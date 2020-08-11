CEE MARKETS-Stocks get a boost from U.S. stimulus hopes

WARSAW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Central European stocks tracked global peers higher on Tuesday, as risk sentiment worldwide received a boost from hopes that an agreement can be reached on a U.S. stimulus package.
U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday that Democrats wanted to meet to make a deal on coronavirus-related economic relief, after talks between Democrats and members of his administration broke down last week.
"Probably until we know the shape of the fiscal plan in the United States, hopes that it will be good for the market will cause share prices to rise," said Bartosz Kulesza, an analyst at Pekao in Warsaw.
At 0928 GMT Warsaw's WIG 20 .WIG20 was up 1.84%, while Prague's PX index .PX had risen 1.86% and the main index in Budapest .BUX was up 0.27%.
Currencies were looking for direction ahead of data later this week, which will include GDP for Poland and Romania.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.05% firmer against the euro at 4.4002. The Czech crown EURCZK= and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= were both 0.03% weaker at 26.20 and 344.87 respectively, while the Romanian leu EURRON= softened 0.11% to 4.8345.
Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI accelerated to an annual 3.8% in July from 2.9% in June, while core inflation rose to a seven-year high, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said. Core inflation HUCPIC=ECI came in at an annual 4.5%, rising from 4% in June.
The National Bank of Hungary said that tax-adjusted core inflation was 4.1% in July versus 3.5% in June.
"The central bank's (MNB) concern that inflation could continue to fall well below its inflation target was a key argument for the 15 basis point rate cuts in June and July," Commerzbank said in a note.
"If inflation continues to rise and the market doubts that the MNB will react accordingly, the HUF is likely to come under pressure. In this respect, the market will be watching the MNB's interest rate meeting at the end of August with great interest."
The National Bank of Hungary will hold government bond auctions on Tuesday. The NBH restarted government bond purchases last month after a two-month break.
Yields on the longest-dated Hungarian government bonds have come down substantially, by around 40 bps, since the central bank last month resumed its quantitative-easing programme.
Czech benchmark 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR rose almost 10 basis points to 0.903% on Tuesday, while Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR rose just under 2 basis points to 1.285%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1128 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.2000
26.1920
-0.03%
-2.93%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
344.8700
344.7500
-0.03%
-3.98%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4002
4.4025
+0.05%
-3.27%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8345
4.8290
-0.11%
-0.96%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4800
7.4785
-0.02%
-0.46%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
931.91
914.8900
+1.86%
-16.47%
Budapest
.BUX
36401.47
36302.78
+0.27%
-21.01%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1856.73
1823.15
+1.84%
-13.64%
Bucharest
.BETI
8689.18
8620.18
+0.80%
-12.91%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
850.15
846.64
+0.41%
-8.18%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1594.08
1591.24
+0.18%
-20.98%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
672.36
672.64
-0.04%
-16.13%
Sofia
.SOFIX
433.99
431.99
+0.46%
-23.61%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1380
0.0760
+083bps
+7bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3650
0.0250
+107bps
+2bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9030
0.0960
+141bps
+8bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1380
0.0040
+083bps
+0bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6730
0.0100
+138bps
+0bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2850
0.0190
+179bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.33
0.33
0.38
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.63
0.63
0.62
0.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.19
0.17
0.17
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Aniat Komuves in Budapest and Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Nick Macfie)
