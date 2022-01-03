CEE MARKETS-Stocks launch 2022 with gains, forint firms as investors eye rate hikes
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Central Europe's stocks started 2022 on a stronger footing and Hungary's forint outperformed regional peers on Monday helped by higher central bank rates and PMI data that showed a jump in manufacturing sentiment in December.
The forint EURHUF= gained 0.45% and was trading at 367.75 per euro in low liquidity as markets in the United Kingdom were closed for a holiday, two FX traders in Budapest said.
"This could be a correction after the weak levels seen last week," one trader said. "And interest rates are higher now so it makes sense to build long forint positions, some investors could be starting to do that as the new year starts."
Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 20 basis points to 4% last Thursday, extending a series of interest rate hikes as it tries to curb rising inflation. It raised the benchmark base rate by 30 basis points to 2.4% earlier in December.
Strong PMI data published on Monday could also be helping the forint, as the data signalled a strong recovery could continue this year, traders said.
Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index jumped to 64.8 in December from 52.2 in November.
PMI data published in the Czech Republic and Poland also showed growth with output and orders rising the most in months, although supply snags and rising prices spelled uncertainty for the year ahead.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.09% to 4.5882 per euro as investors were watching the central bank's rate-setting meeting on Tuesday where a Reuters poll of analysts expect a hike of 50 basis points to 2.25%.
The National Bank of Poland, along with its peers in the region, has been raising rates to fight inflation.
"Sudden increases in electricity and gas prices starting from the new year... suggest that the cycle of increases will continue also after January and there is a growing chance that the main rate will be well above 3% at the end of 2022," Alior Bank wrote in a note.
Central bank governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 1400 GMT.
The Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.14% and was trading at 24.865 to the euro, at 22-month highs where it firmed at the end of last year supported by hefty rate hikes by the central bank.
Most stocks in the region rose along with equities in Europe in a risk-on mood. Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 firmed 1.36% while Budapest .BUX was 0.6% higher. Bucharest .BETI was flat.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1052 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.8650
24.9000
+0.14%
+0.03%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
367.7500
369.4000
+0.45%
+0.45%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5882
4.5840
-0.09%
+0.06%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9490
4.9494
+0.01%
-0.02%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5160
7.5175
+0.02%
+0.02%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5600
117.5800
+0.02%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51023.75
50720.71
+0.60%
+0.60%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2297.83
2266.92
+1.36%
+1.36%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13061.05
13061.32
-0.00%
-0.00%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1257.56
1255.47
+0.17%
+0.17%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2087.73
2079.35
+0.40%
+0.40%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
820.78
820.78
+0.00%
+0.00%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
635.68
635.68
+0.00%
+0.00%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.7490
0.0100
+435bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.3620
0.0110
+380bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.9840
0.0070
+316bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.3860
0.0400
+399bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.0190
0.0310
+446bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.7050
0.0030
+388bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
3.97
3.93
3.80
4.08
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.23
5.38
5.39
4.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.90
4.14
4.14
2.54
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Editing by Louise Heavens)
