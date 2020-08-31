CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise, leu unfazed as Romanian govt awaits no-confidence vote

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mixed, while stocks opened higher on Monday tracking Asian and European shares which rose on Chinese data that fuelled hopes for economic recovery despite rising coronavirus infections in the world.

In Central Europe, the Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved and trading at 4.8390 per euro ahead of a vote of no confidence against the government of Ludovic Orban due later on Monday.

The vote adds to years of political instability that have kept the leu under pressure at a time when the Romanian economy is reeling under the negative impacts from the coronavirus pandemic. Even before the pandemic, Romania was struggling with a widening budget shortfall.

The forint was flat, trading around 354 to the euro, holding onto its gains from Friday and outperforming the Czech crown EURCZK= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= which both weakened around 0.3% on Monday.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened for two weeks and touched two-month lows mid last week, with weaker-than-expected Hungarian GDP data and loose monetary policy weighing on the currency.

"The forint started a positive correction (on Friday)...and the exchange rate could firm back towards 350 in the coming days, while against the dollar, there is an important support at 295 on the chart," brokerage Equilor said in a note.

On Tuesday, PMI data will be published across the region which could provide fresh clues about the state of the economic recovery. Hungary and the Czech Republic will also publish a breakdown of second-quarter GDP data.

Poland's statistics office said on Monday that the country's gross domestic product fell to 8.2% y/y in the second quarter, in line with its first estimate of -8.2%. nS8N2E70CZ

Stocks in the region were higher, with Budapest .BUX leading gains, rising 1%.

In Prague, shares of Pegas Nonwovens PGSN.PR rose 1.8%, making them the leading gainer after the artificial textile maker reported a first-half core profit EBITDA and confirmed its full-year outlook.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1004 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.2050

26.1210

-0.32%

-2.95%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

354.0000

353.8600

-0.04%

-6.46%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3959

4.3819

-0.32%

-3.17%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8390

4.8395

+0.01%

-1.05%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5250

7.5285

+0.05%

-1.06%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

906.98

908.0900

-0.12%

-18.70%

Budapest

.BUX

35192.00

34842.51

+1.00%

-23.63%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1835.74

1829.79

+0.33%

-14.62%

Bucharest

.BETI

8871.74

8850.68

+0.24%

-11.08%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

840.11

841.49

-0.16%

-9.26%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1610.91

1606.72

+0.26%

-20.15%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

693.68

693.68

+0.00%

-13.47%

Sofia

.SOFIX

432.78

432.51

+0.06%

-23.83%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1530

-0.0430

+081bps

-4bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6770

-0.0680

+131bps

-8bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.0990

-0.0230

+150bps

-4bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1210

-0.0300

+078bps

-3bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7900

-0.0060

+143bps

-2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.4360

-0.0040

+183bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.37

0.39

0.45

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.82

0.91

0.99

0.62

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.25

0.25

0.26

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

