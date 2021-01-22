CEE MARKETS-Stocks weaken, most currencies ease as risk-on rally halts

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Central European stocks weakened and most currencies eased on Friday as the risk-on sentiment of the week fuelled by U.S. stimulus hopes faded, stopping the weakening of the dollar and recent gains in equities.

Stocks in the CEE region fell, tracking the decline of their European peers as data showed euro zone business activity shrank in January amid renewed coronavirus lockdowns.

Sentiment in Europe was also more cautious after the European Central Bank's message on Thursday was perceived as more hawkish than expected.

Prague's equities .PX were down 1.17%, extending losses after their biggest one-day drop in a month on Thursday. Financial stocks fell the most.

Budapest's index .BUX led losses, falling 1.31%. Warsaw .WIG20 lost 0.55%. Bucharest .BETI was down 0.41%.

After three straight days of losses, the dollar stabilized on Friday and riskier currencies lost out.

"The EURUSD turned south this morning which marginally weakens CEE currencies," Erste Bank wrote in a note.

CEE currencies eased, except for the Hungarian forint, EURHUF= which added to its gains from the previous sessions and edged up 0.08% to trade at 356.70 per euro.

The currency managed to gain this week and break out of the 359-362 range where it has been stuck recently.

"The weakening of the dollar initiated the strengthening of the forint," a Budapest-based FX trader said. "The market has been positive towards the forint recently, due to relatively high interest rates, good covid numbers and positive messages from the central bank."

According to a Reuters poll of analysts, Hungary's central bank is expected to leave key interest rates on hold next Tuesday after a recent warning by a deputy governor that cautious policy was still justified amid the pandemic.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.1% and was trading at 26.106 per euro. The Romanian leu and the Polish zloty EURPLN= were flat.

Poland will sell bonds worth 6 billion to 8 billion zlotys at an auction on Friday. In its monthly plan, the finance ministry had said it would offer bonds worth 5 billion to 9 billion zlotys.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1110 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1060

26.0800

-0.10%

+0.47%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

356.7000

357.0000

+0.08%

+1.69%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5350

4.5340

-0.02%

+0.53%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8755

4.8748

-0.01%

-0.22%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5608

7.5645

+0.05%

-0.18%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4700

117.5700

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1046.65

1059.0400

-1.17%

+1.90%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43672.55

44250.43

-1.31%

+3.72%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1942.66

1953.49

-0.55%

-2.08%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10270.74

10313.38

-0.41%

+4.74%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

931.23

933.23

-0.21%

+3.37%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1798.38

1808.19

-0.54%

+3.40%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

732.65

736.37

-0.51%

-2.13%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

499.23

499.85

-0.12%

+11.55%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2200

-0.0300

+092bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7640

-0.0280

+147bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2450

-0.0220

+175bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0350

-0.0710

+074bps

-6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4070

-0.0490

+111bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2340

-0.0040

+174bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.39

0.45

0.56

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.75

0.76

0.78

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.18

0.19

0.20

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague)

