CEE MARKETS-Stocks gain in post-Fed optimism, Czech T-bill auction eyed

By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets jumped on Thursday after the Federal Reserve forecast that it would hold rates through 2020, which pushed money into equities and weakened the dollar.
The Fed announcement late on Wednesday, which followed its decision to leave rates unchanged, sent the dollar to its weakest since early August.
Stocks in the eastern corner of the European Union gained, led by a 1.5% jump in Warsaw .WIG20, while Prague's blue-chip index .PX rose 0.8% and Budapest's main index gained 0.7%.
"Following yesterday's Fed rate decision, international investor sentiment is slightly positive," brokerage Equilor said in a note in Budapest.
The forint EURHUF= also gained 0.22% from late Wednesday levels to trade stronger than 330 versus the euro.
"Its gains could perhaps be due to the Fed," a Budapest-based dealer said.
The Czech crown held on to gains as higher-than-expected domestic inflation and some positive expectations over the British election boosted the currency this week.
However, the crown looked to be stuck just on the weak side of the psychological 25.5 level.
"To get below (this level) will not be very simple even with some clarity on the Brexit situation," CSOB said.
Hungary's central bank will keep interest rates unchanged next Tuesday according to a Reuters poll, which foresees hardly any tightening in Hungarian monetary policy through to the end of 2021 as inflation stabilises.
Hungary also released its 2020 debt financing plan on Thursday. The government said it wants to boost debt issuance to households, while cutting foreign currency debt further. The finance minister announced that the government will issue a new 20-year benchmark bond next year.
Gross forint-denominated bond issues in 2020 will be significantly below 2019 levels, the debt agency also said.
Czechs will auction Treasury bills for the first time in two months, likely to draw strong demand as many investors look to part with crown cash at the year-end.
"Should the yield be low enough, historically the MoF has been eager to sell much more, so we might see an interesting battle today," Komercni Banka rates trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said in a client note.
"It's hard to predict where the yield would be, economically it is to be expected to offer some pickup over the the FX swap implied yields, however late last year the story has been that a single account bidding at ridiculously low levels might make MoF sell just a fraction of amount offered at that low yield and reject everyone else…"
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1108 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5260
25.5050
-0.08%
+0.71%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
329.5000
330.2100
+0.22%
-2.55%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2840
4.2826
-0.03%
+0.13%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7787
4.7795
+0.02%
-2.61%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4347
7.4375
+0.04%
-0.33%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.4900
+0.01%
+0.70%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
Prague
.PX
1088.33
1079.9600
+0.78%
+10.32%
Budapest
.BUX
44914.22
44603.48
+0.70%
+14.76%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2077.17
2047.34
+1.46%
-8.76%
Bucharest
.BETI
9803.13
9810.25
-0.07%
+32.77%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
912.92
911.44
+0.16%
+13.51%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1985.99
1988.16
-0.11%
+13.56%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
776.53
779.67
-0.40%
+1.95%
Sofia
.SOFIX
542.34
542.96
-0.11%
-8.77%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.5530
-0.1760
+225bps
-17bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.2210
-0.0030
+180bps
+0bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5120
0.0390
+184bps
+4bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4030
-0.0020
+210bps
+0bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7540
0.0040
+233bps
+1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0070
0.0370
+233bps
+4bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.23
2.23
2.17
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.26
0.31
0.34
0.16
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.72
1.71
1.66
1.70
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))
