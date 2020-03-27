CEE MARKETS-Stocks retreat, Czech government ramps up debt sales

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 27 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets retreated on Friday as an upswing fuelled by the massive economic support package in the United States ran out of steam, with fears over the coronavirus pandemic gripping investors.
"Some willingness to take risks have appeared in markets, but it is too early to draw conclusions in the long-term as the coronavirus is still spreading fast in a lot of places in the world," Erste Bank said in a note in Hungary.
Stock indexes in Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX were down more than 1.2%. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 lost 0.6%. Stocks in Bucharest .BETI were up 0.6% by 0857 GMT.
Regional central banks and governments continue to take steps to help their economies while introducing more measures to stop the spread of the virus.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced Friday morning that Hungary is imposing a two-week lockdown starting Saturday.
Orban also announced that his government will present its action plan to restart the economy sometime in the first or second week of April.
The central bank of Hungary left its benchmark lending rate at 0.9% on Tuesday and introduced a new fixed-rate collateralised loan instrument with unlimited liquidity.
The forint EURHUF= led gains in the region by rising 0.45%, trading at 353.90 to the euro on Friday.
"Present developments will keep the NBH uber-dovish through our forecast horizon," Tatha Ghose of Commerzbank said in a note.
"And while the forint may enjoy modest recovery during the second half of this year, it is still likely to be one of the underperformers in the CEE region."
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= were up more than 0.2% and the Romanian leu EURRON= was stable.
"The upswing in market moods and the weakening of the dollar supported emerging currencies as well," CIB Bank said in a note.
The Polish and the Romanian central banks have delivered emergency rate cuts, and the Czech central bank cut rates on Thursday for the second time in two weeks. After its first 50-basis-point cut, the bank lowered rates by 75 bps, more than expected.
The Czech finance ministry also sold huge amounts in debt tenders as it ramps up borrowing to finance a swelling budget amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The ministry issued a record 123.9 billion crowns, or 5 billion euros, in bond and treasury bill auctions on Wednesday and Thursday.
Secondary market sales by the ministry also increased borrowing this week, said Dalimil Vyskovsky, a trader at Komercni Banka.
"The MoF has managed to sell as much as 140bln in debt in just a week ... suggesting the QE might not be needed in the end," he said.
"Though very likely without those (earlier suggestions of QE) being proclaimed the sales results would have probably been lighter," he added.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0957 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.2000
27.2770
+0.28%
-6.50%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
353.9000
355.4900
+0.45%
-6.43%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5392
4.5492
+0.22%
-6.23%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8345
4.8359
+0.03%
-0.96%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.6100
7.6125
+0.03%
-2.16%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.4900
+0.01%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
791.90
801.5700
-1.21%
-29.02%
Budapest
.BUX
32573.63
32994.30
-1.27%
-29.32%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1482.93
1492.01
-0.61%
-31.03%
Bucharest
.BETI
7665.28
7622.75
+0.56%
-23.17%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
734.92
726.98
+1.09%
-20.62%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1469.11
1437.78
+2.18%
-27.18%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
638.57
638.63
-0.01%
-20.35%
Sofia
.SOFIX
424.80
423.07
+0.41%
-25.23%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.8440
-0.3190
+151bps
-29bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.2270
-0.2510
+183bps
-20bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4650
0.0220
+189bps
+7bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.9400
0.0130
+160bps
+5bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.2790
-0.0170
+189bps
+3bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.7450
-0.0510
+217bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.54
0.40
0.35
1.72
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.36
0.32
0.33
0.47
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.68
0.52
0.50
1.17
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Larry King)
