CEE MARKETS-Stocks, most currencies firm after Democrats win U.S. Senate

By 1015 GMT, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.5% against the euro at 356.8000, extending gains from previous sessions after an artificial plunge on Dec. 31.

"This is a correction after that very artificially low level," an FX trader in Budapest said. "The market is optimistic at the moment, but in reality investors are still looking for a direction now at the start of the year."

Shares firmed across the board led by Warsaw's bluechip index .WIG20, up 1.5% on the day. Prague .PX rose 0.7% while Budapest .BUX and Bucharest .BETI were up 0.5%.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= rose 0.1% against the euro.

Polish inflation was lower than expected in December, statistics office data showed on Thursday.

Erste Bank analysts said they expected the Polish central bank to hold interest rates despite comments from Governor Adam Glapinski that policymakers would be ready to cut in the event of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the winter.

"Another argument for the cut would be a visible strengthening of the zloty that remains central bank's concern since summer 2020," Erste said.

"Therefore, further FX interventions in (the first quarter) cannot be ruled out. We continue to see stability of rates as the most likely scenario."

Poland's finance ministry will sell bonds worth 4-6 billion zlotys in the first tender of 2021 on Thursday. Romania also aims to sell one-year treasury bills and Oct. 2030 bonds.

The Romanian leu EURRON= and Czech crown EURCZK= were flat against the euro.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1131 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1500

26.1600

+0.04%

+0.30%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

357.3500

358.7100

+0.38%

+1.50%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5125

4.5215

+0.20%

+1.03%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8715

4.8720

+0.01%

-0.13%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5565

7.5595

+0.04%

-0.12%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

Prague

.PX

1046.25

1037.5200

+0.84%

+1.86%

Budapest

.BUX

43324.83

43085.06

+0.56%

+2.89%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2035.11

2009.12

+1.29%

+2.58%

Bucharest

.BETI

9975.70

9925.01

+0.51%

+1.73%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

914.99

907.00

+0.88%

+1.57%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1775.73

1765.80

+0.56%

+2.10%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

746.94

746.94

+0.00%

-0.22%

Sofia

.SOFIX

450.47

447.45

+0.67%

+0.66%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2400

-0.0550

+095bps

-5bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7980

-0.0510

+153bps

-4bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2790

-0.0280

+184bps

-1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0690

-0.0130

+078bps

+0bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4180

-0.0260

+115bps

-1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2550

0.0070

+182bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.39

0.43

0.54

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.72

0.76

0.79

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.14

0.16

0.17

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

