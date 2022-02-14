CEE MARKETS-Stocks, FX fall on Russia-Ukraine worries
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks fell on Monday after a warning from the United States that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time pushed investors to safe-haven assets such as the dollar.
Western countries have accused Russia of preparing to invade Ukraine, while Moscow denies it has such plans.
CEE equities fell, tracking European peers. Warsaw .WIG20 led losses, tumbling 3.24% to a more than two-month low. Budapest .BUX fell 2.6% to its lowest since the start of the year. Prague's equities .PX were 1.97% lower and Bucharest .BETI shed 2.51%.
Currencies also plunged, with the Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint each losing nearly 1% versus the euro.
The forint EURHUF= was trading at 356.75 while the zloty EURPLN= was trading at 4.5710 per euro, near a two-week low. The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.82% lower and trading at 24.588 versus the common currency, the weakest since Jan. 24.
"Investors panicked when they heard views that Russia could invade Ukraine," an FX trader in Budapest said. "The market will not calm down any time soon, everyone is on edge. CEE currencies will not be able to firm in this mood."
On the macro front, fresh CPI data showed that CEE economies are facing a continued surge in inflation.
Central banks reacted to soaring prices by sharply lifting interest rates since last year, which lifted currencies in the region.
Czech headline inflation jumped to 9.9% in January, the highest since mid-1998, while consumer price growth in Romania was the fastest in over a decade, data showed on Monday.
The data comes after prices in Hungary grew at the fastest pace in 15 years, a statistics office release on Friday showed. Poland is due to release its data on Tuesday.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1052 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5880
24.3870
-0.82%
+1.16%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
356.7500
353.4200
-0.93%
+3.54%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5710
4.5270
-0.96%
+0.44%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9460
4.9455
-0.01%
+0.04%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5299
7.5315
+0.02%
-0.16%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1439.48
1468.4200
-1.97%
N/A
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
50784.32
52141.58
-2.60%
+0.13%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2131.71
2203.13
-3.24%
-5.96%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13038.41
13373.88
-2.51%
-0.18%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1241.45
1276.62
-2.75%
-1.12%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2127.16
2164.71
-1.73%
+2.30%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
860.64
860.91
-0.03%
+4.86%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
615.10
622.52
-1.19%
-3.24%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.9760
0.1820
+437bps
+25bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.3010
0.0360
+332bps
+13bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.1270
0.0190
+293bps
+11bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.6630
0.0320
+406bps
+10bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.0480
0.0650
+407bps
+16bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.0250
0.0040
+382bps
+9bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.74
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.83
5.94
5.85
4.52
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.57
4.68
4.68
3.30
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
