CEE MARKETS-Stocks launch 2022 with gains, forint firms as investors eye rate hikes

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Central Europe's stocks started 2022 on a stronger footing and Hungary's forint outperformed regional peers on Monday helped by higher central bank rates and PMI data that showed a jump in manufacturing sentiment in December.

The forint EURHUF= gained 0.45% and was trading at 367.75 per euro in low liquidity as markets in the United Kingdom were closed for a holiday, two FX traders in Budapest said.

"This could be a correction after the weak levels seen last week," one trader said. "And interest rates are higher now so it makes sense to build long forint positions, some investors could be starting to do that as the new year starts."

Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 20 basis points to 4% last Thursday, extending a series of interest rate hikes as it tries to curb rising inflation. It raised the benchmark base rate by 30 basis points to 2.4% earlier in December.

Strong PMI data published on Monday could also be helping the forint, as the data signalled a strong recovery could continue this year, traders said.

Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index jumped to 64.8 in December from 52.2 in November.

PMI data published in the Czech Republic and Poland also showed growth with output and orders rising the most in months, although supply snags and rising prices spelled uncertainty for the year ahead.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.09% to 4.5882 per euro as investors were watching the central bank's rate-setting meeting on Tuesday where a Reuters poll of analysts expect a hike of 50 basis points to 2.25%.

The National Bank of Poland, along with its peers in the region, has been raising rates to fight inflation.

"Sudden increases in electricity and gas prices starting from the new year... suggest that the cycle of increases will continue also after January and there is a growing chance that the main rate will be well above 3% at the end of 2022," Alior Bank wrote in a note.

Central bank governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 1400 GMT.

The Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.14% and was trading at 24.865 to the euro, at 22-month highs where it firmed at the end of last year supported by hefty rate hikes by the central bank.

Most stocks in the region rose along with equities in Europe in a risk-on mood. Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 firmed 1.36% while Budapest .BUX was 0.6% higher. Bucharest .BETI was flat.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1052 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.8650

24.9000

+0.14%

+0.03%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

367.7500

369.4000

+0.45%

+0.45%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5882

4.5840

-0.09%

+0.06%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9490

4.9494

+0.01%

-0.02%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5160

7.5175

+0.02%

+0.02%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5600

117.5800

+0.02%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51023.75

50720.71

+0.60%

+0.60%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2297.83

2266.92

+1.36%

+1.36%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13061.05

13061.32

-0.00%

-0.00%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1257.56

1255.47

+0.17%

+0.17%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2087.73

2079.35

+0.40%

+0.40%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

820.78

820.78

+0.00%

+0.00%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

635.68

635.68

+0.00%

+0.00%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.7490

0.0100

+435bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.3620

0.0110

+380bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.9840

0.0070

+316bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.3860

0.0400

+399bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.0190

0.0310

+446bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.7050

0.0030

+388bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

3.97

3.93

3.80

4.08

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.23

5.38

5.39

4.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.90

4.14

4.14

2.54

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

