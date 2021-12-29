CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise in thin trading, Czech crown near 22-mth high
By 0950 GMT, the crown EURCZK eased 0.1% to 24.9300 against the euro. The unit strengthened past a key 25-per-euro mark in the previous session, reaching levels not seen since February 2020.
The crown is not far off the 24.774 level which, if breached, would take the unit to its highest since October 2012. It has been supported by a further interest rate hike last week from the central bank, which has predicted more tightening in February when inflation is expected to peak.
"Hopeful news about lower danger of the new coronavirus variant diverted attention in the less liquid market back to the wider interest rate differential," the CSOB bank said.
The crown has gained 5.3% so far this year, the region's top performer.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was flat against the euro at 369.7000, ahead of a one-week deposit tender on Thursday when the central bank is widely expected to lift the rate again after a 20-basis-point hike to 3.8% on Dec. 23.
The bank, which uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term market volatility, had raised its benchmark base rate HUINT=ECI by 30 basis points to 2.4% earlier this month and pledged further tightening next year.
It will also hold FX swap tenders providing euro liquidity to the bank sector on Thursday and Friday.
Both the depo and the swap tenders "could be slightly forint-supportive," Equilor said in a note.
Elsewhere in the region, the Polish zloty was down 0.1% against the euro while the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.
Bucharest's blue-chip index .BETI and Hungary's .BUX were each up 0.4% on the day, while Prague's .PX was up 0.3% and Warsaw's .WIG20 0.2%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1110 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.9200
24.9050
-0.06%
+5.25%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
369.7000
369.6600
-0.01%
-1.89%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6000
4.5963
-0.08%
-0.89%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9500
4.9502
+0.00%
-1.72%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5215
7.5175
-0.05%
+0.35%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
Prague
.PX
1423.53
1420.9300
+0.18%
+38.59%
Budapest
.BUX
49917.75
49718.15
+0.40%
+18.55%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2257.73
2252.43
+0.24%
+13.80%
Bucharest
.BETI
13068.91
13015.33
+0.41%
+33.28%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1268.60
1264.15
+0.35%
+40.82%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2061.55
2059.25
+0.11%
+18.53%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
824.36
826.21
-0.22%
+10.12%
Sofia
.SOFIX
637.82
633.31
+0.71%
+42.52%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.7180
0.0050
+435bps
+0bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.3030
0.0040
+378bps
+0bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.9740
0.0110
+320bps
-1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.1360
-0.0030
+377bps
-1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.9040
-0.0090
+438bps
-2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.5360
0.0000
+376bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.61
4.13
3.99
4.06
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.06
5.18
5.19
4.05
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.69
3.92
3.92
2.51
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest, Jan Lopatka in Prague and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
