CEE MARKETS-Stocks gain in post-Fed optimism, Czech T-bill auction eyed

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets jumped on Thursday after the Federal Reserve forecast that it would hold rates through 2020, which pushed money into equities and weakened the dollar.

The Fed announcement late on Wednesday, which followed its decision to leave rates unchanged, sent the dollar to its weakest since early August.

Stocks in the eastern corner of the European Union gained, led by a 1.5% jump in Warsaw .WIG20, while Prague's blue-chip index .PX rose 0.8% and Budapest's main index gained 0.7%.

"Following yesterday's Fed rate decision, international investor sentiment is slightly positive," brokerage Equilor said in a note in Budapest.

The forint EURHUF= also gained 0.22% from late Wednesday levels to trade stronger than 330 versus the euro.

"Its gains could perhaps be due to the Fed," a Budapest-based dealer said.

The Czech crown held on to gains as higher-than-expected domestic inflation and some positive expectations over the British election boosted the currency this week.

However, the crown looked to be stuck just on the weak side of the psychological 25.5 level.

"To get below (this level) will not be very simple even with some clarity on the Brexit situation," CSOB said.

Hungary's central bank will keep interest rates unchanged next Tuesday according to a Reuters poll, which foresees hardly any tightening in Hungarian monetary policy through to the end of 2021 as inflation stabilises.

Hungary also released its 2020 debt financing plan on Thursday. The government said it wants to boost debt issuance to households, while cutting foreign currency debt further. The finance minister announced that the government will issue a new 20-year benchmark bond next year.

Gross forint-denominated bond issues in 2020 will be significantly below 2019 levels, the debt agency also said.

Czechs will auction Treasury bills for the first time in two months, likely to draw strong demand as many investors look to part with crown cash at the year-end.

"Should the yield be low enough, historically the MoF has been eager to sell much more, so we might see an interesting battle today," Komercni Banka rates trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said in a client note.

"It's hard to predict where the yield would be, economically it is to be expected to offer some pickup over the the FX swap implied yields, however late last year the story has been that a single account bidding at ridiculously low levels might make MoF sell just a fraction of amount offered at that low yield and reject everyone else…"

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1108 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5260

25.5050

-0.08%

+0.71%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

329.5000

330.2100

+0.22%

-2.55%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2840

4.2826

-0.03%

+0.13%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7787

4.7795

+0.02%

-2.61%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4347

7.4375

+0.04%

-0.33%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.4900

+0.01%

+0.70%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

.PX

1088.33

1079.9600

+0.78%

+10.32%

Budapest

.BUX

44914.22

44603.48

+0.70%

+14.76%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2077.17

2047.34

+1.46%

-8.76%

Bucharest

.BETI

9803.13

9810.25

-0.07%

+32.77%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

912.92

911.44

+0.16%

+13.51%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1985.99

1988.16

-0.11%

+13.56%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

776.53

779.67

-0.40%

+1.95%

Sofia

.SOFIX

542.34

542.96

-0.11%

-8.77%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.5530

-0.1760

+225bps

-17bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.2210

-0.0030

+180bps

+0bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5120

0.0390

+184bps

+4bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4030

-0.0020

+210bps

+0bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7540

0.0040

+233bps

+1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0070

0.0370

+233bps

+4bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.23

2.23

2.17

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.26

0.31

0.34

0.16

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.72

1.71

1.66

1.70

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.