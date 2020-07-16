CEE MARKETS-Stocks retreat, FX drifts sideways with ECB eyed
PRAGUE, July 16 (Reuters) - Central European stocks mostly gave up gains from the previous session on Thursday while currencies eased a touch, with markets caught between global worries over U.S.-China trade and awaiting cues from an ECB meeting.
Warsaw stocks .WIG20 fell half a percent and Budapest .BUX was down 0.3%, although a rise in Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR helped buoy Prague .PX.
Currencies for the most part traded sideways after gaining some momentum this week.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.3% and the Czech crown EURCZK= was down a touch at 26.678 to the euro at 0836 GMT after matching its July high of 25.575 on Wednesday.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= was flat at 353.91.
"The Hungarian currency has been stuck in a more and more narrow range," Equilor said. "Bigger moves could start in the FX market in the afternoon as the European Central Bank has its rate meeting later today."
Central European rate setters have eased policy to counter the harsh economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic but are mostly seen taking a pause, especially with inflation remaining elevated.
The ECB, after extraordinary moves, is also all but certain to keep policy on hold on Thursday.
Risk appetite took a hit due to worries about a wide-ranging dispute between the United States and China over the control of advanced technologies and the protection of civil liberties in Hong Kong. A growing number of coronavirus cases in parts of the world was also giving investors pause.
On bond markets, the Czechs were offering Treasury bills following the sale of a rare euro-denominated bond on Wednesday that drew bids of over 1 billion euros for the offer of 300 million.
Hungary and Romania will also hold sales.
"While Hungary issues its plain-vanilla benchmark bonds, likely attracting healthy demand anew, Romania comes with a 2025 (state bond)," Raiffeisen said. "The latter was well bid at previous auctions and we expect this to repeat today."
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1036 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.6780
26.6685
-0.04%
-4.67%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
353.9100
353.9100
+0.00%
-6.43%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4860
4.4743
-0.26%
-5.12%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8430
4.8445
+0.03%
-1.13%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5320
7.5323
+0.00%
-1.15%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5800
117.6200
+0.03%
-0.01%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
949.63
948.1100
+0.16%
-14.88%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
35268.72
35371.88
-0.29%
-23.47%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1786.17
1794.78
-0.48%
-16.93%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8475.79
8439.27
+0.43%
-15.05%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
866.40
870.67
-0.49%
-6.42%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1608.03
1607.57
+0.03%
-20.29%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
658.24
655.53
+0.41%
-17.89%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
442.45
442.17
+0.06%
-22.12%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2000
0.0960
+087bps
+10bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.4800
0.0270
+113bps
+4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9360
0.0560
+139bps
+6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1220
-0.0120
+079bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7710
-0.0400
+142bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3470
-0.0150
+180bps
-1bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.34
0.35
0.36
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.68
0.68
0.67
0.70
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.20
0.22
0.22
0.25
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))
