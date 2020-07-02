CEE MARKETS-Stocks get a boost from improved risk sentiment

WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - Central European stocks rose on Thursday and currencies firmed as global risk sentiment improved following data that showed the worst of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic may have passed.
On Wednesday data showed a rebound in Chinese and U.S. manufacturing, while in central Europe PMI data showed manufacturing sentiment returning to the levels seen before the pandemic.
At 0916 GMT stock markets in Warsaw .WIG20, Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX were up 0.85-2.51%.
"Global sentiment has undoubtedly improved," said Bartosz Kulesza, an analyst at Pekao in Warsaw.
"We have very low interest rates which means it is hard to find investment opportunities in low-risk segments, and that stimulates demand for risky assets."
Currencies strengthened, with the Polish zloty EURPLN= gaining 0.21% to 4.4649, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= firming 0.36% to 352.15, the Czech crown EURCZK= strengthening 0.08% to 26.6050 and the Romanian leu 0.18% firmer at 4.8320.
"Everything is within the recent range, although we are at the top," said a Warsaw-based currency trader, adding that the zloty was recovering from losses on Wednesday when it fell 0.7%.
Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR were up almost 3 basis points at 0.807%. Czech yields have been steady even with increased issuance to fund a ballooning state deficit.
Data on Wednesday showed the central state budget deficit deepened to 195.2 billion crowns ($8.2 billion) at the end of June, already surpassing a record gap posted in all of 2009 during the global financial crisis.
Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YTRR=RR were flat at 1.412%
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1116 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.6050
26.6250
+0.08%
-4.41%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
352.1500
353.4250
+0.36%
-5.96%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4649
4.4744
+0.21%
-4.67%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8320
4.8406
+0.18%
-0.90%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5630
7.5640
+0.01%
-1.55%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5600
117.5800
+0.02%
+0.01%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
931.60
923.7200
+0.85%
-16.50%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
36284.52
35394.54
+2.51%
-21.26%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1805.57
1772.38
+1.87%
-16.02%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8656.01
8689.67
-0.39%
-13.24%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
853.32
850.19
+0.37%
-7.83%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1627.13
1614.97
+0.75%
-19.35%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
660.12
667.15
-1.05%
-17.66%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
451.04
453.03
-0.44%
-20.61%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0680
0.0290
+073bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3240
-0.0410
+098bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8070
0.0290
+121bps
+4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1460
-0.0140
+081bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7550
-0.0020
+141bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.4120
0.0000
+182bps
+1bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.27
0.26
0.27
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.66
0.63
0.61
0.74
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.21
0.23
0.25
0.26
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Jan Harvey)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))
