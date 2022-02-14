CEE MARKETS-Stocks, FX fall on Russia-Ukraine worries

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks fell on Monday after a warning from the United States that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time pushed investors to safe-haven assets such as the dollar.

Western countries have accused Russia of preparing to invade Ukraine, while Moscow denies it has such plans.

CEE equities fell, tracking European peers. Warsaw .WIG20 led losses, tumbling 3.24% to a more than two-month low. Budapest .BUX fell 2.6% to its lowest since the start of the year. Prague's equities .PX were 1.97% lower and Bucharest .BETI shed 2.51%.

Currencies also plunged, with the Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint each losing nearly 1% versus the euro.

The forint EURHUF= was trading at 356.75 while the zloty EURPLN= was trading at 4.5710 per euro, near a two-week low. The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.82% lower and trading at 24.588 versus the common currency, the weakest since Jan. 24.

"Investors panicked when they heard views that Russia could invade Ukraine," an FX trader in Budapest said. "The market will not calm down any time soon, everyone is on edge. CEE currencies will not be able to firm in this mood."

On the macro front, fresh CPI data showed that CEE economies are facing a continued surge in inflation.

Central banks reacted to soaring prices by sharply lifting interest rates since last year, which lifted currencies in the region.

Czech headline inflation jumped to 9.9% in January, the highest since mid-1998, while consumer price growth in Romania was the fastest in over a decade, data showed on Monday.

The data comes after prices in Hungary grew at the fastest pace in 15 years, a statistics office release on Friday showed. Poland is due to release its data on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1052 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.5880 24.3870 -0.82% +1.16% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 356.7500 353.4200 -0.93% +3.54% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.5710 4.5270 -0.96% +0.44% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9460 4.9455 -0.01% +0.04% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5299 7.5315 +0.02% -0.16% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.4800 117.5800 +0.09% +0.09% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1439.48 1468.4200 -1.97% N/A .BUX Budapest .BUX 50784.32 52141.58 -2.60% +0.13% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 2131.71 2203.13 -3.24% -5.96% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 13038.41 13373.88 -2.51% -0.18% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1241.45 1276.62 -2.75% -1.12% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 2127.16 2164.71 -1.73% +2.30% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 860.64 860.91 -0.03% +4.86% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 615.10 622.52 -1.19% -3.24% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 3.9760 0.1820 +437bps +25bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 3.3010 0.0360 +332bps +13bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 3.1270 0.0190 +293bps +11bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 3.6630 0.0320 +406bps +10bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 4.0480 0.0650 +407bps +16bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 4.0250 0.0040 +382bps +9bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 4.96 4.96 4.72 4.74 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 5.83 5.94 5.85 4.52 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 4.57 4.68 4.68 3.30 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

