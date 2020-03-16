CEE MARKETS-Stocks plunge, central banks in focus as Central Europe shuts doors to fight virus
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 16 (Reuters) - Central European stock indexes plunged on Monday, with Budapest's equities leading losses as markets all over the world faced another tumultuous day after the U.S. Federal Reserve's emergency rate cut on Sunday failed to calm investors.
Central banks around the world have cut rates and announced stimulus measures in recent days in order to try to ease the economic fallout from the spread of the coronavirus.
The Fed slashed interest rates to near zero, pledged hundreds of billions of dollars in asset purchases and backstopped foreign authorities with the offer of cheap dollar financing. nL1N2B80FD
"FX markets in the region had priced in this Fed cut before, that is why there are no dramatic moves in regional currencies now," a dealer in Budapest said.
Governments across the CEE region introduced more and more restrictions over the weekend to stop the spread of the virus.
Poland stopped international flights, Slovakia closed its borders to foreigners and the government of Hungary shut down schools starting from Monday. The Czech government on Friday imposed a ban on foreigners entering the country and Czechs traveling abroad as of Monday.
Budapest's main index .BUX was down more than 8% by 0842 GMT with the country's largest bank OTP off more than 7%.
Warsaw .WIG20 fell by 7.4%, while Prague .PX was down by 5.9% and Bucharest .BETI by 5.6%.
Regional central bankers sent mixed messages last week about the need for rate cuts in order to help economies during the coronavirus pandemic. However, markets are already pricing in easing, which puts pressure on local currencies.
The Czech crown EURCZK= led losses in the region by falling 1.46% on Monday, trading at 26.659 to the euro.
The crown has been the hardest hit local currency in recent weeks as it had been a popular currency for foreign investors to hold over the last couple of years, and because of growing expectations of rate cuts in coming weeks.
Markets are pricing in about five rate cuts over the next year.
CSOB bank said there was a chance the Czech central bank could cut rates by up to 100 basis points at its March 26 meeting.
The bank's analysts said uncertainty will continue to impact markets. "Markets will only be interested in one thing, how quickly quarantine measures take effect and the daily rise of new cases start to drop," CSOB said.
Czech central bank board member Oldrich Dedek told Reuters on Friday he was inclined to back an interest rate cut but still needed to consider by how much. He is the second member of the seven-person board to back a cut.
A third rate-setter, Vojtech Benda, told Seznam Zpravy news website over the weekend he would not rule out a cut but that he would assess things at the March 26 meeting, adding rates should be used with caution.
Elsewhere in the region, the forint EURHUF= was up 0.2% and traded at 339.65 to the euro after nearing its record low on Friday. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.4% at 4.393 to the euro while the Romanian leu EURRON= was steady.
The Polish central bank's Monetary Policy Council should lower borrowing costs now to limit the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the bank's governor said on Friday.
The central bank of Hungary holds its weekly FX swap tender later on Monday.
"Suddenly, with the Fed cutting rates so low, the 0.9% base rate in Hungary seems high," a trader in Budapest said.
"However, with everything being so volatile and the forint trading around 340 to the euro, there might be a reason for the NBH not to accept all bids for FX swaps and to cool the market a bit," he added.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0942 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.6590
26.2700
-1.46%
-4.60%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
339.6500
340.2900
+0.19%
-2.50%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3935
4.3751
-0.42%
-3.12%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8270
4.8260
-0.02%
-0.80%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5900
7.5701
-0.26%
-1.91%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6200
117.7300
+0.09%
-0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
776.34
825.1500
-5.92%
-30.41%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
31366.85
34189.09
-8.25%
-31.93%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1264.63
1365.97
-7.42%
-41.18%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
7438.14
7882.19
-5.63%
-25.45%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
723.01
762.12
-5.13%
-21.91%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1410.71
1512.15
-6.71%
-30.07%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
714.24
714.24
+0.00%
-10.91%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
442.89
447.95
-1.13%
-22.05%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.6630
0.0350
+257bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5070
-0.0080
+229bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.1040
0.0000
+168bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4420
0.0130
+235bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7450
-0.0520
+252bps
-6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.8330
0.0000
+241bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
1.83
1.39
1.08
2.31
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.64
0.69
0.78
0.66
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.22
1.12
0.91
1.69
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
