CEE MARKETS-Stocks jump on U.S. stimulus, but virus crisis not over

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 25 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets rose, led by Prague, and regional currencies gained on Wednesday as the United States agreed on $2 trillion economic stimulus bill, lifting market sentiment around the world.
The stimulus package includes a large increase in unemployment insurance and hundreds of billions of dollars to aid companies harmed by the coronavirus.
"It is too early to open the champagne bottles, the plateau of the pandemic is well ahead of us," CIB bank said in a note. "And we will only be able to assess the damage to the real economy later."
Central European governments have also announced a series of emergency measures recently to counter the economic blow from lockdowns, production halts and disruption to business activity and supply chains.
The Czech, the Polish and the Romanian central banks have cut their benchmark rates. The National Bank of Hungary left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, and announced further steps to boost liquidity. It introduced a new fixed-rate collateralised loan instrument with unlimited liquidity.
The first tender of the new instrument will be held later on Wednesday.
"This tool will be able to stabilize not only lending, but also the government securities market ... and this is what we have seen today," Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said, referring to a drop in yields, especially at the long end of the yield curve on Tuesday.
Five- and 10-year government bond yields dropped in Hungary by more than 50 basis points on Tuesday before the NBH's announcements, anticipating the measures, analysts say.
Yields on the 10-year Hungarian bonds were up by 20 basis points on Wednesday, an FI trader in Budapest said.
"The market is disappointed because what the NBH announced is not proper QE, contrary to what is happening in neighboring countries," he said.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= gained 0.57% on Wednesday and was trading at 352.50 to the euro after slipping the day before as a reaction to the NBH's measures.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was also up, gaining 0.5% and trading at 27.557 to the euro. The zloty EURPLN= gained 0.66% and was trading at 4.576. The Romanian leu EURRON= was stable.
The Czech Republic holds a bond auction on Wednesday with results due after 1100GMT.
"Today's bonds auction will be a first test of where demand currently is," Komercni Banka trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said in a note.
"The finance ministry is offering a set of three bonds ... as the issuer seems to be trying to offer investors a wider range of instruments to test where demand will be strongest."
Czech bond yields were dipping on Wednesday after a drop yesterday, correcting from a spike in the past few days.
Regional stock indexes were up, with Prague's equities .PX jumping more than 7% by 0857 GMT. Budapest .BUX and Bucharest .BETI were up by 3% and Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 gained nearly 3%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0957 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.5570
27.6950
+0.50%
-7.71%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
352.5000
354.5000
+0.57%
-6.06%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5761
4.6065
+0.66%
-6.99%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8390
4.8445
+0.11%
-1.05%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.6090
7.6115
+0.03%
-2.15%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4900
117.5450
+0.05%
+0.07%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
851.78
794.7400
+7.18%
-23.65%
Budapest
.BUX
33758.50
32614.56
+3.51%
-26.74%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1494.06
1451.02
+2.97%
-30.51%
Bucharest
.BETI
7719.84
7472.17
+3.31%
-22.63%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
739.98
706.27
+4.77%
-20.08%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1437.84
1403.99
+2.41%
-28.73%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
623.04
616.31
+1.09%
-22.28%
Sofia
.SOFIX
432.07
418.88
+3.15%
-23.95%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.3210
0.0870
+192bps
+5bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5120
0.0700
+199bps
+4bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5530
-0.0010
+185bps
-3bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.9650
0.0320
+157bps
+0bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.4220
0.0820
+190bps
+5bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.9420
0.1450
+224bps
+12bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.69
0.40
0.35
1.76
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.45
0.42
0.33
0.55
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.55
0.42
0.44
1.17
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Larry King)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.