CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise in upbeat global mood, Hungary cenbank FX swap tender in focus

Stocks firmed and currencies held stable on Monday in Central Europe as market sentiment was lifted by the Brexit deal struck over the holidays and the launch of coronavirus vaccinations across the European Union over the weekend.

BUDAPEST, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Stocks firmed and currencies held stable on Monday in Central Europe as market sentiment was lifted by the Brexit deal struck over the holidays and the launch of coronavirus vaccinations across the European Union over the weekend.

Investors' mood was also lifted as U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed into law a long-awaited $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.17% to 363.50 per euro, adding to its losses from last week.

Investors were eyeing the foreign exchange swap tender of the National Bank of Hungary providing euro liquidity later on Monday, a Budapest-based trader said.

"The implied rate of the dollar is up, as always at the end of the year. This moved markets and made the forint's implied rate go down," he said.

"The bank will provide euro liquidity to banks to normalize short-term rates and avoid volatility."

Hungary's central bank continues to be ready to support economic recovery "with all its tools", Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy told the daily Magyar Nemzet newspaper in an interview published on Monday.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.05% to trade at 26.218 per euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= was also 0.05% lower at 4.8725 to the euro.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.2% to 4.4859 versus the common currency.

Stocks in the CEE region firmed, tracking their European peers. Budapest's blue chip index was up 1.53% while Prague's equities .PX added 0.95%. Bucharest's stocks .BETI were up 0.20%.

Warsaw's equities were up 1.99% by 1015 GMT. Shares of Poland's CD Projekt CDR.WA, however, were down 3% after the company said a civil class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States over the release of its game Cyberpunk 2077.

Shares of the company have been falling since Sony 6758.T pulled the game from its PlayStation Store on Dec. 18 amid complaints of glitches.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1055 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.2180

26.2050

-0.05%

-3.00%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

363.5000

362.8700

-0.17%

-8.90%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4859

4.4950

+0.20%

-5.12%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8725

4.8700

-0.05%

-1.73%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5410

7.5445

+0.05%

-1.27%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

1018.36

1008.7800

+0.95%

-8.72%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41826.83

41197.14

+1.53%

-9.24%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9704.44

9685.26

+0.20%

-2.73%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

901.99

894.98

+0.78%

-2.58%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1735.76

1725.11

+0.62%

-13.96%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

724.66

730.26

-0.77%

-9.61%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

444.67

444.67

+0.00%

-21.73%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0940

-0.0350

+079bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7630

-0.0570

+148bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2350

-0.0290

+178bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1150

-0.0590

+081bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4870

-0.0090

+121bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2630

-0.0140

+181bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.38

0.47

0.60

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.68

0.69

0.71

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.23

0.23

0.24

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

