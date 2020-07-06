CEE MARKETS-Stocks track global markets higher, FX little changed

By 0900 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= and Romanian leu EURRON= were flat against the euro, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged 0.1% lower at 352.9100.
"The zloty ... has consistently remained stable around 4.46 per euro, although the pressure to weaken it is gradually increasing along with growing concerns about the second wave of COVID-19 and, as a consequence, a return to economically destructive restrictions," Millennium Bank said in a note.
In Hungary, May retail sales fell by an annual 2.1% but the decline was slower than previously expected, Erste Bank said in a research note, as a national lockdown was gradually lifted.
"There could be further correction in the forint's exchange rate," Equilor said in a note. "We expect some further strengthening of the forint according to the technical picture, there is a significant support level between 347.50 and 350 versus the euro."
Elsewhere in the region, the Croatian kuna was flat against the euro after a national election which saw the ruling centre-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) in a comfortable position to form a ruling coalition.
"The outcome of the elections should be positive for financial markets with more focus on the ERM II convergence play benefiting the HRK and sovereign Eurobonds," Raiffeisen said in a note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1124 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.7000
26.6950
-0.02%
-4.75%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
352.9700
352.4600
-0.14%
-6.18%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4690
4.4688
-0.00%
-4.76%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8364
4.8360
-0.01%
-0.99%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5550
7.5560
+0.01%
-1.45%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6400
+0.08%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
938.00
938.0000
+0.00%
-15.92%
Budapest
.BUX
36318.76
35931.52
+1.08%
-21.19%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1820.78
1800.96
+1.10%
-15.32%
Bucharest
.BETI
8694.21
8668.05
+0.30%
-12.86%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
853.66
848.66
+0.59%
-7.80%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1624.57
1624.65
-0.00%
-19.47%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
661.75
666.09
-0.65%
-17.46%
Sofia
.SOFIX
449.61
449.82
-0.05%
-20.86%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
-0.0030
-0.0080
+068bps
-1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3460
-0.0880
+103bps
-9bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.7810
0.0060
+122bps
+1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1370
-0.0090
+082bps
-1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7370
0.0240
+142bps
+3bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3540
-0.0010
+179bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.27
0.26
0.29
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.64
0.62
0.58
0.71
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.20
0.22
0.22
0.26
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Ed Osmond)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.