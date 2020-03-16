CEE MARKETS-Stocks plunge, central banks in focus as Central Europe shuts doors to fight virus

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 16 (Reuters) - Central European stock indexes plunged on Monday, with Budapest's equities leading losses as markets all over the world faced another tumultuous day after the U.S. Federal Reserve's emergency rate cut on Sunday failed to calm investors.

Central banks around the world have cut rates and announced stimulus measures in recent days in order to try to ease the economic fallout from the spread of the coronavirus.

The Fed slashed interest rates to near zero, pledged hundreds of billions of dollars in asset purchases and backstopped foreign authorities with the offer of cheap dollar financing. nL1N2B80FD

"FX markets in the region had priced in this Fed cut before, that is why there are no dramatic moves in regional currencies now," a dealer in Budapest said.

Governments across the CEE region introduced more and more restrictions over the weekend to stop the spread of the virus.

Poland stopped international flights, Slovakia closed its borders to foreigners and the government of Hungary shut down schools starting from Monday. The Czech government on Friday imposed a ban on foreigners entering the country and Czechs traveling abroad as of Monday.

Budapest's main index .BUX was down more than 8% by 0842 GMT with the country's largest bank OTP off more than 7%.

Warsaw .WIG20 fell by 7.4%, while Prague .PX was down by 5.9% and Bucharest .BETI by 5.6%.

Regional central bankers sent mixed messages last week about the need for rate cuts in order to help economies during the coronavirus pandemic. However, markets are already pricing in easing, which puts pressure on local currencies.

The Czech crown EURCZK= led losses in the region by falling 1.46% on Monday, trading at 26.659 to the euro.

The crown has been the hardest hit local currency in recent weeks as it had been a popular currency for foreign investors to hold over the last couple of years, and because of growing expectations of rate cuts in coming weeks.

Markets are pricing in about five rate cuts over the next year.

CSOB bank said there was a chance the Czech central bank could cut rates by up to 100 basis points at its March 26 meeting.

The bank's analysts said uncertainty will continue to impact markets. "Markets will only be interested in one thing, how quickly quarantine measures take effect and the daily rise of new cases start to drop," CSOB said.

Czech central bank board member Oldrich Dedek told Reuters on Friday he was inclined to back an interest rate cut but still needed to consider by how much. He is the second member of the seven-person board to back a cut.

A third rate-setter, Vojtech Benda, told Seznam Zpravy news website over the weekend he would not rule out a cut but that he would assess things at the March 26 meeting, adding rates should be used with caution.

Elsewhere in the region, the forint EURHUF= was up 0.2% and traded at 339.65 to the euro after nearing its record low on Friday. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.4% at 4.393 to the euro while the Romanian leu EURRON= was steady.

The Polish central bank's Monetary Policy Council should lower borrowing costs now to limit the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the bank's governor said on Friday.

The central bank of Hungary holds its weekly FX swap tender later on Monday.

"Suddenly, with the Fed cutting rates so low, the 0.9% base rate in Hungary seems high," a trader in Budapest said.

"However, with everything being so volatile and the forint trading around 340 to the euro, there might be a reason for the NBH not to accept all bids for FX swaps and to cool the market a bit," he added.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0942 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.6590

26.2700

-1.46%

-4.60%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

339.6500

340.2900

+0.19%

-2.50%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3935

4.3751

-0.42%

-3.12%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8270

4.8260

-0.02%

-0.80%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5900

7.5701

-0.26%

-1.91%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6200

117.7300

+0.09%

-0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

776.34

825.1500

-5.92%

-30.41%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

31366.85

34189.09

-8.25%

-31.93%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1264.63

1365.97

-7.42%

-41.18%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

7438.14

7882.19

-5.63%

-25.45%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

723.01

762.12

-5.13%

-21.91%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1410.71

1512.15

-6.71%

-30.07%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

714.24

714.24

+0.00%

-10.91%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

442.89

447.95

-1.13%

-22.05%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.6630

0.0350

+257bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5070

-0.0080

+229bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.1040

0.0000

+168bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4420

0.0130

+235bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7450

-0.0520

+252bps

-6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8330

0.0000

+241bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

1.83

1.39

1.08

2.31

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.64

0.69

0.78

0.66

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.22

1.12

0.91

1.69

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

