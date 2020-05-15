CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise tracking rally in Western European equities

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 15 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets rose and most currencies edged higher on Friday, tracking a rally in Western European shares driven by positive economic data from China.
The DAX index.GDAXIof Germany, Central Europe's biggest trading partner, rose 1.76% by 1022 GMT as data showed China's industrial production rose in April after having contracted since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.
Preliminary first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data came in better than expected in nearly all the countries of Central Europe, despite the economic damage wrought by the pandemic.
Hungary's growth rate halved to an annual 2.2% in the first quarter from 4.5% in the last quarter of 2019. Poland's GDP rose 1.9% year-on-year, while Romania's economy grew 2.4% on the year in the first quarter.
The Czech GDP dropped by 3.6% in the first quarter, versus the previous three months, the steepest drop since the global financial crisis in 2009.
"It is the extent of decline in Q2, and the extent of rebound in Q3 which the market is essentially interested in. Hence, today's data is likely to turn out to be FX neutral," Commerzbank said in a note.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he hopes the industrial manufacturing sector, which represents close to a third of the economy, will return to its pre-crisis expansion rate from June.
Hungary's economy could accelerate in the second half and reverse an expected overall 3% drop in GDP this year with a growth of 4.8% in 2021, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said in a statement.
Currencies in the region firmed or held stable. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.26% and trading at 4.554 versus the euro, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= gained 0.17%, firming to 353.700 versus the common currency.
The Czech crown EURCZK= led gains, adding 0.58% to trade at 27.460 against the euro. The crown has lost 7.4% of its value versus the euro this year, the biggest loss among its regional peers.
Central bank governor Jiri Rusnok said the Czech National Bank is not in a situation that would warrant interventions against the crown.
Budapest's blue-chip index .BUX led gains, firming 1.28% by 0806 GMT. Warsaw .WIG20 was up 0.85%, while Bucharest .BETI gained 0.75%. Prague's equities .PX gained 0.52%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1006 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.4600
27.6200
+0.58%
-7.39%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
353.7000
354.3000
+0.17%
-6.38%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5540
4.5660
+0.26%
-6.53%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8385
4.8375
-0.02%
-1.04%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5720
7.5733
+0.02%
-1.67%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5700
117.6200
+0.04%
+0.00%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
863.45
858.9600
+0.52%
-22.60%
Budapest
.BUX
34582.21
34144.57
+1.28%
-24.96%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1592.65
1579.16
+0.85%
-25.93%
Bucharest
.BETI
8204.46
8143.54
+0.75%
-17.77%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
813.09
808.02
+0.63%
-12.18%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1551.74
1546.68
+0.33%
-23.08%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
668.10
662.11
+0.90%
-16.66%
Sofia
.SOFIX
449.51
449.51
+0.00%
-20.88%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1760
-0.0210
+093bps
-1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3390
0.0230
+109bps
+3bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9080
0.1730
+145bps
+18bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.4990
-0.0030
+125bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.8850
-0.0050
+163bps
+0bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2620
-0.0090
+180bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.19
0.18
0.21
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.93
0.90
0.86
1.05
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.32
0.28
0.29
0.68
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Editing by Devika Syamnath)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
