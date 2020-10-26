CEE MARKETS-Stocks slip, FX drift as surge in COVID-19 cases stays in focus

PRAGUE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Central European currencies fell into a holding pattern just off recent lows on Monday while stocks eased, as the surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe blurred economic outlooks.

Czech consumer confidence fell the second most in October, according to a regular statistics office survey, although the crown EURCZK= took the data somewhat in stride, with markets keeping an eye out for preliminary third-quarter growth data due on Friday.

The crown was down less than 0.1% at 27.265 per euro by 1021 GMT, fluctuating away from a near five-month low hit earlier in October. One dealer said investors were also waiting for clarity from the U.S. presidential election.

"Local data is not good but the long (euro) position is already a crowded trade so that's why it has calmed down a bit," the dealer said.

Record daily tallies of new coronavirus infections around Europe and also in the United States have fuelled investor concern. Stock markets fell with global peers on Monday, with Warsaw .WIG20 down 0.7% and Prague .PX off 0.3%.

The Czech infection rate over a two-week period is currently the highest in Europe on a per capita basis while central European neighbours have also seen rising infection levels. New restrictions will impact fourth-quarter economic activity.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= led currency losses, ticking down 0.15% to 4.5825 to the euro.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= has approached lows last touched in early April at the height of the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic. It traded up marginally at 365.30 on Monday morning.

"We cannot see what could stop the euro versus forint exchange rate in the short term," Erste Bank said. "There has not been a significant tightening by the central bank, and the resistance level is around 370."

Hungary's central bank kept the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility unchanged at 0.75% on Thursday, two days after it kept benchmark interest rates on hold at a regular policy meeting.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1121 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 27.2650 27.2565 -0.03% -6.72% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 365.3000 365.4400 +0.04% -9.35% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.5825 4.5755 -0.15% -7.12% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8725 4.8742 +0.03% -1.73% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5810 7.5775 -0.05% -1.79% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5000 117.6000 +0.09% +0.06% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 860.50 863.1000 -0.30% -22.87% .BUX Budapest .BUX 33634.36 33655.10 -0.06% -27.01% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1634.14 1645.32 -0.68% -24.00% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 8698.57 8795.07 -1.10% -12.82% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 819.10 823.67 -0.55% -11.53% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1598.30 1600.71 -0.15% -20.78% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 688.49 692.85 -0.63% -14.12% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 427.15 427.07 +0.02% -24.82% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.0580 0.0870 +082bps +9bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.5820 -0.0020 +136bps +0bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.0110 0.0050 +159bps +1bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR -0.0260 -0.0350 +074bps -3bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.4780 -0.0230 +125bps -2bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.2230 -0.0210 +180bps -2bps FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.28 0.25 0.26 0.35 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.94 0.97 1.00 0.77 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.17 0.14 0.13 0.22 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

