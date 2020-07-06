CEE MARKETS-Stocks track global markets higher, FX little changed

By 0900 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= and Romanian leu EURRON= were flat against the euro, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged 0.1% lower at 352.9100.

"The zloty ... has consistently remained stable around 4.46 per euro, although the pressure to weaken it is gradually increasing along with growing concerns about the second wave of COVID-19 and, as a consequence, a return to economically destructive restrictions," Millennium Bank said in a note.

In Hungary, May retail sales fell by an annual 2.1% but the decline was slower than previously expected, Erste Bank said in a research note, as a national lockdown was gradually lifted.

"There could be further correction in the forint's exchange rate," Equilor said in a note. "We expect some further strengthening of the forint according to the technical picture, there is a significant support level between 347.50 and 350 versus the euro."

Elsewhere in the region, the Croatian kuna was flat against the euro after a national election which saw the ruling centre-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) in a comfortable position to form a ruling coalition.

"The outcome of the elections should be positive for financial markets with more focus on the ERM II convergence play benefiting the HRK and sovereign Eurobonds," Raiffeisen said in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1124 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.7000

26.6950

-0.02%

-4.75%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

352.9700

352.4600

-0.14%

-6.18%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4690

4.4688

-0.00%

-4.76%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8364

4.8360

-0.01%

-0.99%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5550

7.5560

+0.01%

-1.45%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6400

+0.08%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

938.00

938.0000

+0.00%

-15.92%

Budapest

.BUX

36318.76

35931.52

+1.08%

-21.19%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1820.78

1800.96

+1.10%

-15.32%

Bucharest

.BETI

8694.21

8668.05

+0.30%

-12.86%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

853.66

848.66

+0.59%

-7.80%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1624.57

1624.65

-0.00%

-19.47%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

661.75

666.09

-0.65%

-17.46%

Sofia

.SOFIX

449.61

449.82

-0.05%

-20.86%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

-0.0030

-0.0080

+068bps

-1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3460

-0.0880

+103bps

-9bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.7810

0.0060

+122bps

+1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1370

-0.0090

+082bps

-1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7370

0.0240

+142bps

+3bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3540

-0.0010

+179bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.27

0.26

0.29

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.64

0.62

0.58

0.71

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.20

0.22

0.22

0.26

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Ed Osmond)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

