CEE MARKETS-Stocks get a boost from U.S. stimulus hopes

WARSAW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Central European stocks tracked global peers higher on Tuesday, as risk sentiment worldwide received a boost from hopes that an agreement can be reached on a U.S. stimulus package.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday that Democrats wanted to meet to make a deal on coronavirus-related economic relief, after talks between Democrats and members of his administration broke down last week.

"Probably until we know the shape of the fiscal plan in the United States, hopes that it will be good for the market will cause share prices to rise," said Bartosz Kulesza, an analyst at Pekao in Warsaw.

At 0928 GMT Warsaw's WIG 20 .WIG20 was up 1.84%, while Prague's PX index .PX had risen 1.86% and the main index in Budapest .BUX was up 0.27%.

Currencies were looking for direction ahead of data later this week, which will include GDP for Poland and Romania.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.05% firmer against the euro at 4.4002. The Czech crown EURCZK= and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= were both 0.03% weaker at 26.20 and 344.87 respectively, while the Romanian leu EURRON= softened 0.11% to 4.8345.

Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI accelerated to an annual 3.8% in July from 2.9% in June, while core inflation rose to a seven-year high, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said. Core inflation HUCPIC=ECI came in at an annual 4.5%, rising from 4% in June.

The National Bank of Hungary said that tax-adjusted core inflation was 4.1% in July versus 3.5% in June.

"The central bank's (MNB) concern that inflation could continue to fall well below its inflation target was a key argument for the 15 basis point rate cuts in June and July," Commerzbank said in a note.

"If inflation continues to rise and the market doubts that the MNB will react accordingly, the HUF is likely to come under pressure. In this respect, the market will be watching the MNB's interest rate meeting at the end of August with great interest."

The National Bank of Hungary will hold government bond auctions on Tuesday. The NBH restarted government bond purchases last month after a two-month break.

Yields on the longest-dated Hungarian government bonds have come down substantially, by around 40 bps, since the central bank last month resumed its quantitative-easing programme.

Czech benchmark 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR rose almost 10 basis points to 0.903% on Tuesday, while Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR rose just under 2 basis points to 1.285%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1128 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.2000

26.1920

-0.03%

-2.93%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

344.8700

344.7500

-0.03%

-3.98%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4002

4.4025

+0.05%

-3.27%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8345

4.8290

-0.11%

-0.96%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4800

7.4785

-0.02%

-0.46%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

931.91

914.8900

+1.86%

-16.47%

Budapest

.BUX

36401.47

36302.78

+0.27%

-21.01%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1856.73

1823.15

+1.84%

-13.64%

Bucharest

.BETI

8689.18

8620.18

+0.80%

-12.91%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

850.15

846.64

+0.41%

-8.18%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1594.08

1591.24

+0.18%

-20.98%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

672.36

672.64

-0.04%

-16.13%

Sofia

.SOFIX

433.99

431.99

+0.46%

-23.61%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1380

0.0760

+083bps

+7bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3650

0.0250

+107bps

+2bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.9030

0.0960

+141bps

+8bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1380

0.0040

+083bps

+0bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.6730

0.0100

+138bps

+0bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2850

0.0190

+179bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.33

0.33

0.38

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.63

0.63

0.62

0.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.19

0.17

0.17

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Aniat Komuves in Budapest and Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Nick Macfie)

