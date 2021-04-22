CEE MARKETS-Stocks gain, Czech crown holds onto gains on rate hike hopes

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, April 22 (Reuters) - Central European currencies moved sideways on Thursday and regional stocks gained, as the dollar eased and investors' risk appetite grew on economic recovery hopes.

Market participants were also eyeing a meeting of the European Central Bank later in the day, looking for clues on how the central bank will react to an expected economic rebound.

The Czech crown was little changed, hovering around a 2-week high against the euro EURCZK= after firming in the previous session on hawkish signals from the central bank, analysts said.

The currency was lifted by rate hike expectations after central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok "gave a first indication for the timing of possible rate hike steps," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

Rusnok said in an interview with Reuters that a policy debate may start in August.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged down 0.04% to trade at 363.50 to the euro after underperforming its peers and sliding in the previous session.

The forint ended weeks of steady gains last week when it turned around from levels near 356 per euro.

"This seems like a very strong correction after the currency's recent strengthening as fundamentals have not changed," an FX trader in Budapest said.

With better pandemic news, a fast pace of vaccinations and a weakening dollar, the currency is expected to recoup some of its losses in the near future, two traders said.

The Hungarian Government Debt Management Agency (AKK) will issue 20 billion forints worth of 30-year green government bonds on Thursday. HUISSUE The agency said it planned to sell 90 billion forints ($300 million) worth of the bond in 2021.

Hungary's central bank is committed to buying green government bonds as part of its asset purchase program, the bank told Reuters earlier this month.

Most stock markets in the region gained, tracking a rise in European markets. Warsaw .WIG20 added 1.06% while Budapest .BUX was up 0.65%. Prague .PX edged up 0.06%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1048 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.8500

25.8550

+0.02%

+1.47%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

363.0500

362.9200

-0.04%

-0.09%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5540

4.5571

+0.07%

+0.11%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9255

4.9250

-0.01%

-1.23%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5710

7.5755

+0.06%

-0.31%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5400

117.5500

+0.01%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1092.82

1092.1300

+0.06%

+6.39%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43032.47

42753.60

+0.65%

+2.20%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2003.44

1982.40

+1.06%

+0.98%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11132.41

11093.29

+0.35%

+13.53%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1052.16

1050.55

+0.15%

+16.80%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1886.32

1877.80

+0.45%

+8.45%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

777.11

776.87

+0.03%

+3.81%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

519.75

521.70

-0.37%

+16.14%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.6460

0.0250

+134bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.3490

-0.0910

+196bps

-9bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7760

-0.0710

+205bps

-6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1150

-0.0080

+081bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.9280

-0.0020

+153bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.5680

0.0020

+184bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.43

0.65

1.00

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.98

1.14

1.29

0.79

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.24

0.27

0.39

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Aditya Soni)

