CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise as U.S. stimulus hopes boost global optimism
WARSAW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Central European stocks rose on Tuesday, as a U.S. stimulus package added to optimism in global markets surrounding the Brexit trade agreement and COVID-19 vaccination programmes.
The House of Representatives voted on Monday to more than triple stimulus payments to $2,000 from $600, sending the plan on to the Senate for a vote.
At 1028 GMT stock markets in Prague, Warsaw and Budapest were up 0.6-0.8%.
"Global factors are decisive, the stimulus package in the United States helps to keep the good mood," said Bartosz Kulesza, an analyst at Pekao in Warsaw.
Currencies were mostly little changed. The Czech crown EURCZK= and Hungarian forint EURHUF= were flat against the euro, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= fell 0.11% to 4.497.
A Warsaw-based currency trader said the market was quiet, aside from activity connected to the last central bank fixing of the year.
The National Bank of Hungary on Tuesday was holding an FX swap tender to provide euro liquidity to banks.
Benchmark Polish 10-year bond yields PL10YT=RR were up more than two basis points at 1.266%. Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR fell more than 2 basis points to 1.2380.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1128 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.2600
26.2630
+0.01%
-3.15%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
363.9000
363.9100
+0.00%
-9.00%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4970
4.4920
-0.11%
-5.35%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8740
4.8750
+0.02%
-1.76%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5400
7.5423
+0.03%
-1.25%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
1031.12
1023.4000
+0.75%
-7.58%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
41853.72
41528.44
+0.78%
-9.18%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2016.83
2004.41
+0.62%
-6.20%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9763.37
9718.49
+0.46%
-2.14%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
902.18
900.03
+0.24%
-2.56%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1750.95
1743.25
+0.44%
-13.21%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
721.72
731.65
-1.36%
-9.98%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
444.40
444.67
-0.06%
-21.78%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0650
-0.0450
+078bps
-4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7590
-0.0690
+150bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2380
-0.0240
+181bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1120
-0.0310
+082bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4560
0.0550
+120bps
+7bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2660
0.0270
+184bps
+4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.38
0.47
0.60
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.68
0.69
0.71
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.22
0.24
0.26
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Barbara Lewis)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))
