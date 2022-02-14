PX

CEE MARKETS-Stocks, FX fall on Russia-Ukraine worries

BUDAPEST, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks fell on Monday after a warning from the United States that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time pushed investors to safe-haven assets such as the dollar.

Western countries have accused Russia of preparing to invade Ukraine, while Moscow denies it has such plans.

CEE equities fell, tracking European peers. Warsaw .WIG20 led losses, tumbling 3.24% to a more than two-month low. Budapest .BUX fell 2.6% to its lowest since the start of the year. Prague's equities .PX were 1.97% lower and Bucharest .BETI shed 2.51%.

Currencies also plunged, with the Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint each losing nearly 1% versus the euro.

The forint EURHUF= was trading at 356.75 while the zloty EURPLN= was trading at 4.5710 per euro, near a two-week low. The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.82% lower and trading at 24.588 versus the common currency, the weakest since Jan. 24.

"Investors panicked when they heard views that Russia could invade Ukraine," an FX trader in Budapest said. "The market will not calm down any time soon, everyone is on edge. CEE currencies will not be able to firm in this mood."

On the macro front, fresh CPI data showed that CEE economies are facing a continued surge in inflation.

Central banks reacted to soaring prices by sharply lifting interest rates since last year, which lifted currencies in the region.

Czech headline inflation jumped to 9.9% in January, the highest since mid-1998, while consumer price growth in Romania was the fastest in over a decade, data showed on Monday.

The data comes after prices in Hungary grew at the fastest pace in 15 years, a statistics office release on Friday showed. Poland is due to release its data on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1052 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5880

24.3870

-0.82%

+1.16%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

356.7500

353.4200

-0.93%

+3.54%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5710

4.5270

-0.96%

+0.44%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9460

4.9455

-0.01%

+0.04%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5299

7.5315

+0.02%

-0.16%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1439.48

1468.4200

-1.97%

N/A

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

50784.32

52141.58

-2.60%

+0.13%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2131.71

2203.13

-3.24%

-5.96%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13038.41

13373.88

-2.51%

-0.18%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1241.45

1276.62

-2.75%

-1.12%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2127.16

2164.71

-1.73%

+2.30%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

860.64

860.91

-0.03%

+4.86%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

615.10

622.52

-1.19%

-3.24%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.9760

0.1820

+437bps

+25bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.3010

0.0360

+332bps

+13bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.1270

0.0190

+293bps

+11bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.6630

0.0320

+406bps

+10bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.0480

0.0650

+407bps

+16bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.0250

0.0040

+382bps

+9bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.74

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.83

5.94

5.85

4.52

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.57

4.68

4.68

3.30

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

