CEE MARKETS-Stocks firm, zloty extends gains ahead of central bank meeting

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 27 (Reuters) - Central European stocks firmed amid a greater global appetite for risk while the Polish zloty extended gains as investors closed positions against the currency and no rate cut was expected at Thursday's central bank meeting.
The zloty EURPLN= gained 0.42% on Wednesday and was trading at 4.419 to the euro, outperforming its regional peers.
The zloty jumped 1.4% on Tuesday, hitting a 10-week high fuelled by an upbeat sentiment in global markets and the breaking of a technical level, analysts said.
"Many, many, many positions against the zloty were washed out yesterday and today we are trying to stabilise," a Warsaw-based currency trader said. "There was a support at 4.4230 broken."
With this jump the Polish currency gained back more than half its losses since the end of February, after the coronavirus pandemic hit Central European markets.
The Polish central bank will hold a rate-meeting on Thursday, where it is expected to hold rates.
Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw said the lower probability of rate cuts also helped the zloty.
The forint EURHUF= firmed 0.06% on the day, trading at 348.80 versus the euro, after the Hungarian central bank left its interest rates unchanged on Tuesday and said it would use bond purchases sparingly.
The currency has been stable near the 350-level since it regained some of its strength after hitting a record low near 370 on April 1.
Policy tightening by the previously ultra-dovish bank last month and the moderate QE program of the NBH helped the forint.
The bank bought only 9.98 billion forints ($31.27 million) worth of government bonds from local banks on Tuesday, the lowest amount since launching its QE program.
"The data are a mild hawkish surprise and therefore, positive for the forint," Commerzbank said in a note.
"It confirms that the MPC are happy with progress of yield levels and the exchange rate in recent weeks."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0943 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.0550
27.0700
+0.06%
-6.00%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
348.8000
349.0200
+0.06%
-5.06%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4190
4.4375
+0.42%
-3.68%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8430
4.8415
-0.03%
-1.13%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5850
7.5835
-0.02%
-1.84%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6100
+0.05%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
903.39
901.1500
+0.25%
-19.02%
Budapest
.BUX
36297.83
36085.77
+0.59%
-21.23%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1719.75
1709.71
+0.59%
-20.01%
Bucharest
.BETI
8713.43
8705.75
+0.09%
-12.67%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
819.39
820.73
-0.16%
-11.50%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1616.40
1611.69
+0.29%
-19.88%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
669.21
669.21
+0.00%
-16.53%
Sofia
.SOFIX
451.05
451.56
-0.11%
-20.61%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1030
0.0000
+075bps
+0bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3890
-0.0680
+103bps
-5bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8110
0.0330
+125bps
+5bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.5470
-0.0030
+120bps
+0bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.9420
-0.0190
+158bps
+0bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.4100
-0.0120
+185bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.26
0.27
0.29
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.93
0.89
0.86
0.95
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.42
0.34
0.35
0.68
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw)
