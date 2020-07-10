CEE MARKETS-Stocks lower as investor mood sours, Polish election eyed

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, July 10 (Reuters) - Central European stocks were down and currencies looked for direction on Friday as global markets reacted to the end of China's stock market rally and a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States.

Investors in Europe have also been in a 'wait and see' mood for days ahead of next week's ECB meeting and the EU summit about the Commission's proposed recovery fund.

Markets in the region are also awaiting the results of Sunday's presidential election in Poland. The zloty EURPLN= was stable on Friday, trading at 4.4680 versus the euro.

Incumbent President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, will face liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in the second round of Poland's presidential election, with polls showing the two candidates neck and neck.

"Their result should not have a significant impact on the markets, however, potential win by R. Trzaskowski may be a source of short-term volatility at the beginning of next week," Bank Millennium said in a note.

"A Trzaskowski presidency could potentially block all future PiS legislation," Commerzbank wrote in a client note. "It is debatable whether this would be zloty-positive or zloty-negative."

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.22%, trading at 26.715 versus the common currency. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged down 0.04% to 353.80 to the euro.

"The forint is slightly under pressure because China turned the trend around and that puts emerging currencies under pressure," and FX trader in Budapest said.

Chinese stocks ended a rally on Friday, falling 1.8% from a five-year high, as state media discouraged retail investors from chasing the market higher.

Stocks in the region were lower, with Bucharest's equities .BETI down 0.8% by 0751 GMT. Indexes in Warsaw .WIG20, Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX lost 1% each.

"The cloudy mood of international investors could keep the Hungarian stock market under pressure today," Equilor wrote in a note.

