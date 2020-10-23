CEE MARKETS-Stocks pull higher, FX steadies as COVID cases rise further

PRAGUE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Czech and Polish stock markets rose off multi-month lows on Friday and followed European peers higher, while currencies edged higher after recent weakening amid a spike in new coronavirus cases.
Warsaw's blue-chip stock index .WIG20 rose 0.6% a day after approaching its five-month low hit earlier in the week. Prague .PX was up a similar amount, coming off lows last seen in April. Budapest .BUX was closed for a holiday.
Shares rose as European stocks pushed higher for their best day in five sessions. Investors were still eyeing the approaching U.S. presidential vote in early November and the coronavirus pandemic.
Poland and Slovakia reported their highest daily tallies of new COVID-19 cases on Friday and the Czechs had their second- highest single-day count a day after also touching a record.
Restrictions are tightening around central Europe to counter the spread, with the Czech Republic shutting shops and restaurants as it fights what is Europe's highest per-capita infection rate in recent weeks.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.1% at 27.15 to the euro at 1016 GMT. It fell to a nearly five-month low of 27.465 last week.
"I don't think to there is a good chance for a stronger crown in the coming days," a trader said.
While the tighter restrictions will again hammer fourth-quarter economic activity - although probably less than at the start of the pandemic in the second quarter - Czech central bankers have signalled rate stability.
Board member Vojtech Benda told Czech TV on Thursday there was no need to cut interest rates further at the moment.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= rose less than 0.1% to 4.574 per euro and the Romanian leu EURRON= dipped to 4.876. Hungary's forint EURHUF= gained nearly 0.2%.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1216 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.1500
27.1800
+0.11%
-6.33%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
363.7700
364.3450
+0.16%
-8.97%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5740
4.5766
+0.06%
-6.94%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8760
4.8738
-0.05%
-1.80%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5770
7.5775
+0.01%
-1.74%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
862.75
857.8200
+0.57%
-22.67%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
33655.10
33655.10
+0.00%
-26.97%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1652.16
1642.70
+0.58%
-23.16%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8795.60
8756.94
+0.44%
-11.84%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
825.95
831.60
-0.68%
-10.79%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1605.24
1602.37
+0.18%
-20.43%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
696.25
691.57
+0.68%
-13.15%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
429.52
429.66
-0.03%
-24.40%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0860
0.0190
+085bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5900
-0.0010
+136bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0240
-0.0110
+159bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0020
-0.0020
+077bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4890
-0.0230
+126bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2430
-0.0150
+181bps
-2bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.28
0.25
0.28
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.93
0.98
1.00
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.17
0.17
0.16
0.22
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet, Editing by William Maclean)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.