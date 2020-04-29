CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise on easing of lockdowns, Hungary long-term bond yields fall on QE

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, April 29 (Reuters) - Central European stocks firmed on Wednesday as countries looked to ease coronavirus lockdowns, while Hungarian long-term government bond yields plunged after the central bank announced the terms of its bond-buying programme.

Blue-chip indexes in the region rose, with Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 both gaining more than 1%. Bucharest .BETI edged up 0.4% while Prague .PX gained 0.2%.

"Global markets continue to be cautiously optimistic," CIB Bank said in a note. "Markets are happy about the reopening but also conscious of the dangers that the pandemic can accelerate again."

The National Bank of Hungary said on Tuesday that it would launch its bond-buying programme and mortgage bond purchases on May 4, focusing on buying papers with more than three years to maturity. It said it would buy 10-year bonds next week.

Deputy central bank governor Marton Nagy told reporters that the NBH wanted to drive long-term yields lower.

"We can see the curve flattening, yields are going down aggressively since the NBH's announcement," a fixed income trader in Budapest said.

Yields on 15-year government bonds were at 2.30% on Tuesday morning, according to the trader. That is 50 basis points down from the level before the central bank statement, according to Refinitiv debt management agency data HUBONDFIX.

Yields on 10-year bonds fell 40 basis points lower to 2.00%, and 5-year bond yields were down 16 basis points at 1.40%, traders said.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.48% and trading at 356.70 versus the euro at 0750 GMT. The currency regained some of its strength after weakening in the previous session following the announcement of the details of the NBH's QE programme.

"FX markets still need to digest the details of the announcement," a trader in Budapest said.

"The forint could be strengthening on the prospect of the government lifting some of the lockdown measures next week," he said, adding that a weakening dollar could stop the slow firming of the currency.

Hungary will begin easing parts of its coronavirus lockdown on May 4, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.2% and trading at 4.539 versus the euro.

Ratings agency S&P revised Hungary's outlook to stable from positive on pandemic-related risks late on Tuesday and affirmed its 'BBB/A-2' rating. S&P expects the Hungarian economy to contract by 4% this year.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0950 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.1600

27.1700

+0.04%

-6.36%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

356.7000

358.4000

+0.48%

-7.16%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5390

4.5475

+0.19%

-6.23%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8440

4.8425

-0.03%

-1.15%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5620

7.5573

-0.06%

-1.54%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5400

117.6550

+0.10%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

869.05

867.1600

+0.22%

-22.10%

Budapest

.BUX

34206.76

33808.22

+1.18%

-25.77%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1614.77

1594.25

+1.29%

-24.90%

Bucharest

.BETI

8223.24

8191.09

+0.39%

-17.58%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

790.06

786.50

+0.45%

-14.67%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1578.38

1582.28

-0.25%

-21.76%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

656.48

656.02

+0.07%

-18.11%

Sofia

.SOFIX

447.85

447.70

+0.03%

-21.17%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.6850

-0.0100

+139bps

+1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.8880

-0.0540

+156bps

-4bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.3560

0.0760

+184bps

+10bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.5900

-0.0040

+130bps

+1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.0330

-0.0020

+170bps

+2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.4450

0.0030

+193bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.28

0.29

0.33

0.90

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.18

1.11

1.07

1.10

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.22

0.18

0.21

0.69

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Pravin Char)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

