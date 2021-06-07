CEE MARKETS-Stocks hit fresh highs, FX steady with eye on inflation

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 7 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets extended gains on Monday, with Budapest's index hitting a record high and Prague climbing to a fresh 10-year peak, while most currencies edged higher ahead of key inflation data due later in the week.

Equities in the region have jumped to multi-year highs this year on hopes of an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Stocks in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw were each up more than 14% since the start of the year.

Budapest's stocks .BUX added 0.13% on Monday. The index rose to a historic high early last week and has kept firming since then. Prague .PX added 0.15%, while Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.64% higher.

Bucharest .BETI slid 0.5%, but was up nearly 17% so far in 2021.

Currencies in central Europe were steady, hovering around recent highs scaled on the back of rate-hike expectations that were fuelled by higher-than-expected inflation as economies reopen from lockdowns.

Central banks in Hungary and the Czech Republic have both flagged the chance of higher rates as early as this month after more than a year of loose policy to cushion the fallout from the pandemic.

Markets are awaiting fresh inflation data due later in the week. Hungary will report its May inflation numbers on Wednesday, while the Czech Republic is scheduled to release its data on Thursday.

The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.17% and was trading at 25.390 per euro, stuck in its recent range.

Data on Monday showed that Czech industrial output soared 55.1% year-on-year in April and grew 1.9% month-on-month as a recovery stayed on track.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was little changed, trading at 345.55 per euro, close to its near 10-month high of 345.00 hit last Thursday.

"This week, the ECB's rate meeting and U.S. inflation data could bring bigger moves in the euro-forint rate," a trader in Budapest said.

The zloty EURPLN= edged higher as investors were looking ahead to the central bank's rate-setting meeting on Wednesday and Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski's press conference on Friday.

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

