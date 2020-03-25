CEE MARKETS-Stocks jump on U.S. stimulus, but virus crisis not over

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 25 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets rose, led by Prague, and regional currencies gained on Wednesday as the United States agreed on $2 trillion economic stimulus bill, lifting market sentiment around the world.

The stimulus package includes a large increase in unemployment insurance and hundreds of billions of dollars to aid companies harmed by the coronavirus.

"It is too early to open the champagne bottles, the plateau of the pandemic is well ahead of us," CIB bank said in a note. "And we will only be able to assess the damage to the real economy later."

Central European governments have also announced a series of emergency measures recently to counter the economic blow from lockdowns, production halts and disruption to business activity and supply chains.

The Czech, the Polish and the Romanian central banks have cut their benchmark rates. The National Bank of Hungary left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, and announced further steps to boost liquidity. It introduced a new fixed-rate collateralised loan instrument with unlimited liquidity.

The first tender of the new instrument will be held later on Wednesday.

"This tool will be able to stabilize not only lending, but also the government securities market ... and this is what we have seen today," Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said, referring to a drop in yields, especially at the long end of the yield curve on Tuesday.

Five- and 10-year government bond yields dropped in Hungary by more than 50 basis points on Tuesday before the NBH's announcements, anticipating the measures, analysts say.

Yields on the 10-year Hungarian bonds were up by 20 basis points on Wednesday, an FI trader in Budapest said.

"The market is disappointed because what the NBH announced is not proper QE, contrary to what is happening in neighboring countries," he said.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= gained 0.57% on Wednesday and was trading at 352.50 to the euro after slipping the day before as a reaction to the NBH's measures.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was also up, gaining 0.5% and trading at 27.557 to the euro. The zloty EURPLN= gained 0.66% and was trading at 4.576. The Romanian leu EURRON= was stable.

The Czech Republic holds a bond auction on Wednesday with results due after 1100GMT.

"Today's bonds auction will be a first test of where demand currently is," Komercni Banka trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said in a note.

"The finance ministry is offering a set of three bonds ... as the issuer seems to be trying to offer investors a wider range of instruments to test where demand will be strongest."

Czech bond yields were dipping on Wednesday after a drop yesterday, correcting from a spike in the past few days.

Regional stock indexes were up, with Prague's equities .PX jumping more than 7% by 0857 GMT. Budapest .BUX and Bucharest .BETI were up by 3% and Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 gained nearly 3%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0957 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.5570

27.6950

+0.50%

-7.71%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

352.5000

354.5000

+0.57%

-6.06%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5761

4.6065

+0.66%

-6.99%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8390

4.8445

+0.11%

-1.05%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.6090

7.6115

+0.03%

-2.15%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4900

117.5450

+0.05%

+0.07%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

851.78

794.7400

+7.18%

-23.65%

Budapest

.BUX

33758.50

32614.56

+3.51%

-26.74%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1494.06

1451.02

+2.97%

-30.51%

Bucharest

.BETI

7719.84

7472.17

+3.31%

-22.63%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

739.98

706.27

+4.77%

-20.08%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1437.84

1403.99

+2.41%

-28.73%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

623.04

616.31

+1.09%

-22.28%

Sofia

.SOFIX

432.07

418.88

+3.15%

-23.95%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.3210

0.0870

+192bps

+5bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5120

0.0700

+199bps

+4bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5530

-0.0010

+185bps

-3bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.9650

0.0320

+157bps

+0bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.4220

0.0820

+190bps

+5bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.9420

0.1450

+224bps

+12bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.69

0.40

0.35

1.76

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.45

0.42

0.33

0.55

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.55

0.42

0.44

1.17

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Larry King)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.