CEE MARKETS-Stocks, most currencies firm after Democrats win U.S. Senate
By 1015 GMT, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.5% against the euro at 356.8000, extending gains from previous sessions after an artificial plunge on Dec. 31.
"This is a correction after that very artificially low level," an FX trader in Budapest said. "The market is optimistic at the moment, but in reality investors are still looking for a direction now at the start of the year."
Shares firmed across the board led by Warsaw's bluechip index .WIG20, up 1.5% on the day. Prague .PX rose 0.7% while Budapest .BUX and Bucharest .BETI were up 0.5%.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= rose 0.1% against the euro.
Polish inflation was lower than expected in December, statistics office data showed on Thursday.
Erste Bank analysts said they expected the Polish central bank to hold interest rates despite comments from Governor Adam Glapinski that policymakers would be ready to cut in the event of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the winter.
"Another argument for the cut would be a visible strengthening of the zloty that remains central bank's concern since summer 2020," Erste said.
"Therefore, further FX interventions in (the first quarter) cannot be ruled out. We continue to see stability of rates as the most likely scenario."
Poland's finance ministry will sell bonds worth 4-6 billion zlotys in the first tender of 2021 on Thursday. Romania also aims to sell one-year treasury bills and Oct. 2030 bonds.
The Romanian leu EURRON= and Czech crown EURCZK= were flat against the euro.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1131 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1500
26.1600
+0.04%
+0.30%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
357.3500
358.7100
+0.38%
+1.50%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5125
4.5215
+0.20%
+1.03%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8715
4.8720
+0.01%
-0.13%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5565
7.5595
+0.04%
-0.12%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
Prague
.PX
1046.25
1037.5200
+0.84%
+1.86%
Budapest
.BUX
43324.83
43085.06
+0.56%
+2.89%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2035.11
2009.12
+1.29%
+2.58%
Bucharest
.BETI
9975.70
9925.01
+0.51%
+1.73%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
914.99
907.00
+0.88%
+1.57%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1775.73
1765.80
+0.56%
+2.10%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
746.94
746.94
+0.00%
-0.22%
Sofia
.SOFIX
450.47
447.45
+0.67%
+0.66%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2400
-0.0550
+095bps
-5bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7980
-0.0510
+153bps
-4bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2790
-0.0280
+184bps
-1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0690
-0.0130
+078bps
+0bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4180
-0.0260
+115bps
-1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2550
0.0070
+182bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.39
0.43
0.54
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.72
0.76
0.79
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.14
0.16
0.17
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
