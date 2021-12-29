CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise in thin trading, Czech crown near 22-mth high

By 0950 GMT, the crown EURCZK eased 0.1% to 24.9300 against the euro. The unit strengthened past a key 25-per-euro mark in the previous session, reaching levels not seen since February 2020.

The crown is not far off the 24.774 level which, if breached, would take the unit to its highest since October 2012. It has been supported by a further interest rate hike last week from the central bank, which has predicted more tightening in February when inflation is expected to peak.

"Hopeful news about lower danger of the new coronavirus variant diverted attention in the less liquid market back to the wider interest rate differential," the CSOB bank said.

The crown has gained 5.3% so far this year, the region's top performer.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was flat against the euro at 369.7000, ahead of a one-week deposit tender on Thursday when the central bank is widely expected to lift the rate again after a 20-basis-point hike to 3.8% on Dec. 23.

The bank, which uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term market volatility, had raised its benchmark base rate HUINT=ECI by 30 basis points to 2.4% earlier this month and pledged further tightening next year.

It will also hold FX swap tenders providing euro liquidity to the bank sector on Thursday and Friday.

Both the depo and the swap tenders "could be slightly forint-supportive," Equilor said in a note.

Elsewhere in the region, the Polish zloty was down 0.1% against the euro while the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.

Bucharest's blue-chip index .BETI and Hungary's .BUX were each up 0.4% on the day, while Prague's .PX was up 0.3% and Warsaw's .WIG20 0.2%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1110 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.9200

24.9050

-0.06%

+5.25%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

369.7000

369.6600

-0.01%

-1.89%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6000

4.5963

-0.08%

-0.89%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9500

4.9502

+0.00%

-1.72%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5215

7.5175

-0.05%

+0.35%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

Prague

.PX

1423.53

1420.9300

+0.18%

+38.59%

Budapest

.BUX

49917.75

49718.15

+0.40%

+18.55%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2257.73

2252.43

+0.24%

+13.80%

Bucharest

.BETI

13068.91

13015.33

+0.41%

+33.28%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1268.60

1264.15

+0.35%

+40.82%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2061.55

2059.25

+0.11%

+18.53%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

824.36

826.21

-0.22%

+10.12%

Sofia

.SOFIX

637.82

633.31

+0.71%

+42.52%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.7180

0.0050

+435bps

+0bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.3030

0.0040

+378bps

+0bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.9740

0.0110

+320bps

-1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.1360

-0.0030

+377bps

-1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.9040

-0.0090

+438bps

-2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.5360

0.0000

+376bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.61

4.13

3.99

4.06

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.06

5.18

5.19

4.05

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.69

3.92

3.92

2.51

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest, Jan Lopatka in Prague and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.