CEE MARKETS-Stocks track global shares down, Romanian leu shrugs off fiscal risks

By 0845 GMT, Prague's bluechip index .PX was 1.2% lower on the day and Warsaw's .WIG20 down 0.8%.

"The morning starts in a risk-off mood after mixed impressions from FED meeting minutes," Komercni Banka fixed income trader Marek Lesko said in a daily note.

In Romania, lawmakers rejected a government decree on Wednesday that would have raised child benefits by less than originally planned, piling pressure on the cabinet as it grapples with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even before the pandemic, Romania was struggling with a widening budget shortfall, eroded by years of political instability and fiscal largesse during a previous Social Democrat government. Three major credit rating agencies have Romania on their lowest investment grade with negative outlooks.

The current centrist minority government is trying to lower already approved hikes in child benefits and state pensions via emergency decrees, but parliament could ultimately change course. The opposition Social Democrats have also filed a no confidence vote against the cabinet.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat against the euro at 4.8390 on Thursday.

"So far, the leu has been reasonably unaffected by the political upheavals, but we urge caution," Commerzbank said.

"The risk of a rating downgrade continues and the question is when the underlying risks will be more heavily reflected in the leu exchange rates."

Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged 0.1% lower against the euro, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= rose 0.2%. Hungarian markets are closed on Thursday and Friday for a national holiday.

Polish industrial output rose 1.1% year-on-year in July, above forecast.

The Polish government will announce an amended 2020 budget later on Thursday. Before the pandemic, Poland had planned to have its first balanced budget in three decades in 2020.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1100 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.0770

26.0700

-0.03%

-2.47%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

351.0500

348.4100

-0.75%

-5.67%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4010

4.4060

+0.11%

-3.29%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8390

4.8425

+0.07%

-1.05%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5300

7.5305

+0.01%

-1.12%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

887.66

897.4500

-1.09%

-20.43%

Budapest

.BUX

36043.56

36043.56

+0.00%

-21.79%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1817.46

1833.22

-0.86%

-15.47%

Bucharest

.BETI

8691.35

8687.24

+0.05%

-12.89%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

860.21

861.69

-0.17%

-7.09%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1591.35

1593.75

-0.15%

-21.12%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

668.81

670.04

-0.18%

-16.57%

Sofia

.SOFIX

438.54

434.46

+0.94%

-22.81%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1250

-0.0170

+080bps

-1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6330

-0.0810

+131bps

-8bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.9810

-0.0250

+146bps

-2bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1660

-0.0230

+084bps

-2bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7550

-0.0260

+143bps

-2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3360

-0.0310

+182bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.36

0.36

0.41

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.77

0.80

0.87

0.61

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.22

0.23

0.25

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Robert Muller in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Mark Potter)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.