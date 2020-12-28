CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise in upbeat global mood, Hungary cenbank FX swap tender in focus
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Stocks firmed and currencies held stable on Monday in Central Europe as market sentiment was lifted by the Brexit deal struck over the holidays and the launch of coronavirus vaccinations across the European Union over the weekend.
Investors' mood was also lifted as U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed into law a long-awaited $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.17% to 363.50 per euro, adding to its losses from last week.
Investors were eyeing the foreign exchange swap tender of the National Bank of Hungary providing euro liquidity later on Monday, a Budapest-based trader said.
"The implied rate of the dollar is up, as always at the end of the year. This moved markets and made the forint's implied rate go down," he said.
"The bank will provide euro liquidity to banks to normalize short-term rates and avoid volatility."
Hungary's central bank continues to be ready to support economic recovery "with all its tools", Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy told the daily Magyar Nemzet newspaper in an interview published on Monday.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.05% to trade at 26.218 per euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= was also 0.05% lower at 4.8725 to the euro.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.2% to 4.4859 versus the common currency.
Stocks in the CEE region firmed, tracking their European peers. Budapest's blue chip index was up 1.53% while Prague's equities .PX added 0.95%. Bucharest's stocks .BETI were up 0.20%.
Warsaw's equities were up 1.99% by 1015 GMT. Shares of Poland's CD Projekt CDR.WA, however, were down 3% after the company said a civil class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States over the release of its game Cyberpunk 2077.
Shares of the company have been falling since Sony 6758.T pulled the game from its PlayStation Store on Dec. 18 amid complaints of glitches.
(Editing by Angus MacSwan)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
