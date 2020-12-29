CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise as U.S. stimulus hopes boost global optimism

WARSAW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Central European stocks rose on Tuesday, as a U.S. stimulus package added to optimism in global markets surrounding the Brexit trade agreement and COVID-19 vaccination programmes.

The House of Representatives voted on Monday to more than triple stimulus payments to $2,000 from $600, sending the plan on to the Senate for a vote.

At 1028 GMT stock markets in Prague, Warsaw and Budapest were up 0.6-0.8%.

"Global factors are decisive, the stimulus package in the United States helps to keep the good mood," said Bartosz Kulesza, an analyst at Pekao in Warsaw.

Currencies were mostly little changed. The Czech crown EURCZK= and Hungarian forint EURHUF= were flat against the euro, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= fell 0.11% to 4.497.

A Warsaw-based currency trader said the market was quiet, aside from activity connected to the last central bank fixing of the year.

The National Bank of Hungary on Tuesday was holding an FX swap tender to provide euro liquidity to banks.

Benchmark Polish 10-year bond yields PL10YT=RR were up more than two basis points at 1.266%. Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR fell more than 2 basis points to 1.2380.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1128 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.2600

26.2630

+0.01%

-3.15%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

363.9000

363.9100

+0.00%

-9.00%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4970

4.4920

-0.11%

-5.35%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8740

4.8750

+0.02%

-1.76%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5400

7.5423

+0.03%

-1.25%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

1031.12

1023.4000

+0.75%

-7.58%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41853.72

41528.44

+0.78%

-9.18%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2016.83

2004.41

+0.62%

-6.20%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9763.37

9718.49

+0.46%

-2.14%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

902.18

900.03

+0.24%

-2.56%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1750.95

1743.25

+0.44%

-13.21%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

721.72

731.65

-1.36%

-9.98%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

444.40

444.67

-0.06%

-21.78%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0650

-0.0450

+078bps

-4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7590

-0.0690

+150bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2380

-0.0240

+181bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1120

-0.0310

+082bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4560

0.0550

+120bps

+7bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2660

0.0270

+184bps

+4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.38

0.47

0.60

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.68

0.69

0.71

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.22

0.24

0.26

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Barbara Lewis)

