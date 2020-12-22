CEE MARKETS-Stocks get a shot in the arm from U.S. stimulus, vaccine progress
By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Central European stocks rebounded on Tuesday after a torrid start to the week, as approvals for a U.S. stimulus package and a COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union offset worries about a fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus.
The U.S. Congress on Monday approved an $892 billion fiscal stimulus following days of furious negotiation, while European Union countries prepared to start COVID-19 vaccinations after the shot developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech cleared regulatory hurdles.
The main stock indices in Warsaw .WIG20, Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX recorded their biggest one-day drops in months on Monday as a series of countries cut off transport ties with Britain due to fears about a new strain of the coronavirus.
However, by 1020 GMT on Tuesday, the region's main stock indices were up 1.4-1.7%
"It seems to me that the combination of the information that the vaccines are coming to Europe plus the stimulus in the United States limited those (negative) moves a bit," said DM BOS analyst Konrad Ryczko.
Currencies slipped versus Monday's close but remained broadly within the range seen at the beginning of the week.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.22% weaker against the euro at 4.5025, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= slipped 0.35% to 361.75 and the Czech crown EURCZK= softened 0.33% to 26.305.
"The market has digested the information from the weekend about the mutation of the coronavirus," said Mateusz Sutowicz, financial market analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw.
"We are moving into the Christmas period, so the markets are rather calm and stable compared to Monday and the previous week."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1120 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.3050
26.2195
-0.33%
-3.32%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
361.7500
360.4850
-0.35%
-8.46%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5025
4.4927
-0.22%
-5.47%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8655
4.8636
-0.04%
-1.59%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5385
7.5403
+0.02%
-1.23%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
994.39
978.0700
+1.67%
-10.87%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
41141.10
40483.17
+1.63%
-10.72%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1915.87
1888.80
+1.43%
-10.89%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9674.25
9587.61
+0.90%
-3.04%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
882.56
883.82
-0.14%
-4.68%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1720.90
1714.78
+0.36%
-14.70%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
715.31
713.48
+0.26%
-10.77%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
443.26
441.78
+0.34%
-21.98%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1020
-0.0180
+085bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7690
-0.0790
+153bps
-7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2330
-0.0120
+182bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1420
0.0350
+089bps
+5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4830
0.0120
+125bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2380
0.0090
+183bps
+2bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.38
0.45
0.58
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.71
0.71
0.75
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.20
0.20
0.23
0.21
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))
