold next Tuesday after a recent warning by a deputy governor that cautious policy was still justified amid the pandemic.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.1% and was trading at 26.106 per euro. The Romanian leu and the Polish zloty EURPLN= were flat.
Poland will sell bonds worth 6 billion to 8 billion zlotys at an auction on Friday. In its monthly plan, the finance ministry had said it would offer bonds worth 5 billion to 9 billion zlotys.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1110 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1060
26.0800
-0.10%
+0.47%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
356.7000
357.0000
+0.08%
+1.69%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5350
4.5340
-0.02%
+0.53%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8755
4.8748
-0.01%
-0.22%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5608
7.5645
+0.05%
-0.18%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4700
117.5700
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1046.65
1059.0400
-1.17%
+1.90%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43672.55
44250.43
-1.31%
+3.72%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1942.66
1953.49
-0.55%
-2.08%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10270.74
10313.38
-0.41%
+4.74%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
931.23
933.23
-0.21%
+3.37%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1798.38
1808.19
-0.54%
+3.40%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
732.65
736.37
-0.51%
-2.13%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
499.23
499.85
-0.12%
+11.55%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2200
-0.0300
+092bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7640
-0.0280
+147bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2450
-0.0220
+175bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0350
-0.0710
+074bps
-6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4070
-0.0490
+111bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2340
-0.0040
+174bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.39
0.45
0.56
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.75
0.76
0.78
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.18
0.19
0.20
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.