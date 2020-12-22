CEE MARKETS-Stocks get a shot in the arm from U.S. stimulus, vaccine progress

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Central European stocks rebounded on Tuesday after a torrid start to the week, as approvals for a U.S. stimulus package and a COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union offset worries about a fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus.

The U.S. Congress on Monday approved an $892 billion fiscal stimulus following days of furious negotiation, while European Union countries prepared to start COVID-19 vaccinations after the shot developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech cleared regulatory hurdles.

The main stock indices in Warsaw .WIG20, Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX recorded their biggest one-day drops in months on Monday as a series of countries cut off transport ties with Britain due to fears about a new strain of the coronavirus.

However, by 1020 GMT on Tuesday, the region's main stock indices were up 1.4-1.7%

"It seems to me that the combination of the information that the vaccines are coming to Europe plus the stimulus in the United States limited those (negative) moves a bit," said DM BOS analyst Konrad Ryczko.

Currencies slipped versus Monday's close but remained broadly within the range seen at the beginning of the week.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.22% weaker against the euro at 4.5025, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= slipped 0.35% to 361.75 and the Czech crown EURCZK= softened 0.33% to 26.305.

"The market has digested the information from the weekend about the mutation of the coronavirus," said Mateusz Sutowicz, financial market analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw.

"We are moving into the Christmas period, so the markets are rather calm and stable compared to Monday and the previous week."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1120 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.3050

26.2195

-0.33%

-3.32%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

361.7500

360.4850

-0.35%

-8.46%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5025

4.4927

-0.22%

-5.47%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8655

4.8636

-0.04%

-1.59%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5385

7.5403

+0.02%

-1.23%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

994.39

978.0700

+1.67%

-10.87%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41141.10

40483.17

+1.63%

-10.72%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1915.87

1888.80

+1.43%

-10.89%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9674.25

9587.61

+0.90%

-3.04%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

882.56

883.82

-0.14%

-4.68%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1720.90

1714.78

+0.36%

-14.70%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

715.31

713.48

+0.26%

-10.77%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

443.26

441.78

+0.34%

-21.98%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1020

-0.0180

+085bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7690

-0.0790

+153bps

-7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2330

-0.0120

+182bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1420

0.0350

+089bps

+5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4830

0.0120

+125bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2380

0.0090

+183bps

+2bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.38

0.45

0.58

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.71

0.71

0.75

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.20

0.20

0.23

0.21

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

