CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise on easing of lockdowns, Hungary long-term bond yields fall on QE
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, April 29 (Reuters) - Central European stocks firmed on Wednesday as countries looked to ease coronavirus lockdowns, while Hungarian long-term government bond yields plunged after the central bank announced the terms of its bond-buying programme.
Blue-chip indexes in the region rose, with Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 both gaining more than 1%. Bucharest .BETI edged up 0.4% while Prague .PX gained 0.2%.
"Global markets continue to be cautiously optimistic," CIB Bank said in a note. "Markets are happy about the reopening but also conscious of the dangers that the pandemic can accelerate again."
The National Bank of Hungary said on Tuesday that it would launch its bond-buying programme and mortgage bond purchases on May 4, focusing on buying papers with more than three years to maturity. It said it would buy 10-year bonds next week.
Deputy central bank governor Marton Nagy told reporters that the NBH wanted to drive long-term yields lower.
"We can see the curve flattening, yields are going down aggressively since the NBH's announcement," a fixed income trader in Budapest said.
Yields on 15-year government bonds were at 2.30% on Tuesday morning, according to the trader. That is 50 basis points down from the level before the central bank statement, according to Refinitiv debt management agency data HUBONDFIX.
Yields on 10-year bonds fell 40 basis points lower to 2.00%, and 5-year bond yields were down 16 basis points at 1.40%, traders said.
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.48% and trading at 356.70 versus the euro at 0750 GMT. The currency regained some of its strength after weakening in the previous session following the announcement of the details of the NBH's QE programme.
"FX markets still need to digest the details of the announcement," a trader in Budapest said.
"The forint could be strengthening on the prospect of the government lifting some of the lockdown measures next week," he said, adding that a weakening dollar could stop the slow firming of the currency.
Hungary will begin easing parts of its coronavirus lockdown on May 4, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.2% and trading at 4.539 versus the euro.
Ratings agency S&P revised Hungary's outlook to stable from positive on pandemic-related risks late on Tuesday and affirmed its 'BBB/A-2' rating. S&P expects the Hungarian economy to contract by 4% this year.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0950 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.1600
27.1700
+0.04%
-6.36%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
356.7000
358.4000
+0.48%
-7.16%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5390
4.5475
+0.19%
-6.23%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8440
4.8425
-0.03%
-1.15%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5620
7.5573
-0.06%
-1.54%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5400
117.6550
+0.10%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
869.05
867.1600
+0.22%
-22.10%
Budapest
.BUX
34206.76
33808.22
+1.18%
-25.77%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1614.77
1594.25
+1.29%
-24.90%
Bucharest
.BETI
8223.24
8191.09
+0.39%
-17.58%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
790.06
786.50
+0.45%
-14.67%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1578.38
1582.28
-0.25%
-21.76%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
656.48
656.02
+0.07%
-18.11%
Sofia
.SOFIX
447.85
447.70
+0.03%
-21.17%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.6850
-0.0100
+139bps
+1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.8880
-0.0540
+156bps
-4bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.3560
0.0760
+184bps
+10bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.5900
-0.0040
+130bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.0330
-0.0020
+170bps
+2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.4450
0.0030
+193bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.28
0.29
0.33
0.90
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.18
1.11
1.07
1.10
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.22
0.18
0.21
0.69
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
