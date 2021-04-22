CEE MARKETS-Stocks gain, Czech crown holds onto gains on rate hike hopes

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, April 22 (Reuters) - Central European currencies moved sideways on Thursday and regional stocks gained, as the dollar eased and investors' risk appetite grew on economic recovery hopes.
Market participants were also eyeing a meeting of the European Central Bank later in the day, looking for clues on how the central bank will react to an expected economic rebound.
The Czech crown was little changed, hovering around a 2-week high against the euro EURCZK= after firming in the previous session on hawkish signals from the central bank, analysts said.
The currency was lifted by rate hike expectations after central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok "gave a first indication for the timing of possible rate hike steps," Commerzbank wrote in a note.
Rusnok said in an interview with Reuters that a policy debate may start in August.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged down 0.04% to trade at 363.50 to the euro after underperforming its peers and sliding in the previous session.
The forint ended weeks of steady gains last week when it turned around from levels near 356 per euro.
"This seems like a very strong correction after the currency's recent strengthening as fundamentals have not changed," an FX trader in Budapest said.
With better pandemic news, a fast pace of vaccinations and a weakening dollar, the currency is expected to recoup some of its losses in the near future, two traders said.
The Hungarian Government Debt Management Agency (AKK) will issue 20 billion forints worth of 30-year green government bonds on Thursday. HUISSUE The agency said it planned to sell 90 billion forints ($300 million) worth of the bond in 2021.
Hungary's central bank is committed to buying green government bonds as part of its asset purchase program, the bank told Reuters earlier this month.
Most stock markets in the region gained, tracking a rise in European markets. Warsaw .WIG20 added 1.06% while Budapest .BUX was up 0.65%. Prague .PX edged up 0.06%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1048 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.8500
25.8550
+0.02%
+1.47%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
363.0500
362.9200
-0.04%
-0.09%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5540
4.5571
+0.07%
+0.11%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9255
4.9250
-0.01%
-1.23%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5710
7.5755
+0.06%
-0.31%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5400
117.5500
+0.01%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1092.82
1092.1300
+0.06%
+6.39%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43032.47
42753.60
+0.65%
+2.20%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2003.44
1982.40
+1.06%
+0.98%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11132.41
11093.29
+0.35%
+13.53%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1052.16
1050.55
+0.15%
+16.80%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1886.32
1877.80
+0.45%
+8.45%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
777.11
776.87
+0.03%
+3.81%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
519.75
521.70
-0.37%
+16.14%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.6460
0.0250
+134bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.3490
-0.0910
+196bps
-9bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7760
-0.0710
+205bps
-6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1150
-0.0080
+081bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.9280
-0.0020
+153bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.5680
0.0020
+184bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.43
0.65
1.00
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.98
1.14
1.29
0.79
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.24
0.27
0.39
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.