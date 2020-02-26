CEE MARKETS-Stocks slide on coronavirus worries, forint nears record lows

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets and currencies extended losses on Wednesday as deepening worries about the new coronavirus put pressure on global markets.

The main stock indexes in Prague and Bucharest led losses, with both down more than 2% by 0955 GMT. Budapest lost 1.7% and Warsaw was down 1%.

Currencies also weakened, with the Hungarian forint losing 0.3% and trading at 339.55, nearing the record low of 340.40 which it hit earlier this month.

The Czech crown was down 0.3% at 25.315 to the euro, the weakest since Jan. 6. The zloty lost 0.14% against the euro and the Romanian leu was stable at 4.8105 to the euro.

News about the coronavirus and the plunge in stock markets is the reason why currencies are weakening, dealers in Budapest said.

"Markets have started to beat all regional currencies, the Hungarian forint is not an outlier. However, its downward trajectory is steep," one dealer said. "The changes in the tone of the central bank's comments yesterday should have had a positive effect on the strength of the forint, but in this situation it did not."

The NBH left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, and pledged to use all its tools to reach its inflation target if a lasting change in the outlook warrants policy action.

The jump in headline inflation in January to 4.7% year-on-year and a plunge in the forint to record lows versus the euro led the NBH earlier this month to signal that it would use all available tools if needed to fight high inflation.

"The bank only said what it has already communicated, and pushed the decision to next month. This might have pushed the forint lower a bit, but it was not significant," another Budapest-based dealer said. He added that coronavirus worries could push the forint to its record low of 340 forints to the euro again.

It is still uncertain how concerns that there could be a global pandemic will affect bond yields in central Europe. Though news about the coronavirus has not moved bond yields in Hungary, they are reacting to local news, two dealers in Budapest said.

"Investors are cautious, waiting to see if interbank rates move a little higher following the NBH's comments on Tuesday that suggested that there might be a rate hike in March," a fixed income dealer said.

"Money might be fleeing stock markets now, which will push bond yields down," another dealer said.

The Czech government is holding bond auctions later on Wednesday.

"Given current circumstances in financial markets and prevailing flight to havens mood amid investors we expect solid demand today," Frantisek Kanka of Komercni Banka in Prague said in a note.

Romania's longer-term government bonds fell sharply on Tuesday, a day after the country's top court overturned the re-nomination of ousted Liberal Party leader Ludovic Orban as prime minister by President Klaus Iohannis.

The move looks set to prolong the country's political turmoil. Earlier this month, lawmakers toppled Orban's three-month-old minority government after a confidence vote by the Social Democrats (PSD) opposition.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1055 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3150

25.2400

-0.30%

+0.46%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

339.5500

338.5000

-0.31%

-2.48%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3074

4.3012

-0.14%

-1.18%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8105

4.8092

-0.03%

-0.46%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4600

7.4540

-0.08%

-0.20%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5100

117.5500

+0.03%

+0.05%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

1016.85

1041.4400

-2.36%

-8.85%

Budapest

.BUX

42330.72

43075.07

-1.73%

-8.14%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1925.55

1945.71

-1.04%

-10.44%

Bucharest

.BETI

9564.19

9779.14

-2.20%

-4.14%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

903.99

921.04

-1.85%

-2.36%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1893.46

1896.02

-0.14%

-6.14%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

811.15

809.42

+0.21%

+1.18%

Sofia

.SOFIX

541.86

545.01

-0.58%

-4.63%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.7810

0.0530

+249bps

+8bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5110

-0.0340

+222bps

-1bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4150

-0.0050

+193bps

+0bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4930

0.0030

+221bps

+3bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.6320

0.0000

+234bps

+2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8750

-0.0240

+239bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.37

2.28

2.15

2.39

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.75

0.88

0.97

0.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.71

1.66

1.60

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.