CEE MARKETS-Stocks firm, zloty extends gains ahead of central bank meeting

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, May 27 (Reuters) - Central European stocks firmed amid a greater global appetite for risk while the Polish zloty extended gains as investors closed positions against the currency and no rate cut was expected at Thursday's central bank meeting.

The zloty EURPLN= gained 0.42% on Wednesday and was trading at 4.419 to the euro, outperforming its regional peers.

The zloty jumped 1.4% on Tuesday, hitting a 10-week high fuelled by an upbeat sentiment in global markets and the breaking of a technical level, analysts said.

"Many, many, many positions against the zloty were washed out yesterday and today we are trying to stabilise," a Warsaw-based currency trader said. "There was a support at 4.4230 broken."

With this jump the Polish currency gained back more than half its losses since the end of February, after the coronavirus pandemic hit Central European markets.

The Polish central bank will hold a rate-meeting on Thursday, where it is expected to hold rates.

Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw said the lower probability of rate cuts also helped the zloty.

The forint EURHUF= firmed 0.06% on the day, trading at 348.80 versus the euro, after the Hungarian central bank left its interest rates unchanged on Tuesday and said it would use bond purchases sparingly.

The currency has been stable near the 350-level since it regained some of its strength after hitting a record low near 370 on April 1.

Policy tightening by the previously ultra-dovish bank last month and the moderate QE program of the NBH helped the forint.

The bank bought only 9.98 billion forints ($31.27 million) worth of government bonds from local banks on Tuesday, the lowest amount since launching its QE program.

"The data are a mild hawkish surprise and therefore, positive for the forint," Commerzbank said in a note.

"It confirms that the MPC are happy with progress of yield levels and the exchange rate in recent weeks."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0943 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.0550

27.0700

+0.06%

-6.00%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

348.8000

349.0200

+0.06%

-5.06%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4190

4.4375

+0.42%

-3.68%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8430

4.8415

-0.03%

-1.13%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5850

7.5835

-0.02%

-1.84%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6100

+0.05%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

903.39

901.1500

+0.25%

-19.02%

Budapest

.BUX

36297.83

36085.77

+0.59%

-21.23%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1719.75

1709.71

+0.59%

-20.01%

Bucharest

.BETI

8713.43

8705.75

+0.09%

-12.67%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

819.39

820.73

-0.16%

-11.50%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1616.40

1611.69

+0.29%

-19.88%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

669.21

669.21

+0.00%

-16.53%

Sofia

.SOFIX

451.05

451.56

-0.11%

-20.61%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1030

0.0000

+075bps

+0bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3890

-0.0680

+103bps

-5bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8110

0.0330

+125bps

+5bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.5470

-0.0030

+120bps

+0bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.9420

-0.0190

+158bps

+0bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.4100

-0.0120

+185bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.26

0.27

0.29

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.93

0.89

0.86

0.95

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.42

0.34

0.35

0.68

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

