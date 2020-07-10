CEE MARKETS-Stocks lower as investor mood sours, Polish election eyed

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, July 10 (Reuters) - Central European stocks were down and currencies looked for direction on Friday as global markets reacted to the end of China's stock market rally and a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States.
Investors in Europe have also been in a 'wait and see' mood for days ahead of next week's ECB meeting and the EU summit about the Commission's proposed recovery fund.
Markets in the region are also awaiting the results of Sunday's presidential election in Poland. The zloty EURPLN= was stable on Friday, trading at 4.4680 versus the euro.
Incumbent President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, will face liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in the second round of Poland's presidential election, with polls showing the two candidates neck and neck.
"Their result should not have a significant impact on the markets, however, potential win by R. Trzaskowski may be a source of short-term volatility at the beginning of next week," Bank Millennium said in a note.
"A Trzaskowski presidency could potentially block all future PiS legislation," Commerzbank wrote in a client note. "It is debatable whether this would be zloty-positive or zloty-negative."
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.22%, trading at 26.715 versus the common currency. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged down 0.04% to 353.80 to the euro.
"The forint is slightly under pressure because China turned the trend around and that puts emerging currencies under pressure," and FX trader in Budapest said.
Chinese stocks ended a rally on Friday, falling 1.8% from a five-year high, as state media discouraged retail investors from chasing the market higher.
Stocks in the region were lower, with Bucharest's equities .BETI down 0.8% by 0751 GMT. Indexes in Warsaw .WIG20, Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX lost 1% each.
"The cloudy mood of international investors could keep the Hungarian stock market under pressure today," Equilor wrote in a note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0951 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.7150
26.6560
-0.22%
-4.80%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
353.8000
353.6500
-0.04%
-6.40%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4680
4.4690
+0.02%
-4.74%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8390
4.8425
+0.07%
-1.05%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5305
7.5325
+0.03%
#VALUE!
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.5900
+0.03%
#VALUE!
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
935.71
945.5800
-1.04%
-16.13%
Budapest
.BUX
35429.76
35780.40
-0.98%
-23.12%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1774.56
1791.68
-0.96%
-17.47%
Bucharest
.BETI
8479.28
8544.73
-0.77%
-15.01%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
860.08
859.44
+0.07%
-7.10%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1614.89
1614.64
+0.02%
-19.95%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
656.99
657.46
-0.07%
-18.05%
Sofia
.SOFIX
445.94
445.52
+0.09%
-21.51%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0650
0.0390
+075bps
+5bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3140
0.0130
+099bps
+3bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8070
0.0230
+128bps
+4bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1280
0.0000
+082bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7340
0.0010
+141bps
+2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3230
-0.0170
+180bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.30
0.28
0.28
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.66
0.64
0.64
0.70
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.19
0.20
0.23
0.26
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Editing by William Maclean)
