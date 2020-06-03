CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise, currencies stable on economic hope

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 3 (Reuters) - Central European stocks rose on Wednesday and currencies held on to their gains as the lifting of lockdown measures and hopes of more economic stimulus measures fueled global market optimism.

The economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic had hammered currencies in the region, but a new risk-on mood has helped them to recoup a significant part of their losses.

Most CEE currencies were stable.

The forint EURHUF= eased 0.14% on the day and was trading at 345.90 versus the euro, but was still around its strongest since late March, when lockdown measures were introduced.

"The general risk-on mood strengthened the forint as far as 345 to the euro from the levels of 350," and FX trader in Budapest said. "This is not specific to the forint, even the zloty is firming despite the unexpected rate cut."

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was little changed at 4.385 versus the euro on Wednesday, after a more than 1.4% jump last Tuesday, before the central bank announced a surprise 40-basis-point rate cut to 0.1% on Thursday.

"The 200-day moving average currently resides near 4.36. EURPLN has then reached the levels at which we expect consolidation (pause) for some time," Santander Bank Polska wrote in a note.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was at 26.560 versus the euro, up 0.06% on the day.

A client note from Commerzbank expected "moderate CZK appreciation".

Stock markets across the region firmed, with Budapest leading gains and adding near 2% by 0818 GMT. OTP Bank OTPB.BU, the bourse's most liquid paper, added 4%, or more than 40% since hitting a two-year low at the height of the pandemic crisis.

Prague's equities gained 0.2% as London- and Prague-listed antivirus software maker Avast AVST.L, AVST.PR was expected to join the FTSE 100 index.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1018 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.5600

26.5770

+0.06%

-4.25%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

345.9000

345.4200

-0.14%

-4.27%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3850

4.3865

+0.03%

-2.93%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8360

4.8370

+0.02%

-0.99%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5750

7.5825

+0.10%

-1.71%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5600

117.6300

+0.06%

+0.01%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

923.46

921.8200

+0.18%

-17.23%

Budapest

.BUX

36658.87

35967.41

+1.92%

-20.45%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1768.39

1736.36

+1.84%

-17.75%

Bucharest

.BETI

8950.35

8814.37

+1.54%

-10.29%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

856.23

844.24

+1.42%

-7.52%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1663.25

1650.99

+0.74%

-17.56%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

677.74

673.81

+0.58%

-15.46%

Sofia

.SOFIX

458.18

461.03

-0.62%

-19.35%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1450

0.0870

+079bps

+8bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3850

-0.0440

+098bps

-7bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.7740

0.0670

+116bps

+4bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.2500

0.0070

+090bps

+0bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7710

0.0080

+137bps

-1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3110

0.0130

+169bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.25

0.26

0.29

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.77

0.72

0.67

0.91

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.25

0.26

0.27

0.28

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Barbara Lewis)

