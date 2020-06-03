CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise, currencies stable on economic hope
Central European stocks rose on Wednesday and currencies held on to their gains as the lifting of lockdown measures and hopes of more economic stimulus measures fueled global market optimism.
By Anita Komuves
The economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic had hammered currencies in the region, but a new risk-on mood has helped them to recoup a significant part of their losses.
Most CEE currencies were stable.
The forint EURHUF= eased 0.14% on the day and was trading at 345.90 versus the euro, but was still around its strongest since late March, when lockdown measures were introduced.
"The general risk-on mood strengthened the forint as far as 345 to the euro from the levels of 350," and FX trader in Budapest said. "This is not specific to the forint, even the zloty is firming despite the unexpected rate cut."
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was little changed at 4.385 versus the euro on Wednesday, after a more than 1.4% jump last Tuesday, before the central bank announced a surprise 40-basis-point rate cut to 0.1% on Thursday.
"The 200-day moving average currently resides near 4.36. EURPLN has then reached the levels at which we expect consolidation (pause) for some time," Santander Bank Polska wrote in a note.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was at 26.560 versus the euro, up 0.06% on the day.
A client note from Commerzbank expected "moderate CZK appreciation".
Stock markets across the region firmed, with Budapest leading gains and adding near 2% by 0818 GMT. OTP Bank OTPB.BU, the bourse's most liquid paper, added 4%, or more than 40% since hitting a two-year low at the height of the pandemic crisis.
Prague's equities gained 0.2% as London- and Prague-listed antivirus software maker Avast AVST.L, AVST.PR was expected to join the FTSE 100 index.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1018 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.5600
26.5770
+0.06%
-4.25%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
345.9000
345.4200
-0.14%
-4.27%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3850
4.3865
+0.03%
-2.93%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8360
4.8370
+0.02%
-0.99%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5750
7.5825
+0.10%
-1.71%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5600
117.6300
+0.06%
+0.01%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
923.46
921.8200
+0.18%
-17.23%
Budapest
.BUX
36658.87
35967.41
+1.92%
-20.45%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1768.39
1736.36
+1.84%
-17.75%
Bucharest
.BETI
8950.35
8814.37
+1.54%
-10.29%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
856.23
844.24
+1.42%
-7.52%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1663.25
1650.99
+0.74%
-17.56%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
677.74
673.81
+0.58%
-15.46%
Sofia
.SOFIX
458.18
461.03
-0.62%
-19.35%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1450
0.0870
+079bps
+8bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3850
-0.0440
+098bps
-7bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.7740
0.0670
+116bps
+4bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.2500
0.0070
+090bps
+0bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7710
0.0080
+137bps
-1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3110
0.0130
+169bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.25
0.26
0.29
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.77
0.72
0.67
0.91
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.25
0.26
0.27
0.28
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Barbara Lewis)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
