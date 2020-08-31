CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise, leu unfazed as Romanian govt awaits no-confidence vote
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mixed, while stocks opened higher on Monday tracking Asian and European shares which rose on Chinese data that fuelled hopes for economic recovery despite rising coronavirus infections in the world.
In Central Europe, the Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved and trading at 4.8390 per euro ahead of a vote of no confidence against the government of Ludovic Orban due later on Monday.
The vote adds to years of political instability that have kept the leu under pressure at a time when the Romanian economy is reeling under the negative impacts from the coronavirus pandemic. Even before the pandemic, Romania was struggling with a widening budget shortfall.
The forint was flat, trading around 354 to the euro, holding onto its gains from Friday and outperforming the Czech crown EURCZK= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= which both weakened around 0.3% on Monday.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened for two weeks and touched two-month lows mid last week, with weaker-than-expected Hungarian GDP data and loose monetary policy weighing on the currency.
"The forint started a positive correction (on Friday)...and the exchange rate could firm back towards 350 in the coming days, while against the dollar, there is an important support at 295 on the chart," brokerage Equilor said in a note.
On Tuesday, PMI data will be published across the region which could provide fresh clues about the state of the economic recovery. Hungary and the Czech Republic will also publish a breakdown of second-quarter GDP data.
Poland's statistics office said on Monday that the country's gross domestic product fell to 8.2% y/y in the second quarter, in line with its first estimate of -8.2%. nS8N2E70CZ
Stocks in the region were higher, with Budapest .BUX leading gains, rising 1%.
In Prague, shares of Pegas Nonwovens PGSN.PR rose 1.8%, making them the leading gainer after the artificial textile maker reported a first-half core profit EBITDA and confirmed its full-year outlook.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1004 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.2050
26.1210
-0.32%
-2.95%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
354.0000
353.8600
-0.04%
-6.46%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3959
4.3819
-0.32%
-3.17%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8390
4.8395
+0.01%
-1.05%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5250
7.5285
+0.05%
-1.06%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
906.98
908.0900
-0.12%
-18.70%
Budapest
.BUX
35192.00
34842.51
+1.00%
-23.63%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1835.74
1829.79
+0.33%
-14.62%
Bucharest
.BETI
8871.74
8850.68
+0.24%
-11.08%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
840.11
841.49
-0.16%
-9.26%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1610.91
1606.72
+0.26%
-20.15%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
693.68
693.68
+0.00%
-13.47%
Sofia
.SOFIX
432.78
432.51
+0.06%
-23.83%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1530
-0.0430
+081bps
-4bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6770
-0.0680
+131bps
-8bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0990
-0.0230
+150bps
-4bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1210
-0.0300
+078bps
-3bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7900
-0.0060
+143bps
-2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.4360
-0.0040
+183bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.37
0.39
0.45
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.82
0.91
0.99
0.62
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.25
0.25
0.26
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))
