CEE MARKETS-Stocks pull higher, FX steadies as COVID cases rise further

PRAGUE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Czech and Polish stock markets rose off multi-month lows on Friday and followed European peers higher, while currencies edged higher after recent weakening amid a spike in new coronavirus cases.

Warsaw's blue-chip stock index .WIG20 rose 0.6% a day after approaching its five-month low hit earlier in the week. Prague .PX was up a similar amount, coming off lows last seen in April. Budapest .BUX was closed for a holiday.

Shares rose as European stocks pushed higher for their best day in five sessions. Investors were still eyeing the approaching U.S. presidential vote in early November and the coronavirus pandemic.

Poland and Slovakia reported their highest daily tallies of new COVID-19 cases on Friday and the Czechs had their second- highest single-day count a day after also touching a record.

Restrictions are tightening around central Europe to counter the spread, with the Czech Republic shutting shops and restaurants as it fights what is Europe's highest per-capita infection rate in recent weeks.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.1% at 27.15 to the euro at 1016 GMT. It fell to a nearly five-month low of 27.465 last week.

"I don't think to there is a good chance for a stronger crown in the coming days," a trader said.

While the tighter restrictions will again hammer fourth-quarter economic activity - although probably less than at the start of the pandemic in the second quarter - Czech central bankers have signalled rate stability.

Board member Vojtech Benda told Czech TV on Thursday there was no need to cut interest rates further at the moment.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= rose less than 0.1% to 4.574 per euro and the Romanian leu EURRON= dipped to 4.876. Hungary's forint EURHUF= gained nearly 0.2%.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1216 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 27.1500 27.1800 +0.11% -6.33% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 363.7700 364.3450 +0.16% -8.97% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.5740 4.5766 +0.06% -6.94% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8760 4.8738 -0.05% -1.80% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5770 7.5775 +0.01% -1.74% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5000 117.6000 +0.09% +0.06% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 862.75 857.8200 +0.57% -22.67% .BUX Budapest .BUX 33655.10 33655.10 +0.00% -26.97% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1652.16 1642.70 +0.58% -23.16% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 8795.60 8756.94 +0.44% -11.84% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 825.95 831.60 -0.68% -10.79% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1605.24 1602.37 +0.18% -20.43% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 696.25 691.57 +0.68% -13.15% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 429.52 429.66 -0.03% -24.40% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.0860 0.0190 +085bps +2bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.5900 -0.0010 +136bps +0bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.0240 -0.0110 +159bps -2bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.0020 -0.0020 +077bps -1bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.4890 -0.0230 +126bps -3bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.2430 -0.0150 +181bps -2bps FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.28 0.25 0.28 0.35 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.93 0.98 1.00 0.77 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.17 0.17 0.16 0.22 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet, Editing by William Maclean) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

