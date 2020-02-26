CEE MARKETS-Stocks slide on coronavirus worries, forint nears record lows

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets and currencies extended losses on Wednesday as deepening worries about the new coronavirus put pressure on global markets.
The main stock indexes in Prague and Bucharest led losses, with both down more than 2% by 0955 GMT. Budapest lost 1.7% and Warsaw was down 1%.
Currencies also weakened, with the Hungarian forint losing 0.3% and trading at 339.55, nearing the record low of 340.40 which it hit earlier this month.
The Czech crown was down 0.3% at 25.315 to the euro, the weakest since Jan. 6. The zloty lost 0.14% against the euro and the Romanian leu was stable at 4.8105 to the euro.
News about the coronavirus and the plunge in stock markets is the reason why currencies are weakening, dealers in Budapest said.
"Markets have started to beat all regional currencies, the Hungarian forint is not an outlier. However, its downward trajectory is steep," one dealer said. "The changes in the tone of the central bank's comments yesterday should have had a positive effect on the strength of the forint, but in this situation it did not."
The NBH left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, and pledged to use all its tools to reach its inflation target if a lasting change in the outlook warrants policy action.
The jump in headline inflation in January to 4.7% year-on-year and a plunge in the forint to record lows versus the euro led the NBH earlier this month to signal that it would use all available tools if needed to fight high inflation.
"The bank only said what it has already communicated, and pushed the decision to next month. This might have pushed the forint lower a bit, but it was not significant," another Budapest-based dealer said. He added that coronavirus worries could push the forint to its record low of 340 forints to the euro again.
It is still uncertain how concerns that there could be a global pandemic will affect bond yields in central Europe. Though news about the coronavirus has not moved bond yields in Hungary, they are reacting to local news, two dealers in Budapest said.
"Investors are cautious, waiting to see if interbank rates move a little higher following the NBH's comments on Tuesday that suggested that there might be a rate hike in March," a fixed income dealer said.
"Money might be fleeing stock markets now, which will push bond yields down," another dealer said.
The Czech government is holding bond auctions later on Wednesday.
"Given current circumstances in financial markets and prevailing flight to havens mood amid investors we expect solid demand today," Frantisek Kanka of Komercni Banka in Prague said in a note.
Romania's longer-term government bonds fell sharply on Tuesday, a day after the country's top court overturned the re-nomination of ousted Liberal Party leader Ludovic Orban as prime minister by President Klaus Iohannis.
The move looks set to prolong the country's political turmoil. Earlier this month, lawmakers toppled Orban's three-month-old minority government after a confidence vote by the Social Democrats (PSD) opposition.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1055 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3150
25.2400
-0.30%
+0.46%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
339.5500
338.5000
-0.31%
-2.48%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3074
4.3012
-0.14%
-1.18%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8105
4.8092
-0.03%
-0.46%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4600
7.4540
-0.08%
-0.20%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5100
117.5500
+0.03%
+0.05%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
1016.85
1041.4400
-2.36%
-8.85%
Budapest
.BUX
42330.72
43075.07
-1.73%
-8.14%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1925.55
1945.71
-1.04%
-10.44%
Bucharest
.BETI
9564.19
9779.14
-2.20%
-4.14%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
903.99
921.04
-1.85%
-2.36%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1893.46
1896.02
-0.14%
-6.14%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
811.15
809.42
+0.21%
+1.18%
Sofia
.SOFIX
541.86
545.01
-0.58%
-4.63%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7810
0.0530
+249bps
+8bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5110
-0.0340
+222bps
-1bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4150
-0.0050
+193bps
+0bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4930
0.0030
+221bps
+3bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.6320
0.0000
+234bps
+2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.8750
-0.0240
+239bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.37
2.28
2.15
2.39
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.75
0.88
0.97
0.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.71
1.66
1.60
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.