CEE MARKETS-Stocks retreat, Czech government ramps up debt sales

BUDAPEST, March 27 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets retreated on Friday as an upswing fuelled by the massive economic support package in the United States ran out of steam, with fears over the coronavirus pandemic gripping investors.

"Some willingness to take risks have appeared in markets, but it is too early to draw conclusions in the long-term as the coronavirus is still spreading fast in a lot of places in the world," Erste Bank said in a note in Hungary.

Stock indexes in Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX were down more than 1.2%. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 lost 0.6%. Stocks in Bucharest .BETI were up 0.6% by 0857 GMT.

Regional central banks and governments continue to take steps to help their economies while introducing more measures to stop the spread of the virus.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced Friday morning that Hungary is imposing a two-week lockdown starting Saturday.

Orban also announced that his government will present its action plan to restart the economy sometime in the first or second week of April.

The central bank of Hungary left its benchmark lending rate at 0.9% on Tuesday and introduced a new fixed-rate collateralised loan instrument with unlimited liquidity.

The forint EURHUF= led gains in the region by rising 0.45%, trading at 353.90 to the euro on Friday.

"Present developments will keep the NBH uber-dovish through our forecast horizon," Tatha Ghose of Commerzbank said in a note.

"And while the forint may enjoy modest recovery during the second half of this year, it is still likely to be one of the underperformers in the CEE region."

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= were up more than 0.2% and the Romanian leu EURRON= was stable.

"The upswing in market moods and the weakening of the dollar supported emerging currencies as well," CIB Bank said in a note.

The Polish and the Romanian central banks have delivered emergency rate cuts, and the Czech central bank cut rates on Thursday for the second time in two weeks. After its first 50-basis-point cut, the bank lowered rates by 75 bps, more than expected.

The Czech finance ministry also sold huge amounts in debt tenders as it ramps up borrowing to finance a swelling budget amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The ministry issued a record 123.9 billion crowns, or 5 billion euros, in bond and treasury bill auctions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Secondary market sales by the ministry also increased borrowing this week, said Dalimil Vyskovsky, a trader at Komercni Banka.

"The MoF has managed to sell as much as 140bln in debt in just a week ... suggesting the QE might not be needed in the end," he said.

"Though very likely without those (earlier suggestions of QE) being proclaimed the sales results would have probably been lighter," he added.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0957 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.2000

27.2770

+0.28%

-6.50%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

353.9000

355.4900

+0.45%

-6.43%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5392

4.5492

+0.22%

-6.23%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8345

4.8359

+0.03%

-0.96%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.6100

7.6125

+0.03%

-2.16%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.4900

+0.01%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

791.90

801.5700

-1.21%

-29.02%

Budapest

.BUX

32573.63

32994.30

-1.27%

-29.32%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1482.93

1492.01

-0.61%

-31.03%

Bucharest

.BETI

7665.28

7622.75

+0.56%

-23.17%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

734.92

726.98

+1.09%

-20.62%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1469.11

1437.78

+2.18%

-27.18%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

638.57

638.63

-0.01%

-20.35%

Sofia

.SOFIX

424.80

423.07

+0.41%

-25.23%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.8440

-0.3190

+151bps

-29bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.2270

-0.2510

+183bps

-20bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4650

0.0220

+189bps

+7bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.9400

0.0130

+160bps

+5bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.2790

-0.0170

+189bps

+3bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.7450

-0.0510

+217bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.54

0.40

0.35

1.72

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.36

0.32

0.33

0.47

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.68

0.52

0.50

1.17

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Larry King)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com(+36 70 795 8815))

