CEE MARKETS-Stocks gain on vaccine hopes, currencies mixed

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies were mixed on Monday while stock markets rose as coronavirus vaccine news and developments in the Brexit negotiations lifted investor sentiment around the world.

A vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University could be around 90% effective, the company said on Monday. It was the third major trial to report success after U.S.-based Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. with Germany's BioNTech SE.

Stocks in Prague .PX were up 1.69%. Warsaw .WIG20 strengthened nearly 2% and Budapest .BUX was up 0.89%. Bucharest's equities .BETI gained 0.47%.

"The global market mood looks positive this morning on vaccine hopes," Erste Bank wrote in a note. "The U.S. dollar is on the decline, which slightly helps local currencies."

Liquidity in the CEE currency markets was low and trading was limited, two Budapest-based FX traders said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.15% to 4.4685 per euro while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.27% and trading at 360.50 versus the common currency.

"It is in the zloty-forint pair where we see some activity, but even there you can move the rate with a relatively small amount," one trader said.

"The market is stuck in the entire region, waiting for new impulses," another trader said. "Dark clouds are gathering, actually, as news might come from the European Union."

The forint and the zloty both dipped at the beginning of last week after the Hungarian and Polish governments vetoed the EU's budget and coronavirus recovery package because the money is conditional on respecting the rule of law.

The Czech crown EURCZK= held stable, edging down 0.02% and trading at 26.350 per euro.

The crown's prospects were being driven by global sentiment, with the pandemic and Brexit talks in the main focus, CSOB Bank said in a morning note.

"Room for further crown gains is considerably limited at the moment," they said.

The Romanian leu EURRON= held stable and was trading at 4.8735 per euro.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1104 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.3500

26.3460

-0.02%

-3.48%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

360.5000

359.5200

-0.27%

-8.14%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4685

4.4617

-0.15%

-4.75%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8735

4.8740

+0.01%

-1.75%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5590

7.5625

+0.05%

-1.50%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4500

117.5500

+0.09%

+0.10%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

958.06

942.1500

+1.69%

-14.12%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

38543.38

38204.67

+0.89%

-16.36%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1857.03

1820.85

+1.99%

-13.63%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9111.56

9069.28

+0.47%

-8.68%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

867.06

852.95

+1.65%

-6.35%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1697.99

1685.47

+0.74%

-15.83%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

713.58

715.26

-0.23%

-10.99%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

424.68

426.40

-0.40%

-25.25%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0660

0.0090

+082bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.8000

0.0680

+156bps

+7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.1840

-0.0140

+176bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0290

-0.0100

+078bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4290

-0.0260

+119bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2170

0.0290

+180bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.37

0.40

0.49

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.72

0.71

0.71

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.23

0.23

0.24

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Larry King)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

