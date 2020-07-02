CEE MARKETS-Stocks get a boost from improved risk sentiment

WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - Central European stocks rose on Thursday and currencies firmed as global risk sentiment improved following data that showed the worst of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic may have passed.

On Wednesday data showed a rebound in Chinese and U.S. manufacturing, while in central Europe PMI data showed manufacturing sentiment returning to the levels seen before the pandemic.

At 0916 GMT stock markets in Warsaw .WIG20, Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX were up 0.85-2.51%.

"Global sentiment has undoubtedly improved," said Bartosz Kulesza, an analyst at Pekao in Warsaw.

"We have very low interest rates which means it is hard to find investment opportunities in low-risk segments, and that stimulates demand for risky assets."

Currencies strengthened, with the Polish zloty EURPLN= gaining 0.21% to 4.4649, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= firming 0.36% to 352.15, the Czech crown EURCZK= strengthening 0.08% to 26.6050 and the Romanian leu 0.18% firmer at 4.8320.

"Everything is within the recent range, although we are at the top," said a Warsaw-based currency trader, adding that the zloty was recovering from losses on Wednesday when it fell 0.7%.

Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR were up almost 3 basis points at 0.807%. Czech yields have been steady even with increased issuance to fund a ballooning state deficit.

Data on Wednesday showed the central state budget deficit deepened to 195.2 billion crowns ($8.2 billion) at the end of June, already surpassing a record gap posted in all of 2009 during the global financial crisis.

Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YTRR=RR were flat at 1.412%

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1116 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.6050

26.6250

+0.08%

-4.41%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

352.1500

353.4250

+0.36%

-5.96%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4649

4.4744

+0.21%

-4.67%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8320

4.8406

+0.18%

-0.90%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5630

7.5640

+0.01%

-1.55%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5600

117.5800

+0.02%

+0.01%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

931.60

923.7200

+0.85%

-16.50%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

36284.52

35394.54

+2.51%

-21.26%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1805.57

1772.38

+1.87%

-16.02%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8656.01

8689.67

-0.39%

-13.24%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

853.32

850.19

+0.37%

-7.83%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1627.13

1614.97

+0.75%

-19.35%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

660.12

667.15

-1.05%

-17.66%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

451.04

453.03

-0.44%

-20.61%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0680

0.0290

+073bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3240

-0.0410

+098bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8070

0.0290

+121bps

+4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1460

-0.0140

+081bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7550

-0.0020

+141bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.4120

0.0000

+182bps

+1bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.27

0.26

0.27

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.66

0.63

0.61

0.74

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.21

0.23

0.25

0.26

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Jan Harvey)

