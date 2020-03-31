CEE MARKETS-Stocks gain to end worst month since 2008 crisis, FX firmer

PRAGUE, March 31 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets regained some ground on Tuesday after Chinese data offering some relief for global investors, but remained on course for their biggest monthly drop since the 2008 financial crisis.

Currencies in the region also firmed at the end of a punishing month that has seen sharp falls as investors seek safety amid the coronavirus outbreak around the world.

Prague stocks are down 19% in March even after climbing 2.6% on Tuesday. Polish blue-chip stocks gained 2.1% on the day to trim monthly losses to 14.7%.

Budapest led the region with a 4.8% rise in Tuesday's session - while remaining 16.7% in the hole for March - as pharmaceutical company Richter gained 4.8% after a deal with Myovant Sciences on uterine fibroid medicine.

"I still think that we are in a downward trend," a Budapest-based trader said on the overall market. "This is exactly the level where we were four or five days ago."

Governments in the region have been racing to provide relief to businesses and factories forced to close, hurting state revenue and boosting spending.

Romanian bond yields have risen as the government seeks to contain its budget deficit. Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Monday the gap could exceed 5% of economic output in 2020.

Asked whether Romania would seek an International Monetary Fund loan this year, as it did during the financial crisis more than a decade ago, Citu said "I am not considering it at the moment".

Raiffeisen bank analysts said while refinancing risks in Romania were rising, its bond auctions have gone well, boosted by a central bank pledge to buy state bonds from secondary markets.

On currency markets, the Czech crown EURCZK= rose 0.6% to trade at 27.295 to the euro. It had fallen as much as 8% in March and was down 6.8% since the end of February on Tuesday.

Czech National Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said in a Hospodarske Noviny newspaper interview on Tuesday the bank was ready to cut interest rates further if needed, though the likelihood of using negative rates is close to zero.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= inched up 0.1% and Hungarian forint EURHUF= by 0.15%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1125 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.2950

27.4650

+0.62%

-6.83%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

358.7000

359.2350

+0.15%

-7.68%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5480

4.5525

+0.10%

-6.41%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8275

4.8298

+0.05%

-0.81%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.6145

7.6315

+0.22%

-2.22%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4300

117.5000

+0.06%

+0.12%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

790.13

770.4400

+2.56%

-29.18%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

33529.34

31985.33

+4.83%

-27.24%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1508.37

1477.65

+2.08%

-29.85%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

7632.74

7483.17

+2.00%

-23.50%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

746.12

723.11

+3.18%

-19.41%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1474.72

1450.02

+1.70%

-26.90%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

636.53

636.18

+0.06%

-20.60%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

421.00

420.07

+0.22%

-25.90%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.9310

-0.0570

+162bps

-8bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.2480

-0.0110

+190bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.3670

0.0000

+184bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.9670

0.0100

+165bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.3350

0.0130

+199bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.7490

0.0020

+223bps

-5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.52

0.42

0.46

1.04

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.42

0.45

0.51

0.46

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.64

0.55

0.50

1.17

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

