CEE MARKETS-Stocks gain on vaccine hopes, currencies mixed

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies were mixed on Monday while stock markets rose as coronavirus vaccine news and developments in the Brexit negotiations lifted investor sentiment around the world.
A vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University could be around 90% effective, the company said on Monday. It was the third major trial to report success after U.S.-based Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. with Germany's BioNTech SE.
Stocks in Prague .PX were up 1.69%. Warsaw .WIG20 strengthened nearly 2% and Budapest .BUX was up 0.89%. Bucharest's equities .BETI gained 0.47%.
"The global market mood looks positive this morning on vaccine hopes," Erste Bank wrote in a note. "The U.S. dollar is on the decline, which slightly helps local currencies."
Liquidity in the CEE currency markets was low and trading was limited, two Budapest-based FX traders said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.15% to 4.4685 per euro while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.27% and trading at 360.50 versus the common currency.
"It is in the zloty-forint pair where we see some activity, but even there you can move the rate with a relatively small amount," one trader said.
"The market is stuck in the entire region, waiting for new impulses," another trader said. "Dark clouds are gathering, actually, as news might come from the European Union."
The forint and the zloty both dipped at the beginning of last week after the Hungarian and Polish governments vetoed the EU's budget and coronavirus recovery package because the money is conditional on respecting the rule of law.
The Czech crown EURCZK= held stable, edging down 0.02% and trading at 26.350 per euro.
The crown's prospects were being driven by global sentiment, with the pandemic and Brexit talks in the main focus, CSOB Bank said in a morning note.
"Room for further crown gains is considerably limited at the moment," they said.
The Romanian leu EURRON= held stable and was trading at 4.8735 per euro.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1104 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.3500
26.3460
-0.02%
-3.48%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
360.5000
359.5200
-0.27%
-8.14%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4685
4.4617
-0.15%
-4.75%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8735
4.8740
+0.01%
-1.75%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5590
7.5625
+0.05%
-1.50%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4500
117.5500
+0.09%
+0.10%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
958.06
942.1500
+1.69%
-14.12%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
38543.38
38204.67
+0.89%
-16.36%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1857.03
1820.85
+1.99%
-13.63%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9111.56
9069.28
+0.47%
-8.68%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
867.06
852.95
+1.65%
-6.35%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1697.99
1685.47
+0.74%
-15.83%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
713.58
715.26
-0.23%
-10.99%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
424.68
426.40
-0.40%
-25.25%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0660
0.0090
+082bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.8000
0.0680
+156bps
+7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.1840
-0.0140
+176bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0290
-0.0100
+078bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4290
-0.0260
+119bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2170
0.0290
+180bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.37
0.40
0.49
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.72
0.71
0.71
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.23
0.23
0.24
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Larry King)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
