CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise in upbeat global mood, Hungary cenbank FX swap tender in focus

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Stocks firmed and currencies held stable on Monday in Central Europe as market sentiment was lifted by the Brexit deal struck over the holidays and the launch of coronavirus vaccinations across the European Union over the weekend.

Investors' mood was also lifted as U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed into law a long-awaited $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.17% to 363.50 per euro, adding to its losses from last week.

Investors were eyeing the foreign exchange swap tender of the National Bank of Hungary providing euro liquidity later on Monday, a Budapest-based trader said.

"The implied rate of the dollar is up, as always at the end of the year. This moved markets and made the forint's implied rate go down," he said.

"The bank will provide euro liquidity to banks to normalize short-term rates and avoid volatility."

Hungary's central bank continues to be ready to support economic recovery "with all its tools", Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy told the daily Magyar Nemzet newspaper in an interview published on Monday.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.05% to trade at 26.218 per euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= was also 0.05% lower at 4.8725 to the euro.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.2% to 4.4859 versus the common currency.

Stocks in the CEE region firmed, tracking their European peers. Budapest's blue chip index was up 1.53% while Prague's equities .PX added 0.95%. Bucharest's stocks .BETI were up 0.20%.

Warsaw's equities were up 1.99% by 1015 GMT. Shares of Poland's CD Projekt CDR.WA, however, were down 3% after the company said a civil class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States over the release of its game Cyberpunk 2077.

Shares of the company have been falling since Sony 6758.T pulled the game from its PlayStation Store on Dec. 18 amid complaints of glitches.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1055 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.2180 26.2050 -0.05% -3.00% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 363.5000 362.8700 -0.17% -8.90% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4859 4.4950 +0.20% -5.12% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8725 4.8700 -0.05% -1.73% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5410 7.5445 +0.05% -1.27% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5000 117.6000 +0.09% +0.06% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 1018.36 1008.7800 +0.95% -8.72% .BUX Budapest .BUX 41826.83 41197.14 +1.53% -9.24% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 9704.44 9685.26 +0.20% -2.73% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 901.99 894.98 +0.78% -2.58% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1735.76 1725.11 +0.62% -13.96% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 724.66 730.26 -0.77% -9.61% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 444.67 444.67 +0.00% -21.73% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.0940 -0.0350 +079bps -1bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.7630 -0.0570 +148bps -6bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.2350 -0.0290 +178bps -3bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.1150 -0.0590 +081bps -4bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.4870 -0.0090 +121bps -1bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.2630 -0.0140 +181bps -2bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.38 0.47 0.60 0.35 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.68 0.69 0.71 0.75 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.23 0.23 0.24 0.21 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Editing by Angus MacSwan) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.