CEE MARKETS-Stocks, FX regain some ground after sharp declines
BUCHAREST, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks recovered somewhat on Friday from a sharp sell-off in the previous session after Russia invaded Ukraine, as markets awaited further developments on the conflict.
Global equity markets rose on Friday, taking some hope in coordinated Western sanctions against Russia, and indices in Warsaw .WIG20 and Budapest .BUX gained more than 5%, after posting their steepest declines in two years on Thursday.
Bucharest .BETI rose 2.6% and Prague .PX gained 2.3%.
Analysts warned that sentiment was fragile due to worries that the fallout from the invasion will add to inflationary pressures via higher energy costs and drag on growth. Central banks around the region have already delivered sharp rate rises since last year to quell inflation at multi-year highs.
Among currencies, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= had risen 0.9% against the euro to 368.05 by 1041 GMT, and the Polish zloty EURPLN= led gains with a 1.1% rise.
The two currencies saw their biggest one-day drop in over a decade in the previous session.
"With commodity prices rising sharply and the forint depreciating significantly, the probability of inflation rising even more than we expect has increased," Morgan Stanley said.
"The (central bank) NBH has not made any statement yet but we currently expect it to stick to its plan for further tightening ahead despite the sharp increase in uncertainty and the deterioration in the growth outlook."
Most of central Europe's countries border Ukraine and countries like Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia have been taking in people fleeing the conflict.
While markets calmed somewhat on Friday, Commerzbank said it estimated the next wave of euro and CEE weakness in markets could come if Russia retaliated by cutting off gas supplies.
"CEE would be affected more notably than the euro. It is not just about the geographical vicinity to the theatre of war but also about where gas shortages are most likely to occur if Europe was increasingly dependent on uncertain LNG imports,” it said.
Amid other trading, the Czech crown EURCZK=, which had weakened less than peers on Thursday, was up 0.2% and still near the 25 per euro level it hit in the previous session. The Romanian leu EURRON= was steady.
Bank CSOB estimated that if Czech inflation would be pushed higher by 2-3 percentage points by the economic fallout of the conflict, then it could cut up to 1.5 percentage points off economic growth.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1141 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.8250
24.8770
+0.21%
+0.19%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
368.0500
371.5100
+0.94%
+0.36%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6450
4.6948
+1.07%
-1.16%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9480
4.9490
+0.02%
+0.00%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5490
7.5515
+0.03%
-0.42%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6500
+0.09%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1372.69
1338.3400
+2.57%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45282.99
43102.34
+5.06%
-10.72%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1922.26
1817.45
+5.77%
-15.20%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12960.17
12663.78
+2.34%
-0.77%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1135.73
1121.27
+1.29%
-9.54%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2020.81
1983.12
+1.90%
-2.82%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
843.70
845.56
-0.22%
+2.79%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
600.74
595.89
+0.81%
-5.50%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.2380
0.0000
+464bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.3170
0.0570
+337bps
+4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.0530
0.0240
+287bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.9590
0.2400
+436bps
+22bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.2590
0.2630
+431bps
+25bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.1660
0.1960
+399bps
+18bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.72
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
6.16
6.42
6.28
4.87
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.05
5.08
5.04
3.55
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
