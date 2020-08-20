CEE MARKETS-Stocks track global shares down, Romanian leu shrugs off fiscal risks

By 0845 GMT, Prague's bluechip index .PX was 1.2% lower on the day and Warsaw's .WIG20 down 0.8%.
"The morning starts in a risk-off mood after mixed impressions from FED meeting minutes," Komercni Banka fixed income trader Marek Lesko said in a daily note.
In Romania, lawmakers rejected a government decree on Wednesday that would have raised child benefits by less than originally planned, piling pressure on the cabinet as it grapples with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even before the pandemic, Romania was struggling with a widening budget shortfall, eroded by years of political instability and fiscal largesse during a previous Social Democrat government. Three major credit rating agencies have Romania on their lowest investment grade with negative outlooks.
The current centrist minority government is trying to lower already approved hikes in child benefits and state pensions via emergency decrees, but parliament could ultimately change course. The opposition Social Democrats have also filed a no confidence vote against the cabinet.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat against the euro at 4.8390 on Thursday.
"So far, the leu has been reasonably unaffected by the political upheavals, but we urge caution," Commerzbank said.
"The risk of a rating downgrade continues and the question is when the underlying risks will be more heavily reflected in the leu exchange rates."
Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged 0.1% lower against the euro, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= rose 0.2%. Hungarian markets are closed on Thursday and Friday for a national holiday.
Polish industrial output rose 1.1% year-on-year in July, above forecast.
The Polish government will announce an amended 2020 budget later on Thursday. Before the pandemic, Poland had planned to have its first balanced budget in three decades in 2020.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1100 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.0770
26.0700
-0.03%
-2.47%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
351.0500
348.4100
-0.75%
-5.67%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4010
4.4060
+0.11%
-3.29%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8390
4.8425
+0.07%
-1.05%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5300
7.5305
+0.01%
-1.12%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
887.66
897.4500
-1.09%
-20.43%
Budapest
.BUX
36043.56
36043.56
+0.00%
-21.79%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1817.46
1833.22
-0.86%
-15.47%
Bucharest
.BETI
8691.35
8687.24
+0.05%
-12.89%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
860.21
861.69
-0.17%
-7.09%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1591.35
1593.75
-0.15%
-21.12%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
668.81
670.04
-0.18%
-16.57%
Sofia
.SOFIX
438.54
434.46
+0.94%
-22.81%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1250
-0.0170
+080bps
-1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6330
-0.0810
+131bps
-8bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9810
-0.0250
+146bps
-2bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1660
-0.0230
+084bps
-2bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7550
-0.0260
+143bps
-2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3360
-0.0310
+182bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.36
0.36
0.41
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.77
0.80
0.87
0.61
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.22
0.23
0.25
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Robert Muller in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Mark Potter)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
