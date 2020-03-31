CEE MARKETS-Stocks gain to end worst month since 2008 crisis, FX firmer

PRAGUE, March 31 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets regained some ground on Tuesday after Chinese data offering some relief for global investors, but remained on course for their biggest monthly drop since the 2008 financial crisis.
Currencies in the region also firmed at the end of a punishing month that has seen sharp falls as investors seek safety amid the coronavirus outbreak around the world.
Prague stocks are down 19% in March even after climbing 2.6% on Tuesday. Polish blue-chip stocks gained 2.1% on the day to trim monthly losses to 14.7%.
Budapest led the region with a 4.8% rise in Tuesday's session - while remaining 16.7% in the hole for March - as pharmaceutical company Richter gained 4.8% after a deal with Myovant Sciences on uterine fibroid medicine.
"I still think that we are in a downward trend," a Budapest-based trader said on the overall market. "This is exactly the level where we were four or five days ago."
Governments in the region have been racing to provide relief to businesses and factories forced to close, hurting state revenue and boosting spending.
Romanian bond yields have risen as the government seeks to contain its budget deficit. Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Monday the gap could exceed 5% of economic output in 2020.
Asked whether Romania would seek an International Monetary Fund loan this year, as it did during the financial crisis more than a decade ago, Citu said "I am not considering it at the moment".
Raiffeisen bank analysts said while refinancing risks in Romania were rising, its bond auctions have gone well, boosted by a central bank pledge to buy state bonds from secondary markets.
On currency markets, the Czech crown EURCZK= rose 0.6% to trade at 27.295 to the euro. It had fallen as much as 8% in March and was down 6.8% since the end of February on Tuesday.
Czech National Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said in a Hospodarske Noviny newspaper interview on Tuesday the bank was ready to cut interest rates further if needed, though the likelihood of using negative rates is close to zero.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= inched up 0.1% and Hungarian forint EURHUF= by 0.15%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1125 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.2950
27.4650
+0.62%
-6.83%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
358.7000
359.2350
+0.15%
-7.68%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5480
4.5525
+0.10%
-6.41%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8275
4.8298
+0.05%
-0.81%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.6145
7.6315
+0.22%
-2.22%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4300
117.5000
+0.06%
+0.12%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
790.13
770.4400
+2.56%
-29.18%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
33529.34
31985.33
+4.83%
-27.24%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1508.37
1477.65
+2.08%
-29.85%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
7632.74
7483.17
+2.00%
-23.50%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
746.12
723.11
+3.18%
-19.41%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1474.72
1450.02
+1.70%
-26.90%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
636.53
636.18
+0.06%
-20.60%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
421.00
420.07
+0.22%
-25.90%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.9310
-0.0570
+162bps
-8bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.2480
-0.0110
+190bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.3670
0.0000
+184bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.9670
0.0100
+165bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.3350
0.0130
+199bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.7490
0.0020
+223bps
-5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.52
0.42
0.46
1.04
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.42
0.45
0.51
0.46
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.64
0.55
0.50
1.17
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
