CEE MARKETS-Stocks plunge as investors fret over oil prices, coronavirus toll

Anita Komuves Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

Central European stock indexes plunged on Monday as tumbling oil prices and the anxiety over the fast-spreading coronavirus hit markets globally after the number of new infections and fatalities jumped in Italy over the weekend.

By Anita Komuves

The government of Italy announced a lockdown of its wealthy Northern region on Sunday and urged and EU-wide package to ease the economic effect of the outbreak.

The Budapest .BUX and Bucharest .BETI stock indexes led losses in the region after both dropped more than 8% by 0815 GMT. Prague .PX lost 5.9% and Warsaw .WIG20 was down 6.5%. As of 0930 GMT, the bourses recouped some of the deep losses.

Regional currencies also eased, with both the Hungarian forint EURHUF= and the Czech crown EURCZK= down by more than half a percent.

The forint still held up fairly well, staying clear of its record lows of 340.60 to the euro, a level it hit two weeks ago. The Hungarian currency outperformed its peers because investors started to close their previously built carry-trade positions last week.

The Czech crown hit its lowest level since last October and was down around 1%, along with the rest of the region, even before the bell, before regaining some ground.

However, dealers said trading would stay highly volatile during the day.

"The start of the week is dominated by the crash in the oil prices," Raiffeisen said in a note. Prices for crude oil dropped more than 30% after OPEC countries were unable to agree on production costs and Saudi Arabia launched a price war with Russia.

"Lower oil prices can bring some relief to currently high inflation rates in several CE/SEE countries."

Investors are keenly watching what measures central banks and governments are willing to take to ease the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak.

Regional central bank officials expressed a cautious approach last week, suggesting that they need more time to assess the economic effects of the virus.

The Polish central bank left benchmark interest rates unchanged at 1.5% at its rate-setting meeting last week. NBP governor Adam Glapinski said at the time that interest rates will remain stable, and the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) will react calmly in the face of the coronavirus.

Two Polish MCP members have expressed different views since then.

"Due to the significance of this threat, the possibility of lowering interest rates in our country should be seriously considered," Polish central banker Eryk Lon wrote for the website of Polish religious radio station Radio Maryja.

Polish rate-setter Jerzy Zyzynski said he would favour a rate cut of 50 basis points in May.

On Monday, the Polish central bank's inflation projection showed that it expects GDP growth to slow to 3.2% in 2020 from 4% in 2019. Inflation is forecast to rise to 3.7% in 2020 from 2.3% in 2019.

Hungary's central bank, the most dovish in the region is off the hook for rate hikes for now due to worries over the coronavirus outbreak and its possible adverse effect on the economies, analysts said.

Czech forward rate markets are betting the central bank could reverse the surprise 50bps rate hike it announced on Feb 6 by the summer months. CZKFRA, PRIBOR=

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0915 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5510

25.4210

-0.51%

-0.47%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

336.5000

334.6100

-0.56%

-1.59%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3182

4.3015

-0.39%

-1.43%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8140

4.8125

-0.03%

-0.53%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5090

7.5125

+0.05%

-0.85%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5700

117.6000

+0.03%

+0.00%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

906.02

962.8900

-5.91%

-18.79%

Budapest

.BUX

37870.59

41185.29

-8.05%

-17.82%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1649.84

1764.81

-6.51%

-23.27%

Bucharest

.BETI

8673.56

9445.03

-8.17%

-13.07%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

882.14

882.23

-0.01%

-4.72%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1819.14

1819.14

+0.00%

-9.83%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

781.04

781.04

+0.00%

-2.58%

Sofia

.SOFIX

529.93

529.93

+0.00%

-6.73%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.6380

0.0000

+256bps

+5bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.2510

-0.2010

+216bps

-17bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2090

0.0090

+204bps

+11bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.2690

0.0040

+219bps

+6bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.3370

-0.0750

+225bps

-4bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.6480

-0.0010

+248bps

+10bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.03

1.64

1.38

2.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.73

0.74

0.73

0.66

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.42

1.19

1.06

1.70

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

WIG20https://tmsnrt.rs/2wFYeOy

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

