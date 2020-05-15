CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise tracking rally in Western European equities

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, May 15 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets rose and most currencies edged higher on Friday, tracking a rally in Western European shares driven by positive economic data from China.

The DAX index.GDAXIof Germany, Central Europe's biggest trading partner, rose 1.76% by 1022 GMT as data showed China's industrial production rose in April after having contracted since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

Preliminary first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data came in better than expected in nearly all the countries of Central Europe, despite the economic damage wrought by the pandemic.

Hungary's growth rate halved to an annual 2.2% in the first quarter from 4.5% in the last quarter of 2019. Poland's GDP rose 1.9% year-on-year, while Romania's economy grew 2.4% on the year in the first quarter.

The Czech GDP dropped by 3.6% in the first quarter, versus the previous three months, the steepest drop since the global financial crisis in 2009.

"It is the extent of decline in Q2, and the extent of rebound in Q3 which the market is essentially interested in. Hence, today's data is likely to turn out to be FX neutral," Commerzbank said in a note.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he hopes the industrial manufacturing sector, which represents close to a third of the economy, will return to its pre-crisis expansion rate from June.

Hungary's economy could accelerate in the second half and reverse an expected overall 3% drop in GDP this year with a growth of 4.8% in 2021, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said in a statement.

Currencies in the region firmed or held stable. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.26% and trading at 4.554 versus the euro, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= gained 0.17%, firming to 353.700 versus the common currency.

The Czech crown EURCZK= led gains, adding 0.58% to trade at 27.460 against the euro. The crown has lost 7.4% of its value versus the euro this year, the biggest loss among its regional peers.

Central bank governor Jiri Rusnok said the Czech National Bank is not in a situation that would warrant interventions against the crown.

Budapest's blue-chip index .BUX led gains, firming 1.28% by 0806 GMT. Warsaw .WIG20 was up 0.85%, while Bucharest .BETI gained 0.75%. Prague's equities .PX gained 0.52%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1006 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.4600

27.6200

+0.58%

-7.39%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

353.7000

354.3000

+0.17%

-6.38%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5540

4.5660

+0.26%

-6.53%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8385

4.8375

-0.02%

-1.04%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5720

7.5733

+0.02%

-1.67%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5700

117.6200

+0.04%

+0.00%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

863.45

858.9600

+0.52%

-22.60%

Budapest

.BUX

34582.21

34144.57

+1.28%

-24.96%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1592.65

1579.16

+0.85%

-25.93%

Bucharest

.BETI

8204.46

8143.54

+0.75%

-17.77%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

813.09

808.02

+0.63%

-12.18%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1551.74

1546.68

+0.33%

-23.08%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

668.10

662.11

+0.90%

-16.66%

Sofia

.SOFIX

449.51

449.51

+0.00%

-20.88%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1760

-0.0210

+093bps

-1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3390

0.0230

+109bps

+3bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.9080

0.1730

+145bps

+18bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.4990

-0.0030

+125bps

+1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.8850

-0.0050

+163bps

+0bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2620

-0.0090

+180bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.19

0.18

0.21

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.93

0.90

0.86

1.05

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.32

0.28

0.29

0.68

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

