CEE MARKETS-Stocks slip, FX drift as surge in COVID-19 cases stays in focus

PRAGUE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Central European currencies fell into a holding pattern just off recent lows on Monday while stocks eased, as the surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe blurred economic outlooks.
Czech consumer confidence fell the second most in October, according to a regular statistics office survey, although the crown EURCZK= took the data somewhat in stride, with markets keeping an eye out for preliminary third-quarter growth data due on Friday.
The crown was down less than 0.1% at 27.265 per euro by 1021 GMT, fluctuating away from a near five-month low hit earlier in October. One dealer said investors were also waiting for clarity from the U.S. presidential election.
"Local data is not good but the long (euro) position is already a crowded trade so that's why it has calmed down a bit," the dealer said.
Record daily tallies of new coronavirus infections around Europe and also in the United States have fuelled investor concern. Stock markets fell with global peers on Monday, with Warsaw .WIG20 down 0.7% and Prague .PX off 0.3%.
The Czech infection rate over a two-week period is currently the highest in Europe on a per capita basis while central European neighbours have also seen rising infection levels. New restrictions will impact fourth-quarter economic activity.
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= led currency losses, ticking down 0.15% to 4.5825 to the euro.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= has approached lows last touched in early April at the height of the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic. It traded up marginally at 365.30 on Monday morning.
"We cannot see what could stop the euro versus forint exchange rate in the short term," Erste Bank said. "There has not been a significant tightening by the central bank, and the resistance level is around 370."
Hungary's central bank kept the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility unchanged at 0.75% on Thursday, two days after it kept benchmark interest rates on hold at a regular policy meeting.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1121 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.2650
27.2565
-0.03%
-6.72%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
365.3000
365.4400
+0.04%
-9.35%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5825
4.5755
-0.15%
-7.12%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8725
4.8742
+0.03%
-1.73%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5810
7.5775
-0.05%
-1.79%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
860.50
863.1000
-0.30%
-22.87%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
33634.36
33655.10
-0.06%
-27.01%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1634.14
1645.32
-0.68%
-24.00%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8698.57
8795.07
-1.10%
-12.82%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
819.10
823.67
-0.55%
-11.53%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1598.30
1600.71
-0.15%
-20.78%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
688.49
692.85
-0.63%
-14.12%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
427.15
427.07
+0.02%
-24.82%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0580
0.0870
+082bps
+9bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5820
-0.0020
+136bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0110
0.0050
+159bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
-0.0260
-0.0350
+074bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4780
-0.0230
+125bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2230
-0.0210
+180bps
-2bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.28
0.25
0.26
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.94
0.97
1.00
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.17
0.14
0.13
0.22
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.